BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AZ Compass Prep 58, Canutillo, Texas 40
Ash Fork 27, Fredonia 26
Basis Charter -Flagstaff 49, Bagdad 30
Basis Charter -Flagstaff 50, Tuba City Greyhills 34
El Capitan 37, Flagstaff Northland Prep 35
El Capitan 39, Seligman 23
Glendale Prep 47, Camp Verde 45
Keams Canyon Hopi 54, Seligman 47
Kearny Ray 41, Bagdad 35
Kearny Ray 47, Tuba City Greyhills 25
Lakeside Blue Ridge 53, Heber Mogollon 49
Sequoia Pathway 60, Basis Charter Phoenix 19
Show Low 81, Heber Mogollon 61
Valencia, N.M. 77, Betty Fairfax High School 51
Williams 43, Ash Fork 23
Yuma Catholic 68, Show Low 48
Zuni, N.M. 66, Ganado 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.