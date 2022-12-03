BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson County 61, Iola 54
Andover 73, Wichita Campus 34
Axtell 61, Doniphan West 29
BV Southwest 52, Lawrence 48
Basehor-Linwood 58, Topeka West 52
Berean Academy 42, Central Plains 40
Bishop Miege 73, KIPP KC Legacy, Mo. 41
Buhler 57, Nickerson 27
Burden Central 44, Attica 34
Burlingame 58, Cair Paravel 32
Centralia 42, Nemaha Central 39
Chase County 34, Central Heights 30
Circle 68, Kingman 55
Columbus 49, Pittsburg Colgan 35
Concordia 51, Beloit 48
Cunningham 57, Minneola 55
Douglass 56, Udall 25
Elkhorn, Neb. 41, Bennington 35
Emporia 72, Ottawa 65
Eudora 38, Spring Hill 23
Flint Hills Christian 52, Topeka Heritage Christian 47
Frontenac 58, Nevada, Mo. 52
Galena 71, St. Paul 29
Goddard 58, Augusta 34
Halstead 46, Sedgwick 44
Heritage Christian 53, Barstow, Mo. 49
Hill City 58, Ellis 32
Hodgeman County 45, Deerfield 12
Humboldt 62, Eureka 29
Independence 65, Caney Valley 31
Jayhawk Linn 39, Cass-Midway, Mo. 18
Junction City 84, Great Bend 51
KC Piper 79, Leavenworth 56
Lawrence Free State 59, Hays 54
Liberal 74, Ulysses 60
Linn 40, Washington County 23
Logan 49, Wheatland-Grinnell 31
Logan/Palco 49, Wheatland-Grinnell 31
Lyons 52, Ellsworth 46
Macksville 63, Ness City 29
Meade 76, Bucklin 65
Mill Valley 62, BV West 60
Norwich 72, Belle Plaine 46
Oakley 55, Phillipsburg 51
Onaga 46, Wetmore 34
Oxford 89, Fairfield 56
Pawnee City, Neb. 60, Frankfort 44
Pike Valley 37, Rock Hills 26
Plainville 60, Smith Center 44
Pretty Prairie 71, Argonia 45
Quinter 62, Victoria 31
Remington 58, Bluestem 10
Royal Valley 49, Jackson Heights 45
Russell 75, Stockton 10
Salina Sacred Heart 50, Clifton-Clyde 47
Satanta 60, Spearville 27
Scott City 50, Hoisington 40
Southeast Saline 56, Hesston 46
Stafford 56, St. John 30
Sterling 66, Hillsboro 60
Sublette 77, Kinsley 51
Thunder Ridge 63, Chase 16
Topeka Seaman 56, Lansing 35
Tyro Community Christian 65, St. Xavier 30
Wellington 60, Mulvane 28
Weskan 77, Golden Plains 25
West Elk 61, Oswego 32
West Franklin 60, Council Grove 47
Wichita Bishop Carroll 66, Wichita Southeast 63
Wichita Heights 47, Wichita Northwest 37
Wichita Trinity 53, Garden Plain 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.