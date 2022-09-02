PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Mobridge-Pollock def. Belle Fourche, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9
Gillette Invite=
Pool A=
Rapid City Stevens def. Campbell County, Wyo., 28-26, 25-21
Pool B=
Newcastle, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 23-25, 25-21, 26-24
Pool C=
Rapid City Christian def. Wheatland, Wyo., 25-20, 25-19
Pool D=
Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-9
Pool E=
Spearfish def. Glenrock, Wyo., 25-18, 25-16
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
