BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 80, Mountain View 62
Bingham 64, West Jordan 50
Box Elder 65, Bountiful 49
Canyon View 72, Grand County 43
Cedar Valley 66, Stansbury 54
Cyprus 87, Granger 60
Davis 58, Clearfield 50
Dixie 86, Cedar City 66
East 56, Murray 54
Farmington 77, Weber 69
Fremont 51, Syracuse 48
Green River 58, Caprock Academy, Colo. 47
Herriman 68, Mountain Ridge 67
Juan Diego Catholic 59, Morgan 55
Lehi 59, Timpview 50
Lone Peak 71, American Fork 69
Millard 75, North Summit 56
Ogden 74, Ben Lomond 61
Olympus 68, Highland 34
Payson 77, Tooele 63
Pine View 72, Hurricane 47
Richfield 51, Carbon 49
Riverton 71, Copper Hills 68
Skyline 74, Brighton 70
Snow Canyon 55, Desert Hills 39
Spanish Fork 73, Provo 68
Tabiona 62, Rich County 57
Timpanogos 52, Jordan 50
Union 54, Delta 40
Westlake 50, Pleasant Grove 41
Woods Cross 82, Northridge 70
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
