BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 80, Mountain View 62

Bingham 64, West Jordan 50

Box Elder 65, Bountiful 49

Canyon View 72, Grand County 43

Cedar Valley 66, Stansbury 54

Cyprus 87, Granger 60

Davis 58, Clearfield 50

Dixie 86, Cedar City 66

East 56, Murray 54

Farmington 77, Weber 69

Fremont 51, Syracuse 48

Green River 58, Caprock Academy, Colo. 47

Herriman 68, Mountain Ridge 67

Juan Diego Catholic 59, Morgan 55

Lehi 59, Timpview 50

Lone Peak 71, American Fork 69

Millard 75, North Summit 56

Ogden 74, Ben Lomond 61

Olympus 68, Highland 34

Payson 77, Tooele 63

Pine View 72, Hurricane 47

Richfield 51, Carbon 49

Riverton 71, Copper Hills 68

Skyline 74, Brighton 70

Snow Canyon 55, Desert Hills 39

Spanish Fork 73, Provo 68

Tabiona 62, Rich County 57

Timpanogos 52, Jordan 50

Union 54, Delta 40

Westlake 50, Pleasant Grove 41

Woods Cross 82, Northridge 70

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

