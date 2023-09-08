PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 27, Divide County 0
Bishop Ryan 48, South Prairie 8
Bismarck 22, Fargo Davies 3
Carrington 45, Thompson 15
Cavalier 42, Grafton 14
Central Cass 55, Lisbon 0
Central McLean 58, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 26
Des Lacs-Burlington 55, Kenmare-Bowbells 0
Dickinson 42, Watford City 0
Dickinson Trinity 42, Beulah 0
Drake/Anamoose 50, Nedrose 19
Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm 35, May-Port CG 12
Fargo North 65, Wahpeton 7
Fargo Shanley 49, Fargo South 28
Grand Forks Central 35, Jamestown 21
Grand Forks Red River 48, Turtle Mountain 6
Grant County 34, Linton/HMB 30
Harvey-Wells County 7, Bottineau 6
Hatton-Northwood 50, Enderlin 28
Hillsboro-Central Valley 33, Northern Cass 19
Kidder County 42, Beach 30
Killdeer 40, Bowman County 7
LaMoure/L-M 37, Griggs/Midkota 6
Maple River 46, Larimore 18
Mon-Dak 56, Terry, Mont. 0
New Rockford-Sheyenne 36, North Prairie 34
New Salem-Almont 52, Napoleon/G-S 22
North Border 54, St. John 24
North Star 64, Midway-Minto 8
Rugby 48, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 14
Sargent County 50, Richland 14
Sheyenne 26, Century 24
Shiloh 56, Heart River 16
South Border 55, Hettinger County 18
Southern McLean 20, Hazen 0
St. Mary's 23, Williston 6
Stanley 40, Ray/Powers Lake 13
Tioga 60, TGU 6
Valley City 35, Devils Lake 26
Velva 50, Nedrose 19
West Fargo 38, Legacy 14
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 50, Surrey 0
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 40, Hankinson 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
