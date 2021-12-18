GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 54, Hoquiam 48
Adna 65, Eatonville 21
Archbishop Murphy 48, Shorecrest 25
Bellarmine Prep 72, Olympia 67
Bethel 56, Curtis 46
Cascade (Everett) 49, Marysville-Pilchuck 32
Cedarcrest 49, Shorewood 36
Central Valley 55, Cheney 28
Centralia 48, Black Hills 36
Chiawana 53, Kennewick 47
Cle Elum/Roslyn 46, Kittitas 43, OT
Clover Park 51, Orting 30
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 58, Lewis and Clark 28
Colville 45, St. George's 34
Connell 42, Wahluke 18
Curlew 36, Oroville 30
Darrington 58, Concrete 45
Davis 48, Wenatchee 34
Eastside Catholic 60, Holy Names 46
Eisenhower 58, Moses Lake 54
Ellensburg 57, Grandview 37
Enumclaw 52, Franklin Pierce 37
Ferndale 57, Lakewood 37
Foster def. Highline, forfeit
Freeman 40, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 27
Garfield 64, Ballard 15
Garfield-Palouse 61, Oakesdale 40
Gig Harbor 58, Capital 46
Hermiston, Ore. 84, Richland 74
Ione/Arlington, Ore. 52, Bickleton 26
Kiona-Benton 45, La Salle 38
Klahowya 56, Cascade Christian 38
Klickwood 35, Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 17
Liberty Christian 42, Touchet 35
Lincoln 53, Ferris 51
Lynden 35, Meridian 30
Morton/White Pass 54, Three Rivers Christian School 32
Mount Vernon 54, Blaine 51
Mount Vernon Christian 55, Coupeville 24
Mountlake Terrace 44, Meadowdale 42
Northwest School 51, Bear Creek School 27
Okanogan 67, Brewster 13
Onalaska 55, Kalama 12
Othello 54, Ephrata 42
Pasco 62, Kamiakin 45
Prosser 56, East Valley (Yakima) 23
Pullman 53, Ridgeline 42
Republic 37, Northport 36
Seattle Prep 46, Lakeside (Seattle) 40
Southridge 47, Walla Walla 42
Stanwood 53, Everett 38
Sumner 72, Emerald Ridge 56
Sunnyside 51, West Valley (Yakima) 37
Sunnyside Christian 47, Yakama Tribal 38
Tumwater 54, W. F. West 37
Wapato 60, Toppenish 55
Warden 78, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 19
Waterville-Mansfield 42, Pateros 35
Wellpinit 48, Inchelium 46
White Swan 48, Highland 47
Zillah 67, Naches Valley 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellevue vs. Liberty, ccd.
Central Kitsap vs. River Ridge, ccd.
Chief Sealth vs. Rainier Beach, ccd.
Decatur vs. Thomas Jefferson, ccd.
Eastlake vs. Issaquah, ccd.
Foss vs. Washington, ccd.
Goldendale vs. Mabton, ccd.
Graham-Kapowsin vs. South Kitsap, ppd.
Inglemoor vs. Woodinville, ccd.
Juanita vs. Mercer Island, ppd.
Kentlake vs. Mt. Rainier, ppd.
Lake Stevens vs. Arlington, ccd.
Lincoln vs. Cleveland, ccd.
Lindbergh vs. Renton, ccd.
Neah Bay vs. Crosspoint Academy, ccd.
Newport-Bellevue vs. Mount Si, ccd.
Sehome vs. Bellingham, ccd.
Vashon Island vs. Annie Wright, ccd.
White River vs. Fife, ccd.
Yelm vs. Peninsula, ccd.
