BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 105, Kaukauna 96
Arrowhead 44, Waukesha West 40
Brillion 65, Chilton 48
Brookfield Central 95, West Allis Nathan Hale 66
Burlington 54, Badger 36
Cambria-Friesland 83, Madison Country Day 41
Catholic Memorial 91, Waukesha North 48
Crivitz 68, Lena 25
Cudahy 81, Milwaukee Lutheran 80
De Pere 90, Pulaski 38
Delavan-Darien 53, Waterford 43
Dominican 97, The Prairie School 84
Eau Claire Memorial 91, Eau Claire North 48
Elkhorn Area 62, Union Grove 60
Germantown 60, Brookfield East 50
Grafton 61, Cedarburg 48
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Gibraltar 62
Green Bay Preble 62, Green Bay Southwest 58
Homestead 62, West Bend East 53
Hope Christian 93, Kenosha Reuther 48
Hortonville 57, Fond du Lac 46
Hurley 65, Butternut 23
Hustisford 44, Pardeeville 39
Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Horlick 62
Kettle Moraine 54, Edgewood 47
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 84, Kewaskum 48
Kiel 63, Valders 55
Lodi 67, New Glarus 59
Madison East 84, Beloit Memorial 72
Madison La Follette 58, Madison Memorial 48
Manitowoc Lincoln 65, Sheboygan South 53
Mauston 63, Westfield Area 38
Mayville 66, Lomira 52
Menasha 71, New London 42
Menomonee Falls 79, Hamilton 69
Middleton 50, Madison West 30
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 58, Watertown 52
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 79, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 65
Milwaukee King 79, Milwaukee Golda Meir 39
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee School of Languages 36
Monona Grove 87, Jefferson 48
Monticello 48, Black Hawk 31
New Holstein 54, Sheboygan Falls 49
Nicolet 76, Hartford Union 62
Northland Lutheran 65, Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 62
Notre Dame 74, Ashwaubenon 72
Oconomowoc 81, Mukwonago 67
Oconto 59, Algoma 43
Oshkosh North 55, Appleton North 49
Pius XI Catholic 69, Greendale 66
Platteville 52, Richland Center 50
Racine Case 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 38
Racine St. Catherine's 68, Martin Luther 51
River Ridge 40, Potosi 34
River Valley 60, Lancaster 48
Roncalli 79, Two Rivers 21
Saint Francis 62, St. John's NW Military Academy 56
Saint Thomas More 67, Catholic Central 27
Sauk Prairie 77, Poynette 45
Shawano 65, Seymour 58, OT
Sheboygan North 76, Bay Port 67
Slinger 47, Port Washington 32
Southern Door 77, Sevastopol 64
Stratford 55, Athens 40
Superior 85, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 66
University Lake/Trinity 60, Kenosha Christian Life 54
Verona Area 75, Janesville Parker 57
Wauwatosa East 67, Wauwatosa West 64, OT
West De Pere 74, Xavier 72
Westosha Central 76, Wilmot Union 32
Whitefish Bay 53, West Bend West 26
Whitnall 71, New Berlin Eisenhower 48
Winneconne 78, Ripon 57
Wisconsin Lutheran 88, New Berlin West 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Algoma vs. Oconto, ppd.
Alma vs. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, ppd.
Amherst vs. Shiocton, ppd.
Bonduel vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, ppd.
Bruce vs. Birchwood, ppd.
Cameron vs. Amery, ccd.
Chequamegon vs. Assumption, ppd.
D.C. Everest vs. Wausau West, ppd.
Dodgeville vs. Prairie du Chien, ppd.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Westby, ppd.
Green Bay East vs. Green Bay West, ppd.
Ithaca vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, ppd.
Kickapoo vs. Seneca, ppd.
La Farge vs. North Crawford, ppd.
Ladysmith vs. Northwestern, ppd.
Milwaukee Collegiate Academy vs. Milwaukee Riverside University, ppd.
Pacelli vs. Rosholt, ppd.
Pittsville vs. Tri-County, ppd.
Prairie Farm vs. Cornell, ppd.
Rhinelander vs. Northland Pines, ppd.
Southwestern vs. Fennimore, ppd.
Sparta vs. Baraboo, ppd.
Sturgeon Bay vs. Peshtigo, ppd.
Suring vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas, ppd.
Unity vs. Siren, ppd.
Wisconsin Dells vs. Wautoma, ppd.
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Gresham Community, ppd.
