PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 20, Alameda 14
Broomfield 35, Erie 14
Brush 10, Yuma 7
Burlington 21, Lamar 0
Cedaredge 42, Olathe 0
Cherokee Trail 27, Fort Collins 13
Cherry Creek 62, Arvada West 21
Columbine 28, Arapahoe 6
Dayspring Christian Academy 56, Front Range Christian School 14
Deer Trail 70, Manzanola 0
Denver West 14, Flatirons Academy 10
Douglas County 24, Castle View 21
Durango 49, Grand Junction Central 14
Eaton 35, Severance 0
Evergreen High School 48, Discovery Canyon 0
Fort Lupton 26, Valley 0
Fort Morgan 42, Pueblo County 35
Fossil Ridge 33, Windsor 0
Golden 43, Denver South 42
Greeley Central 48, Palmer 6
Harrison 56, Mitchell 0
J.K. Mullen 44, Lakewood 28
Lewis-Palmer 52, Canon City 2
Liberty, Ariz. 50, Valor Christian 7
Littleton 44, Englewood 33
Loveland 53, Thompson Valley 7
Lyons 36, Merino 16
Moffat County 34, Rawlins, Wyo. 22
Monarch 44, Boulder 0
Montrose High School 40, Palisade 14
Northridge 49, Greeley West 0
Pine Creek 66, Denver East 14
Ponderosa 21, Legend 14
Poudre 21, Brighton 0
Prairie 76, Bethune 6
Pueblo Central 63, Coronado 30
Rangely 52, Dolores 16
Rye 48, Center 16
Sanford 56, Fowler 22
Sargent 42, Custer County 20
Simla 42, Sedgwick County 23
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
