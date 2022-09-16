PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 20, Alameda 14

Broomfield 35, Erie 14

Brush 10, Yuma 7

Burlington 21, Lamar 0

Cedaredge 42, Olathe 0

Cherokee Trail 27, Fort Collins 13

Cherry Creek 62, Arvada West 21

Columbine 28, Arapahoe 6

Dayspring Christian Academy 56, Front Range Christian School 14

Deer Trail 70, Manzanola 0

Denver West 14, Flatirons Academy 10

Douglas County 24, Castle View 21

Durango 49, Grand Junction Central 14

Eaton 35, Severance 0

Evergreen High School 48, Discovery Canyon 0

Fort Lupton 26, Valley 0

Fort Morgan 42, Pueblo County 35

Fossil Ridge 33, Windsor 0

Golden 43, Denver South 42

Greeley Central 48, Palmer 6

Harrison 56, Mitchell 0

J.K. Mullen 44, Lakewood 28

Lewis-Palmer 52, Canon City 2

Liberty, Ariz. 50, Valor Christian 7

Littleton 44, Englewood 33

Loveland 53, Thompson Valley 7

Lyons 36, Merino 16

Moffat County 34, Rawlins, Wyo. 22

Monarch 44, Boulder 0

Montrose High School 40, Palisade 14

Northridge 49, Greeley West 0

Pine Creek 66, Denver East 14

Ponderosa 21, Legend 14

Poudre 21, Brighton 0

Prairie 76, Bethune 6

Pueblo Central 63, Coronado 30

Rangely 52, Dolores 16

Rye 48, Center 16

Sanford 56, Fowler 22

Sargent 42, Custer County 20

Simla 42, Sedgwick County 23

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

