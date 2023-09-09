PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 50, Lone Jack 14

Albany 58, St. Joseph Christian 48

Appleton City 72, Drexel 52

Archie 94, Rich Hill 16

Ava 38, Mountain Grove 14

Bishop DuBourg 64, Affton 24

Blair Oaks 56, Osage 14

Bolivar 48, Parkview 0

Bowling Green 57, Lutheran (St. Charles) 26

Braymer 84, Sweet Springs 68

Buffalo 32, El Dorado Springs 26, 2OT

Butler 42, Versailles 22

Cabool 66, Willow Springs 6

Camdenton 52, Waynesville 28

Capital City 59, Hickman High School 16

Cardinal Ritter def. Duchesne, forfeit

Carl Junction 32, Neosho 24

Caruthersville def. Doniphan, forfeit

Cass-Midway 54, Wellington-Napoleon 14

Central (Park Hills) 43, Potosi 8

Central (St. Joseph) 36, Raytown 32

Centralia 35, Palmyra 24

Charleston 48, Malden 30

Christian Brothers 49, SLUH 14

Clark County 51, Macon 0

Clayton 37, Jennings 6

Clinton 21, Holden 7

Concordia 36, Orrick 14

Crest Ridge 43, Lincoln 8

Crystal City 55, Bayless 22

DeSmet 63, Chaminade 14

Diamond 45, Russellville 15

East Buchanan 23, North Platte 14

Edwardsville, Ill. 47, Soldan 6

Edwardsville, Ill. 47, Sumner 6

Eldon 52, Gateway 0

Fair Grove 68, Skyline 0

Fayette 36, Scotland County 35

Forsyth 55, Clever 0

Fort Osage 50, Belton 14

Fort Scott, Kan. 42, Central (Springfield) 12

Fort Zumwalt North 49, Fort Zumwalt East 3

Fort Zumwalt South 31, Howell Central 28

Francis Howell North 28, St. Charles 0

Glendale 21, Rolla 20

Grandview 40, Raytown South 0

Greenfield 78, College Heights Christian 70

Hallsville 52, Boonville 50

Hannibal 34, Troy Buchanan 28

Hardin-Central 70, Slater 34

Harrisburg 28, Marceline 20

Helias Catholic 41, Battle 0

Hermann 29, St James 20

Hillsboro 35, Fort Zumwalt West 28

Holt 28, Washington 17

Houston 41, Salem 13

Jackson 63, Farmington 38

Jefferson (Festus) 35, Herculaneum 0

Joplin 28, Ozark 0

Kelly 24, Chaffee 14

Kennett 22, Sikeston 20

Kirkwood 14, Eureka 10

Knob Noster 26, Windsor 8

Lafayette (St. Joseph) 26, Benton 14

Lafayette (Wildwood) 39, Riverview Gardens 6

Lafayette County 27, Warsaw 22

Lamar 40, Monett 7

Lathrop 30, Salisbury 14

Lebanon 34, Kickapoo 0

Lee's Summit 29, Blue Springs 7

Lee's Summit North 21, Staley 14

Lee's Summit West 24, Park Hill South 15

Liberty (Mountain View) 36, Thayer 16

Liberty (Wentzville) 29, North Point 27

Liberty 35, Raymore-Peculiar 20

Liberty North 35, Rockhurst 7

Lincoln 14, Pembroke Hill 12

Lindbergh 42, Fox 14

Lockwood 60, Jasper 14

Lutheran North 45, Francis Howell 42

Marquette 24, Hazelwood Central 7

Marshfield 56, Hollister 35

Maryville 50, Chillicothe 0

McDonald County 16, Logan-Rogersville 0

Mid-Buchanan 62, West Platte 25

Milan 36, Putnam County 6

Miller 41, Cuba 8

Moberly 44, Winfield 19

Monroe City 30, Highland 14

Montgomery County 24, Van-Far 22

Mt Vernon 38, Aurora 0

NMCC 38, Dexter 27

Nevada 47, East Newton 19

Nixa 34, Carthage 28

North County 35, DeSoto 3

North Shelby 56, Paris 28

Northland Christian 32, Cornerstone Family, Kan. 14

Oak Grove 45, Center 0

Oak Park 32, Grain Valley 31

Odessa 55, Mexico 12

Osceola 56, Liberal 40

Pacific 40, St. Clair 27

Park Hill 35, Blue Springs South 33

Parkway North 42, McCluer 18

Parkway South 28, Mehlville 7

Penney 30, Lawson 27

Platte County 17, North Kansas City 0

Platte Valley 60, Mound City 36

Plattsburg 86, Schuyler County 56

Pleasant Hill 28, Harrisonville 14

Polo 37, Maysville 24

Poplar Bluff 42, Central (Cape Girardeau) 35

Princeton 96, Pattonsburg 92

Priory 36, Lutheran South 20

Reeds Spring 47, Springfield Catholic 0

Richmond 18, Marshall 14

Ritenour 35, Ladue 7

Rock Bridge 35, Jefferson City 27

Rock Port 70, Stewartsville 18

Rockwood Summit 49, Parkway Central 7

Ruskin 61, KC Wyandotte, Kan. 6

Sarcoxie 49, Pierce City 13

Savannah 42, Kirksville 0

Scott City 58, Hayti 0

Seckman 56, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 7

Seneca 44, Cassville 0

Sherwood 30, Carrollton 6

Smithville 41, Kearney 21

South Callaway 20, North Callaway 6

South Harrison 28, Gallatin 26

South Holt 69, DeKalb 6

South Shelby 51, Brookfield 6

Southern Boone County 27, California 20

Southwest 56, Santa Fe 14

St Dominic 42, Mascoutah, Ill. 14

St Francis Borgia 42, Strafford 7

St Michael 38, Lexington 6

St Paul Lutheran 51, Hughesville Northwest 36

St. Joseph Le Blond 56, Knox County 22

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 30, Waterloo, Ill. 23

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 58, Northeast (Kansas City) 26

St. Pius X (Festus) 46, Grandview (Hillsboro) 14

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 49, Cameron 8

St. Vincent 49, Perryville 7

Stanberry 38, King City 16

Ste. Genevieve 36, Orchard Farm 16

Stockton 36, Ash Grove 0

Sullivan 34, Union 27

Timberland 28, Vianney 7

Tipton 54, Cole Camp 0

Tolton Catholic 48, Louisiana 21

Trenton 36, KIPP KC 14

Truman 41, Southeast 6

Valle Catholic 58, Fredericktown 0

Van Horn 43, Chrisman 6

Warrensburg 47, Smith-Cotton 22

Warrenton 42, Owensville 7

Webb City 42, Republic 21

West Nodaway 44, East Atchison 22

West Plains 45, Hillcrest 12

Westran 36, Fulton 20

Willard 21, Branson 6

Winnetonka 35, Excelsior Springs 7

Worth County 54, North Andrew 16

Wright City 42, Mark Twain 6

