PREP FOOTBALL=
Ft. Thomas def. Kearny Ray, forfeit
Glendale 21, Peoria 14
Higley 57, Northridge, Utah 26
Mica Mountain 48, Tucson Empire 6
Phoenix Hayden 57, Yuma Kofa 0
Show Low 57, Fort Defiance Window Rock 12
Tanque Verde 57, Bisbee 0
Tucson Catalina Magnet def. Tucson Santa Rita, forfeit
Williams 32, El Capitan 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
ALA-Anthem South vs. Arete-Mesa Prep, ccd.
Desert Heights Prep vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.
Sequoia Charter School vs. Cicero Preparatory Academy, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
