GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Penn Charter 52, Episcopal Academy 45

Westtown 65, Germantown Academy 48

Class 1A District VI=

Championship=

Portage Area 52, Williamsburg 47

Class 2A District II=

Championship=

Scranton Holy Cross 62, Elk Lake 47

Class 2A WPIAL=

Championship=

Neshannock 55, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 31

Class 6A District I Playback=

Ninth Place=

Methacton 50, Great Valley 26

Class 6A District II/IV Subregional=

Championship=

Wilkes-Barre Area 45, Hazleton Area 24

Class 6A District XI=

Third Place=

Easton 43, Nazareth Area 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

