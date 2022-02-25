BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alpena 66, Gaylord 37

Bath 66, Saranac 35

Battle Creek Lakeview 53, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 45

Benzie Central 58, Maple City Glen Lake 45

Berkley 39, Southfield A&T 29

Big Rapids 74, Howard City Tri-County 40

Breckenridge 32, Vestaburg 30

Bridgman 62, Lawrence 22

Bronson 56, Reading 47

Brooklyn Columbia Central 60, Blissfield 58

Brown City 61, Capac 35

Brownstown Woodhaven 67, Allen Park 56

Burton Bendle 87, Burton Atherton 74

Burton Genesee Christian 66, Plymouth Christian 62

Cadillac 52, Traverse City West 35

Canton 34, Dearborn 28

Cassopolis 82, White Pigeon 57

Chelsea 42, Dexter 35

Clarkston 53, Farmington 39

Coldwater 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 46

Concord 56, Quincy 31

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 66, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 60

Dearborn Heights Star International 54, Detroit Jalen Rose 50

Decatur 47, Bangor 21

Detroit Old Redford 38, Redford Union 33, OT

Dollar Bay 57, Ontonagon 46

Dowagiac Union 55, Paw Paw 46

East Jordan 58, Harbor Springs 50

Eaton Rapids 55, Portland 53

Erie-Mason 57, Whiteford 47

Ferndale 63, Oak Park 52

Flat Rock 74, Melvindale 67

Fulton-Middleton 52, Laingsburg 46

Genesee 60, Kingston 41

Goodrich 59, Clio 42

Grand Ledge 53, DeWitt 42

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 68, West Michigan Aviation 36

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 62, Byron Center 51

Grand Rapids Northview 60, East Grand Rapids 36

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 75, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 52

Grand Rapids West Catholic 55, Spring Lake 43

Hemlock 50, Millington 46

Holton 56, Hesperia 28

Howell 53, Dearborn Fordson 44

Hudsonville 60, Holland West Ottawa 40

Hudsonville Unity Christian 75, Coopersville 55

Ida 53, Hudson 44

Imlay City 37, Almont 36

Jackson Northwest 58, Marshall 46

Jenison 56, Grand Haven 52

Kelloggsville 76, Wyoming Godwin Heights 74

Kingsley 52, Leland 18

Lake Fenton 54, Ortonville Brandon 36

Lake Linden-Hubbell 30, Calumet 27

Lake Orion 63, Troy 48

Lansing Sexton 53, Charlotte 52

Lincoln Park 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 38

Mesick 47, Marion 35

Milford 49, Walled Lake Northern 44

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 63, Lenawee Christian 60

Montague 63, Hart 30

Montrose 59, Durand 49

Muskegon Orchard View 45, Manistee 42

Napoleon 71, Hanover-Horton 48

Oakridge High School 59, North Muskegon 49

Okemos 58, Lansing Everett 56

Onsted 36, Dundee 21

Ovid-Elsie 50, New Lothrop 45

Perry 55, Leslie 22

Pittsford 40, Jackson Christian 21

Port Huron Northern 61, Warren Woods Tower 60

Ravenna 51, Shelby 47

Reed City 71, Fremont 41

Rochester 55, Oxford 45

Rockford 78, East Kentwood 71

Schoolcraft 57, Fennville 42

Sparta 61, Comstock Park 54

Stevensville Lakeshore 59, Portage Northern 46

Three Oaks River Valley 75, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 38

Traverse City Central 64, Petoskey 47

Troy Athens 70, Birmingham Seaholm 33

Vandercook Lake Jackson 70, Addison 52

Waterford Kettering 66, Walled Lake Central 57

White Lake Lakeland 70, South Lyon East 58

Whitehall 61, Mason County Central 53

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 55, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 36

Zeeland West 38, Holland 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

