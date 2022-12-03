BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson County 61, Iola 54

Andover 73, Wichita Campus 34

Axtell 61, Doniphan West 29

BV Southwest 52, Lawrence 48

Basehor-Linwood 58, Topeka West 52

Berean Academy 42, Central Plains 40

Bishop Miege 73, KIPP KC Legacy, Mo. 41

Buhler 57, Nickerson 27

Burden Central 44, Attica 34

Burlingame 58, Cair Paravel 32

Centralia 42, Nemaha Central 39

Chase County 34, Central Heights 30

Circle 68, Kingman 55

Columbus 49, Pittsburg Colgan 35

Concordia 51, Beloit 48

Cunningham 57, Minneola 55

Douglass 56, Udall 25

Elkhorn, Neb. 41, Bennington 35

Emporia 72, Ottawa 65

Eudora 38, Spring Hill 23

Flint Hills Christian 52, Topeka Heritage Christian 47

Frontenac 58, Nevada, Mo. 52

Galena 71, St. Paul 29

Goddard 58, Augusta 34

Halstead 46, Sedgwick 44

Heritage Christian 53, Barstow, Mo. 49

Hill City 58, Ellis 32

Hodgeman County 45, Deerfield 12

Humboldt 62, Eureka 29

Independence 65, Caney Valley 31

Jayhawk Linn 39, Cass-Midway, Mo. 18

Junction City 84, Great Bend 51

KC Piper 79, Leavenworth 56

Lawrence Free State 59, Hays 54

Liberal 74, Ulysses 60

Linn 40, Washington County 23

Logan 49, Wheatland-Grinnell 31

Logan/Palco 49, Wheatland-Grinnell 31

Lyons 52, Ellsworth 46

Macksville 63, Ness City 29

Meade 76, Bucklin 65

Mill Valley 62, BV West 60

Norwich 72, Belle Plaine 46

Oakley 55, Phillipsburg 51

Onaga 46, Wetmore 34

Oxford 89, Fairfield 56

Pawnee City, Neb. 60, Frankfort 44

Pike Valley 37, Rock Hills 26

Plainville 60, Smith Center 44

Pretty Prairie 71, Argonia 45

Quinter 62, Victoria 31

Remington 58, Bluestem 10

Royal Valley 49, Jackson Heights 45

Russell 75, Stockton 10

Salina Sacred Heart 50, Clifton-Clyde 47

Satanta 60, Spearville 27

Scott City 50, Hoisington 40

Southeast Saline 56, Hesston 46

Stafford 56, St. John 30

Sterling 66, Hillsboro 60

Sublette 77, Kinsley 51

Thunder Ridge 63, Chase 16

Topeka Seaman 56, Lansing 35

Tyro Community Christian 65, St. Xavier 30

Wellington 60, Mulvane 28

Weskan 77, Golden Plains 25

West Elk 61, Oswego 32

West Franklin 60, Council Grove 47

Wichita Bishop Carroll 66, Wichita Southeast 63

Wichita Heights 47, Wichita Northwest 37

Wichita Trinity 53, Garden Plain 31

