PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Mobridge-Pollock def. Belle Fourche, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9

Gillette Invite=

Pool A=

Rapid City Stevens def. Campbell County, Wyo., 28-26, 25-21

Pool B=

Newcastle, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24

Pool C=

Rapid City Christian def. Wheatland, Wyo., 25-20, 25-19

Pool D=

Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-9

Pool E=

Spearfish def. Glenrock, Wyo., 25-18, 25-16

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

