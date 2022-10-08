PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 35, Marion 6
Albemarle 27, Western Albemarle 6
Alleghany 17, James River-Buchanan 14, OT
Appomattox 42, Gretna 6
Bassett 50, Patrick County 14
Battlefield 28, John Champe 27
Broad Run 25, Lightridge 21
Bruton 42, Arcadia 0
Buckingham County 41, Randolph-Henry 0
Central - Wise 41, John Battle 14
Central of Lunenburg 69, Cumberland 7
Centreville 45, Chantilly 6
Christiansburg 41, Blacksburg 0
Clarke County 28, Madison County 14
Clover Hill 38, George Wythe-Richmond 24
Colonial Forge 34, North Stafford 6
Colonial Heights 16, Prince George 6
Cosby 28, Monacan 21
Courtland 29, Chancellor 0
Dan River 34, Altavista 14
Dinwiddie 41, Hopewell 13
E.C. Glass 24, Amherst County 7
East Hardy, W.Va. 42, Bath County 7
East Rockingham 28, Page County 8
Eastern Montgomery 41, Craig County 16
Eastern View 34, James Monroe 6
Edison 33, Falls Church 14
Fairfax 42, West Potomac 21
Floyd County 33, Glenvar 27, 3OT
Forest Park 21, Woodbridge 20
Franklin 30, Surry County 6
Franklin County 26, Staunton River 21
Freedom (W) 112, Colgan 16
GW-Danville 34, Tunstall 6
Galax 21, Fort Chiswell 13
Gar-Field 26, Potomac 14
Georgetown Prep, Md. 20, Benedictine 14
Glen Allen 54, J.R. Tucker 6
Grafton 20, Tabb 6
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, Mich. 44, Episcopal 18
Grayson County 52, Auburn 7
Greensville County 22, Prince Edward County 20
Grundy 42, George Wythe-Wytheville 28
Hanover 39, Mechanicsville High School 12
Hayfield 49, Justice High School 14
Heritage-Lynchburg 10, Brookville 7
Hickory 28, Grassfield 10
Highland Springs 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 3
Isle of Wight Academy 35, Norfolk Christian School 14
James Madison 56, Oakton 7
Jefferson, W.Va. 40, James Wood 7
Kellam 69, Tallwood 67
Kempsville 20, Landstown 6
Kettle Run 44, Fauquier 14
King George 49, Caroline 0
King's Fork High School 35, Deep Creek 14
Lake Braddock 50, Alexandria City 28
Lake Taylor 28, Hermitage 27
Lebanon 42, Northwood 0
Lee High 53, J.I. Burton 34
Liberty Christian 42, Jefferson Forest 0
Lord Botetourt 28, William Byrd 21
Loudoun County 63, Dominion 6
Louisa 49, Orange County 7
Luray 41, Woodstock Central 25
Magna Vista 34, Halifax County 14
Manchester 23, Lloyd Bird 22
Manor High School 20, Granby 0
Martinsville 19, Chatham 9
Maury 56, Churchland 0
McCallie, Tenn. 34, Life Christian 14
McLean 41, Wakefield 7
Midlothian 49, Huguenot 0
Millbrook 26, John Handley 0
Monticello 48, Fluvanna 19
Mount Vernon 24, Annandale 14
Nansemond River 52, Lakeland 0
Nansemond-Suffolk 27, Catholic High School of Va Beach 13
Narrows 32, Parry McCluer 0
Norcom 28, King William 7
North Cross 45, Giles 6
Norview 26, Booker T. Washington 17
Ocean Lakes 13, Princess Anne 6
Osbourn 24, Freedom (South Riding) 22
Osbourn Park 22, C.D. Hylton 20
Oscar Smith 47, Great Bridge 6
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 30, Holston 17
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Hidden Valley 7
Patriot 40, Unity Reed 21
Poquoson 55, Jamestown 0
Powhatan 35, James River 14
Radford 41, Carroll County 12
Rappahannock 40, Colonial Beach 0
Rappahannock County 42, Greenbrier Christian 40
Ridgeview 20, Union 11
Riverbend 32, Massaponax 15
Riverheads 27, Buffalo Gap 7
Roanoke Catholic 38, Mountain View 16
Rock Ridge 48, Park View-Sterling 6
Rustburg 55, Liberty-Bedford 12
Rye Cove 35, Eastside 14
Salem 49, Pulaski County 14
Salem-Va. Beach 49, First Colonial 14
Skyline 38, William Monroe 14
South County 41, W.T. Woodson 6
Southampton 49, Brunswick 3
Spotswood 25, Rockbridge County 20
St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 41, Bishop O'Connell 3
Staunton 35, Stuarts Draft 21
Stone Bridge 35, Briar Woods 0
Sussex Central 76, Windsor 12
TJ-Alexandria 40, John R. Lewis 28
Tazewell 56, Richlands 37
The Covenant School 44, Va. Episcopal 18
Turner Ashby 34, Broadway 20
Tuscarora 8, Loudoun Valley 7
Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 12
Varina 60, Armstrong 12
Virginia High 49, Honaker 13
Warren County 31, Meridian High School 7
Warwick 20, Woodside 17, 3OT
Washington-Liberty 35, Langley 21
West Point 43, Middlesex 7
West Springfield 21, James Robinson 20, OT
Western Branch 45, Indian River 24
Westfield 40, South Lakes 15
Westmoreland County 28, Lancaster 12
William Campbell 46, Nelson County 7
William Fleming 42, Northside 0
Wilson Memorial 42, Fort Defiance 28
Woodberry Forest 21, Collegiate-Richmond 20
Woodgrove 20, Riverside 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.