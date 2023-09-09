PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 50, Lone Jack 14
Albany 58, St. Joseph Christian 48
Appleton City 72, Drexel 52
Archie 94, Rich Hill 16
Ava 38, Mountain Grove 14
Bishop DuBourg 64, Affton 24
Blair Oaks 56, Osage 14
Bolivar 48, Parkview 0
Bowling Green 57, Lutheran (St. Charles) 26
Braymer 84, Sweet Springs 68
Buffalo 32, El Dorado Springs 26, 2OT
Butler 42, Versailles 22
Cabool 66, Willow Springs 6
Camdenton 52, Waynesville 28
Capital City 59, Hickman High School 16
Cardinal Ritter def. Duchesne, forfeit
Carl Junction 32, Neosho 24
Caruthersville def. Doniphan, forfeit
Cass-Midway 54, Wellington-Napoleon 14
Central (Park Hills) 43, Potosi 8
Central (St. Joseph) 36, Raytown 32
Centralia 35, Palmyra 24
Charleston 48, Malden 30
Christian Brothers 49, SLUH 14
Clark County 51, Macon 0
Clayton 37, Jennings 6
Clinton 21, Holden 7
Concordia 36, Orrick 14
Crest Ridge 43, Lincoln 8
Crystal City 55, Bayless 22
DeSmet 63, Chaminade 14
Diamond 45, Russellville 15
East Buchanan 23, North Platte 14
Edwardsville, Ill. 47, Soldan 6
Edwardsville, Ill. 47, Sumner 6
Eldon 52, Gateway 0
Fair Grove 68, Skyline 0
Fayette 36, Scotland County 35
Forsyth 55, Clever 0
Fort Osage 50, Belton 14
Fort Scott, Kan. 42, Central (Springfield) 12
Fort Zumwalt North 49, Fort Zumwalt East 3
Fort Zumwalt South 31, Howell Central 28
Francis Howell North 28, St. Charles 0
Glendale 21, Rolla 20
Grandview 40, Raytown South 0
Greenfield 78, College Heights Christian 70
Hallsville 52, Boonville 50
Hannibal 34, Troy Buchanan 28
Hardin-Central 70, Slater 34
Harrisburg 28, Marceline 20
Helias Catholic 41, Battle 0
Hermann 29, St James 20
Hillsboro 35, Fort Zumwalt West 28
Holt 28, Washington 17
Houston 41, Salem 13
Jackson 63, Farmington 38
Jefferson (Festus) 35, Herculaneum 0
Joplin 28, Ozark 0
Kelly 24, Chaffee 14
Kennett 22, Sikeston 20
Kirkwood 14, Eureka 10
Knob Noster 26, Windsor 8
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 26, Benton 14
Lafayette (Wildwood) 39, Riverview Gardens 6
Lafayette County 27, Warsaw 22
Lamar 40, Monett 7
Lathrop 30, Salisbury 14
Lebanon 34, Kickapoo 0
Lee's Summit 29, Blue Springs 7
Lee's Summit North 21, Staley 14
Lee's Summit West 24, Park Hill South 15
Liberty (Mountain View) 36, Thayer 16
Liberty (Wentzville) 29, North Point 27
Liberty 35, Raymore-Peculiar 20
Liberty North 35, Rockhurst 7
Lincoln 14, Pembroke Hill 12
Lindbergh 42, Fox 14
Lockwood 60, Jasper 14
Lutheran North 45, Francis Howell 42
Marquette 24, Hazelwood Central 7
Marshfield 56, Hollister 35
Maryville 50, Chillicothe 0
McDonald County 16, Logan-Rogersville 0
Mid-Buchanan 62, West Platte 25
Milan 36, Putnam County 6
Miller 41, Cuba 8
Moberly 44, Winfield 19
Monroe City 30, Highland 14
Montgomery County 24, Van-Far 22
Mt Vernon 38, Aurora 0
NMCC 38, Dexter 27
Nevada 47, East Newton 19
Nixa 34, Carthage 28
North County 35, DeSoto 3
North Shelby 56, Paris 28
Northland Christian 32, Cornerstone Family, Kan. 14
Oak Grove 45, Center 0
Oak Park 32, Grain Valley 31
Odessa 55, Mexico 12
Osceola 56, Liberal 40
Pacific 40, St. Clair 27
Park Hill 35, Blue Springs South 33
Parkway North 42, McCluer 18
Parkway South 28, Mehlville 7
Penney 30, Lawson 27
Platte County 17, North Kansas City 0
Platte Valley 60, Mound City 36
Plattsburg 86, Schuyler County 56
Pleasant Hill 28, Harrisonville 14
Polo 37, Maysville 24
Poplar Bluff 42, Central (Cape Girardeau) 35
Princeton 96, Pattonsburg 92
Priory 36, Lutheran South 20
Reeds Spring 47, Springfield Catholic 0
Richmond 18, Marshall 14
Ritenour 35, Ladue 7
Rock Bridge 35, Jefferson City 27
Rock Port 70, Stewartsville 18
Rockwood Summit 49, Parkway Central 7
Ruskin 61, KC Wyandotte, Kan. 6
Sarcoxie 49, Pierce City 13
Savannah 42, Kirksville 0
Scott City 58, Hayti 0
Seckman 56, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 7
Seneca 44, Cassville 0
Sherwood 30, Carrollton 6
Smithville 41, Kearney 21
South Callaway 20, North Callaway 6
South Harrison 28, Gallatin 26
South Holt 69, DeKalb 6
South Shelby 51, Brookfield 6
Southern Boone County 27, California 20
Southwest 56, Santa Fe 14
St Dominic 42, Mascoutah, Ill. 14
St Francis Borgia 42, Strafford 7
St Michael 38, Lexington 6
St Paul Lutheran 51, Hughesville Northwest 36
St. Joseph Le Blond 56, Knox County 22
St. Mary's (St. Louis) 30, Waterloo, Ill. 23
St. Mary's (St. Louis) 58, Northeast (Kansas City) 26
St. Pius X (Festus) 46, Grandview (Hillsboro) 14
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 49, Cameron 8
St. Vincent 49, Perryville 7
Stanberry 38, King City 16
Ste. Genevieve 36, Orchard Farm 16
Stockton 36, Ash Grove 0
Sullivan 34, Union 27
Timberland 28, Vianney 7
Tipton 54, Cole Camp 0
Tolton Catholic 48, Louisiana 21
Trenton 36, KIPP KC 14
Truman 41, Southeast 6
Valle Catholic 58, Fredericktown 0
Van Horn 43, Chrisman 6
Warrensburg 47, Smith-Cotton 22
Warrenton 42, Owensville 7
Webb City 42, Republic 21
West Nodaway 44, East Atchison 22
West Plains 45, Hillcrest 12
Westran 36, Fulton 20
Willard 21, Branson 6
Winnetonka 35, Excelsior Springs 7
Worth County 54, North Andrew 16
Wright City 42, Mark Twain 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
