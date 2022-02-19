BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life, N.J. 72, Faith Christian Academy 33
Brookville 44, Dubois 37
Cameron County 46, Oswayo 28
Carbondale 65, Forest City 59
Carlisle Christian 69, Blue Mountain Christian 32
Eisenhower 46, Maplewood 41
Erie 71, Meadville 39
Erie Cathedral Prep 46, Erie McDowell 37, OT
Executive Charter 56, Williamsport 50
Fairview 52, Harbor Creek 47, OT
Galeton 54, Northern Potter 40
Girard 68, Conneaut Area 34
Girard 68, Conneaut, Ohio 34
Grove City 64, Greenville 47
Hickory 55, Sharon 25
Iroquois 65, Youngsville 33
Jamestown 53, Commodore Perry 25
Kennedy Catholic 61, Rocky Grove 36
Moniteau 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 54
Mountain Ridge, Md. 76, Salisbury-Elk Lick 35
North Clarion 48, Karns City 47
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 74, Mountain View 41
Oil City 57, Corry 44
Port Allegany 62, Austin 27
Punxsutawney 36, Bradford 20
Redbank Valley 57, Clarion Area 41
Saegertown 47, Cochranton 43
Seneca 44, Mercyhurst Prep 37
Sharpsville 65, Wilmington 48
Union City 56, Cambridge Springs 49
Warren 73, Fort Leboeuf 32
Waynesburg Central 56, Brentwood 50
West Chester Henderson 59, Great Valley 52
West Middlesex 54, Lakeview 46
West York 56, Eastern York 45
BCIAA Tournament=
Championship=
Reading 51, Berks Catholic 35
Class 1A WPIAL=
First Round=
Eden Christian 54, Mapletown 16
Leechburg 84, West Greene 30
Neighborhood Academy 56, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 49
Rochester 72, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 61
Class 4A WPIAL=
First Round=
Burrell 63, Elizabeth Forward 42
Deer Lakes 39, Blackhawk 37
Freeport 56, Uniontown 49
Lincoln Park Charter 90, Yough 38
Pittsburgh North Catholic 57, Central Valley 42
Class 5A District 1=
First Round=
Bishop Shanahan 41, Upper Merion 38
Chichester 50, Penncrest 43
Marple Newtown 57, Rustin 47
Sun Valley 54, Holy Ghost Prep 45
Class 6A District 1=
First Round=
Abington 36, Conestoga 32, 2OT
Council Rock North 58, Neshaminy 53
Garnet Valley 48, Upper Dublin 46
Penn Wood 52, Pennsbury 42
Perkiomen Valley 55, Central Bucks East 53
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 73, Central Bucks South 66
Colonial League=
Championship=
Wilson 56, Southern Lehigh 50
Lancaster Lebanon League=
Championship=
Lampeter-Strasburg 50, Hempfield 47
Philadelphia Catholic League Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Archbishop Ryan 74, Archbishop Wood 73
Neumann-Goretti 51, La Salle 48
Philadelphia Catholic League=
Quarterfinal=
Philadelphia West Catholic 68, Devon Prep 56
Schuylkill League Tournament=
Championship=
Pottsville 52, Jim Thorpe 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/