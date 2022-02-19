BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life, N.J. 72, Faith Christian Academy 33

Brookville 44, Dubois 37

Cameron County 46, Oswayo 28

Carbondale 65, Forest City 59

Carlisle Christian 69, Blue Mountain Christian 32

Eisenhower 46, Maplewood 41

Erie 71, Meadville 39

Erie Cathedral Prep 46, Erie McDowell 37, OT

Executive Charter 56, Williamsport 50

Fairview 52, Harbor Creek 47, OT

Galeton 54, Northern Potter 40

Girard 68, Conneaut Area 34

Grove City 64, Greenville 47

Hickory 55, Sharon 25

Iroquois 65, Youngsville 33

Jamestown 53, Commodore Perry 25

Kennedy Catholic 61, Rocky Grove 36

Moniteau 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 54

Mountain Ridge, Md. 76, Salisbury-Elk Lick 35

North Clarion 48, Karns City 47

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 74, Mountain View 41

Oil City 57, Corry 44

Port Allegany 62, Austin 27

Punxsutawney 36, Bradford 20

Redbank Valley 57, Clarion Area 41

Saegertown 47, Cochranton 43

Seneca 44, Mercyhurst Prep 37

Sharpsville 65, Wilmington 48

Union City 56, Cambridge Springs 49

Warren 73, Fort Leboeuf 32

Waynesburg Central 56, Brentwood 50

West Chester Henderson 59, Great Valley 52

West Middlesex 54, Lakeview 46

West York 56, Eastern York 45

BCIAA Tournament=

Championship=

Reading 51, Berks Catholic 35

Class 1A WPIAL=

First Round=

Eden Christian 54, Mapletown 16

Leechburg 84, West Greene 30

Neighborhood Academy 56, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 49

Rochester 72, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 61

Class 4A WPIAL=

First Round=

Burrell 63, Elizabeth Forward 42

Deer Lakes 39, Blackhawk 37

Freeport 56, Uniontown 49

Lincoln Park Charter 90, Yough 38

Pittsburgh North Catholic 57, Central Valley 42

Class 5A District 1=

First Round=

Bishop Shanahan 41, Upper Merion 38

Chichester 50, Penncrest 43

Marple Newtown 57, Rustin 47

Sun Valley 54, Holy Ghost Prep 45

Class 6A District 1=

First Round=

Abington 36, Conestoga 32, 2OT

Council Rock North 58, Neshaminy 53

Garnet Valley 48, Upper Dublin 46

Penn Wood 52, Pennsbury 42

Perkiomen Valley 55, Central Bucks East 53

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 73, Central Bucks South 66

Colonial League=

Championship=

Wilson 56, Southern Lehigh 50

Lancaster Lebanon League=

Championship=

Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Hempfield 47

Philadelphia Catholic League Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Archbishop Ryan 74, Archbishop Wood 73

Neumann-Goretti 51, La Salle 48

Philadelphia Catholic League=

Quarterfinal=

Philadelphia West Catholic 68, Devon Prep 56

Schuylkill League Tournament=

Championship=

Pottsville 52, Jim Thorpe 38

