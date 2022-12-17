GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 41, Rogue River 6

Banks 49, Amity 34

Barlow 68, Jefferson PDX 42

Beaverton 63, West Salem 55

Bonanza 38, Riddle 15

Central Linn 48, Heppner 16

Churchill 54, Hillsboro 51, OT

Colton 46, Dayton 36

Columbia Christian 50, Open Door 38

Country Christian 39, Southwest Christian 33

Crater 84, Henley 50

Creswell 51, North Bend 25

Crosshill Christian 59, Willamette Valley Christian 19

Estacada 44, Sweet Home 39

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 35, Perrydale 19

Hermiston 80, Walla Walla, Wash. 73

Ione/Arlington 48, Bickleton, Wash. 16

Jesuit 68, Willamette 38

Jordan Valley 71, Trinity Lutheran 38

Monroe 50, Yoncalla 35

N. Clackamas Christian 49, McKenzie 17

Nelson 61, McDaniel 9

North Eugene 54, Mountain View 45, OT

Oakridge 48, Sheridan 40

Pendleton 53, Bend 50

Phoenix 47, Douglas 43

Pleasant Hill 59, Blanchet Catholic 13

Riverdale 31, Riverside 10

Roseburg 37, Caldera 30

Salem Academy 54, St. Paul 32

South Medford 68, Corvallis 52

South Salem 53, Woodburn 31

South Wasco County 54, Weston-McEwen 46

St. Helens 48, Parkrose 19

Stanfield 49, McLoughlin 10

Stayton 37, Scappoose 36

Trout Lake, Wash. 55, Dufur 23

Tualatin 51, Wells 30

Valley Catholic 52, Rainier 19

Waldport 38, Siuslaw 17

Warrenton 40, Nestucca 38

Western Christian High School 38, Vernonia 25

Yamhill-Carlton 45, Sisters 21

13 Mile Shootout=

Faith Bible 39, Grant Union 22

Prairie City/Burnt River 41, Adrian 31

Bobcat Classic=

Elgin 34, Four Rivers Community School 22

Imbler 42, Enterprise 34

Powder Valley 46, Cove 13

Union 36, Pilot Rock 35

Boomer Bash=

Coquille 58, La Pine 9

Toledo 38, Lost River 36

Central Christian Tournament=

Umpqua Valley Christian 34, North Lake/Paisley 30

Harney County Crossover=

Burns 50, Mitchell/Spray 14

Crane 51, Lakeview 28

Marist 63, North Marion 38

Lakeridge Tournament=

Lakeridge 60, Sunset 38

Thurston 38, Glencoe 29

Tigard 40, Sherwood 38

Les Schwab South Coast Tournament=

Astoria 44, Marshfield 36

Crook County 43, Hidden Valley 27

Junction City 48, Mazama 39

Philomath 36, Redmond 31

Seaside Holiday Classic=

Corbett 59, Seaside 27

Cottage Grove 30, Dallas 21

Madras 66, Rochester, Wash. 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nixyaawii vs. Wallowa, ccd.

