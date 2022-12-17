GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 41, Rogue River 6
Banks 49, Amity 34
Barlow 68, Jefferson PDX 42
Beaverton 63, West Salem 55
Bonanza 38, Riddle 15
Central Linn 48, Heppner 16
Churchill 54, Hillsboro 51, OT
Colton 46, Dayton 36
Columbia Christian 50, Open Door 38
Country Christian 39, Southwest Christian 33
Crater 84, Henley 50
Creswell 51, North Bend 25
Crosshill Christian 59, Willamette Valley Christian 19
Estacada 44, Sweet Home 39
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 35, Perrydale 19
Hermiston 80, Walla Walla, Wash. 73
Ione/Arlington 48, Bickleton, Wash. 16
Jesuit 68, Willamette 38
Jordan Valley 71, Trinity Lutheran 38
Monroe 50, Yoncalla 35
N. Clackamas Christian 49, McKenzie 17
Nelson 61, McDaniel 9
North Eugene 54, Mountain View 45, OT
Oakridge 48, Sheridan 40
Pendleton 53, Bend 50
Phoenix 47, Douglas 43
Pleasant Hill 59, Blanchet Catholic 13
Riverdale 31, Riverside 10
Roseburg 37, Caldera 30
Salem Academy 54, St. Paul 32
South Medford 68, Corvallis 52
South Salem 53, Woodburn 31
South Wasco County 54, Weston-McEwen 46
St. Helens 48, Parkrose 19
Stanfield 49, McLoughlin 10
Stayton 37, Scappoose 36
Trout Lake, Wash. 55, Dufur 23
Tualatin 51, Wells 30
Valley Catholic 52, Rainier 19
Waldport 38, Siuslaw 17
Warrenton 40, Nestucca 38
Western Christian High School 38, Vernonia 25
Yamhill-Carlton 45, Sisters 21
13 Mile Shootout=
Faith Bible 39, Grant Union 22
Prairie City/Burnt River 41, Adrian 31
Bobcat Classic=
Elgin 34, Four Rivers Community School 22
Imbler 42, Enterprise 34
Powder Valley 46, Cove 13
Union 36, Pilot Rock 35
Boomer Bash=
Coquille 58, La Pine 9
Toledo 38, Lost River 36
Central Christian Tournament=
Umpqua Valley Christian 34, North Lake/Paisley 30
Harney County Crossover=
Burns 50, Mitchell/Spray 14
Crane 51, Lakeview 28
Marist 63, North Marion 38
Lakeridge Tournament=
Lakeridge 60, Sunset 38
Thurston 38, Glencoe 29
Tigard 40, Sherwood 38
Les Schwab South Coast Tournament=
Astoria 44, Marshfield 36
Crook County 43, Hidden Valley 27
Junction City 48, Mazama 39
Philomath 36, Redmond 31
Seaside Holiday Classic=
Corbett 59, Seaside 27
Cottage Grove 30, Dallas 21
Madras 66, Rochester, Wash. 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nixyaawii vs. Wallowa, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
