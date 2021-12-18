GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 54, Hoquiam 48

Adna 65, Eatonville 21

Archbishop Murphy 48, Shorecrest 25

Bellarmine Prep 72, Olympia 67

Bethel 56, Curtis 46

Cascade (Everett) 49, Marysville-Pilchuck 32

Cedarcrest 49, Shorewood 36

Central Valley 55, Cheney 28

Centralia 48, Black Hills 36

Chiawana 53, Kennewick 47

Cle Elum/Roslyn 46, Kittitas 43, OT

Clover Park 51, Orting 30

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 58, Lewis and Clark 28

Colville 45, St. George's 34

Connell 42, Wahluke 18

Curlew 36, Oroville 30

Darrington 58, Concrete 45

Davis 48, Wenatchee 34

Eastside Catholic 60, Holy Names 46

Eisenhower 58, Moses Lake 54

Ellensburg 57, Grandview 37

Enumclaw 52, Franklin Pierce 37

Ferndale 57, Lakewood 37

Foster def. Highline, forfeit

Freeman 40, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 27

Garfield 64, Ballard 15

Garfield-Palouse 61, Oakesdale 40

Gig Harbor 58, Capital 46

Hermiston, Ore. 84, Richland 74

Ione/Arlington, Ore. 52, Bickleton 26

Kiona-Benton 45, La Salle 38

Klahowya 56, Cascade Christian 38

Klickwood 35, Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 17

Liberty Christian 42, Touchet 35

Lincoln 53, Ferris 51

Lynden 35, Meridian 30

Morton/White Pass 54, Three Rivers Christian School 32

Mount Vernon 54, Blaine 51

Mount Vernon Christian 55, Coupeville 24

Mountlake Terrace 44, Meadowdale 42

Northwest School 51, Bear Creek School 27

Okanogan 67, Brewster 13

Onalaska 55, Kalama 12

Othello 54, Ephrata 42

Pasco 62, Kamiakin 45

Prosser 56, East Valley (Yakima) 23

Pullman 53, Ridgeline 42

Republic 37, Northport 36

Seattle Prep 46, Lakeside (Seattle) 40

Southridge 47, Walla Walla 42

Stanwood 53, Everett 38

Sumner 72, Emerald Ridge 56

Sunnyside 51, West Valley (Yakima) 37

Sunnyside Christian 47, Yakama Tribal 38

Tumwater 54, W. F. West 37

Wapato 60, Toppenish 55

Warden 78, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 19

Waterville-Mansfield 42, Pateros 35

Wellpinit 48, Inchelium 46

White Swan 48, Highland 47

Zillah 67, Naches Valley 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellevue vs. Liberty, ccd.

Central Kitsap vs. River Ridge, ccd.

Chief Sealth vs. Rainier Beach, ccd.

Decatur vs. Thomas Jefferson, ccd.

Eastlake vs. Issaquah, ccd.

Foss vs. Washington, ccd.

Goldendale vs. Mabton, ccd.

Graham-Kapowsin vs. South Kitsap, ppd.

Inglemoor vs. Woodinville, ccd.

Juanita vs. Mercer Island, ppd.

Kentlake vs. Mt. Rainier, ppd.

Lake Stevens vs. Arlington, ccd.

Lincoln vs. Cleveland, ccd.

Lindbergh vs. Renton, ccd.

Neah Bay vs. Crosspoint Academy, ccd.

Newport-Bellevue vs. Mount Si, ccd.

Sehome vs. Bellingham, ccd.

Vashon Island vs. Annie Wright, ccd.

White River vs. Fife, ccd.

Yelm vs. Peninsula, ccd.

