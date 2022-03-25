BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA State Final=

Semifinal=

Division 1=

Warren De La Salle 59, Grand Rapids Northview 45

Grand Blanc 61, Belleville 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

