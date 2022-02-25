BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alpena 66, Gaylord 37
Bath 66, Saranac 35
Battle Creek Lakeview 53, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 45
Benzie Central 58, Maple City Glen Lake 45
Berkley 39, Southfield A&T 29
Big Rapids 74, Howard City Tri-County 40
Breckenridge 32, Vestaburg 30
Bridgman 62, Lawrence 22
Bronson 56, Reading 47
Brooklyn Columbia Central 60, Blissfield 58
Brown City 61, Capac 35
Brownstown Woodhaven 67, Allen Park 56
Burton Bendle 87, Burton Atherton 74
Burton Genesee Christian 66, Plymouth Christian 62
Cadillac 52, Traverse City West 35
Canton 34, Dearborn 28
Cassopolis 82, White Pigeon 57
Chelsea 42, Dexter 35
Clarkston 53, Farmington 39
Coldwater 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 46
Concord 56, Quincy 31
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 66, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 60
Dearborn Heights Star International 54, Detroit Jalen Rose 50
Decatur 47, Bangor 21
Detroit Old Redford 38, Redford Union 33, OT
Dollar Bay 57, Ontonagon 46
Dowagiac Union 55, Paw Paw 46
East Jordan 58, Harbor Springs 50
Eaton Rapids 55, Portland 53
Erie-Mason 57, Whiteford 47
Ferndale 63, Oak Park 52
Flat Rock 74, Melvindale 67
Fulton-Middleton 52, Laingsburg 46
Genesee 60, Kingston 41
Goodrich 59, Clio 42
Grand Ledge 53, DeWitt 42
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 68, West Michigan Aviation 36
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 62, Byron Center 51
Grand Rapids Northview 60, East Grand Rapids 36
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 75, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 52
Grand Rapids West Catholic 55, Spring Lake 43
Hemlock 50, Millington 46
Holton 56, Hesperia 28
Howell 53, Dearborn Fordson 44
Hudsonville 60, Holland West Ottawa 40
Hudsonville Unity Christian 75, Coopersville 55
Ida 53, Hudson 44
Imlay City 37, Almont 36
Jackson Northwest 58, Marshall 46
Jenison 56, Grand Haven 52
Kelloggsville 76, Wyoming Godwin Heights 74
Kingsley 52, Leland 18
Lake Fenton 54, Ortonville Brandon 36
Lake Linden-Hubbell 30, Calumet 27
Lake Orion 63, Troy 48
Lansing Sexton 53, Charlotte 52
Lincoln Park 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38
Mesick 47, Marion 35
Milford 49, Walled Lake Northern 44
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 63, Lenawee Christian 60
Montague 63, Hart 30
Montrose 59, Durand 49
Muskegon Orchard View 45, Manistee 42
Napoleon 71, Hanover-Horton 48
Oakridge High School 59, North Muskegon 49
Okemos 58, Lansing Everett 56
Onsted 36, Dundee 21
Ovid-Elsie 50, New Lothrop 45
Perry 55, Leslie 22
Pittsford 40, Jackson Christian 21
Port Huron Northern 61, Warren Woods Tower 60
Ravenna 51, Shelby 47
Reed City 71, Fremont 41
Rochester 55, Oxford 45
Rockford 78, East Kentwood 71
Schoolcraft 57, Fennville 42
Sparta 61, Comstock Park 54
Stevensville Lakeshore 59, Portage Northern 46
Three Oaks River Valley 75, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 38
Traverse City Central 64, Petoskey 47
Troy Athens 70, Birmingham Seaholm 33
Vandercook Lake Jackson 70, Addison 52
Waterford Kettering 66, Walled Lake Central 57
White Lake Lakeland 70, South Lyon East 58
Whitehall 61, Mason County Central 53
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 55, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 36
Zeeland West 38, Holland 33
