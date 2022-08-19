PREP FOOTBALL=

Adamsville 36, Trinity Christian Academy 35

Alcoa 38, Rhea County 21

Anderson County 48, Powell 14

Bartlett 32, PURE 6

Bledsoe County 28, York Institute 14

Boyd Buchanan 62, Greenback 0

Brentwood 23, Blackman 14

Briarcrest 54, Booker T. Washington 6

Brighton 56, St. Benedict 26

CAK 16, King's Academy 0

CPA 42, Independence 24

Centennial 38, Nashville Overton 28

Chattanooga Central 35, Campbell County 21

Cheatham County 19, Glencliff 0

Chester County 35, Fayette Ware 34

Clarksville Academy 38, FACS 6

Clarksville NE 30, West Creek 16

Clarksville NW 36, Stewart County 0

Clay County 40, Jackson County 0

Clinton 48, William Blount 0

Coalfield 14, Wartburg Central 6

Cocke County 33, Cherokee 9

Collierville 47, Wooddale 0

Columbia Academy 41, Ezell-Harding 6

Cosby 49, Sunbright 20

Craigmont 16, Bolton 14

Creek Wood 13, Dickson County 7, OT

Crockett County 37, Dyer County 19

David Crockett 49, Sullivan East 38

DeKalb County 35, Warren County 34

Dobyns-Bennett 31, Tennessee 0

Dyersburg 49, Frayser 6

Eagle's Landing Christian, Ga. 50, Brentwood 49, OT

East Hamilton 52, Ooltewah 21

East Nashville Literature 32, Father Ryan 20

Ensworth 44, ECS 0

Farragut 31, Beech 28

Fayette Academy 35, Marshall Aca., Miss. 30

Fayetteville 36, Watertown 12

Forrest 55, Eagleville 24

Franklin County 27, Coffee County 20

Franklin Road Academy 29, Nashville Christian 24

Gallatin 27, Mt. Juliet 18

Gatlinburg-Pittman 45, Seymour 14

Gibbs 37, Knoxville Halls 21

Giles County 35, Lincoln County 21

Goodpasture 28, St. George's 19

Grace Baptist 20, Chattanooga Prep 0

Grace Christian - Franklin 46, Humboldt 8

Grainger 42, Cumberland Gap 32

Greeneville 49, Knoxville Central 7

Greenfield 20, South Fulton 14

Greenwood, Ky. 31, Spring Hill 14

Halls 13, Rosemark Academy 7

Hampton 20, Pigeon Forge 16

Happy Valley 22, Cloudland 14

Hardin County 36, Jackson North Side 0

Harpeth 28, Jo Byrns 14

Henry County 30, Summit 7

Houston 48, Ridgeway 7

Hunters Lane 21, Maplewood 12

Jackson Christian 24, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 17

Karns 35, Knoxville Hardin Valley 17

Kenwood 44, Hillwood 7

Kingston 51, Harriman 0

Knoxville Catholic 41, Chuckey-Doak 14

Knoxville Fulton 41, Austin-East 22

Knoxville Webb 46, Knoxville Carter 21

Lakeway Christian 26, Grace Christian 24

Lausanne Collegiate 44, Southwind 15

Lawrence County 50, Summertown 7

Lebanon 42, Antioch 14

Lewis County 28, Community 22

Liberty Creek 35, Jackson Central-Merry 6

Lipscomb Academy 17, Milton, Ga. 7

Lookout Valley 21, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 6

Loretto 49, Collinwood 25

Loudon 30, Soddy Daisy 13

Lynn Camp, Ky. 20, Jellico 14

MBA 46, Ravenwood 20

MUS 35, Arlington 0

Marion County 36, Grundy County 0

Marshall County 41, Columbia 20

McCallie 28, Chattanooga Christian 7

McEwen 54, Houston County 0

McGavock 26, Clarksville 21

McKenzie 34, Huntingdon 12

McMinn County 50, McMinn Central 0

Meigs County 23, Sweetwater 22

Memphis Central 49, Cordova 13

Middle Tennessee Christian 19, DCA 7

Midway 22, Sale Creek 14

Millington 25, Kirby 13

Monterey 50, Cannon County 14

Montgomery Central 22, Sycamore 13

Moore County 32, Cascade 20

Mt. Pleasant 30, East Hickman 2

Nolensville 38, BGA 14

North Delta, Miss. 27, Rossville Christian 8

Oak Ridge 46, South Doyle 7

Oakdale 64, Pickett County 0

Obion County 56, Gibson County 19

Page 19, Fairview 0

Perry County 38, Middleton 20

Polk County 42, Copper Basin 0

Pope John Paul II 34, Hillsboro 14

Ripley 20, Jackson South Side 7

Riverdale 14, Franklin 10

Riverside 48, McNairy Central 14

Rockvale 44, LaVergne 12

Rockwood 42, Oliver Springs 9

Rossview 16, Wilson Central 14

Science Hill 17, Elizabethton 7

Scotts Hill 34, Bolivar Central 26

Sheffield 33, Bluff City 6

Siegel 13, Green Hill 6

Silverdale Baptist Academy 42, East Ridge 27

Smyrna 35, Stewarts Creek 14

South Gibson 38, Lexington 17

South Pittsburg 35, Sequatchie County 6

Springfield 35, Greenbrier 0

Station Camp 27, White House 6

Stone Memorial 30, Lenoir City 14

Stratford 24, Whites Creek 18

Tellico Plains 27, Sequoyah 21

Tyner Academy 44, Howard 0

Unaka 38, North Greene 12

Unicoi County 42, Northview Academy 20

Union City, Okla. 62, Lake County 14

University-Jackson 47, Liberty Magnet 0

Walker Valley 29, Notre Dame 15

Waverly Central 47, Camden Central 20

West Carroll 51, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 20

West Greene 27, Union County 6

West Ridge 41, Volunteer 6

White County 48, Livingston Academy 0

Whitwell 29, Cumberland County 17

Williamsburg, Ky. 28, Oneida 27

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

