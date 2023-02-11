BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 53, Gothenburg 42

Amherst 53, Elm Creek 35

Ansley-Litchfield 67, Anselmo-Merna 45

Archbishop Bergan 56, Bishop Neumann 40

Arlington 37, Louisville 27

Axtell 61, Southwest 31

Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53

Beatrice 46, Grand Island Northwest 23

Bellevue East 65, Bellevue West 51

Bertrand 38, Arapahoe 33

Boyd County 71, Niobrara-Verdigre 42

Bridgeport 81, Morrill 30

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32, High Plains Community 31

Cambridge 55, Alma 45

Central City 79, Fullerton 36

Centura 49, Arcadia-Loup City 37

Conestoga 40, Syracuse 35

Cozad 54, Broken Bow 35

Creighton 70, Plainview 60

Crofton 61, Wausa 53

Cross County 72, Exeter/Milligan 45

David City 60, Wilber-Clatonia 49

Deshler 62, Blue Hill 47

Doniphan-Trumbull 82, Wood River 39

Dundy County-Stratton 67, Chase County 56

Elkhorn South 74, Millard West 66, OT

Fairbury 62, Schuyler 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 82, Sidney, Iowa 47

Fillmore Central 44, Sutton 37

Fort Calhoun 66, Raymond Central 51

Friend 57, Diller-Odell 45

Gering 75, Leyton 49

Hay Springs 69, Garden County 65

Hemingford 78, Kimball 55

Johnson-Brock 78, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43

Kearney 70, Lincoln Southeast 66

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Superior 34

Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 48

Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Pius X 53

Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 45

Lincoln Southwest 69, Norfolk 56

Loomis 63, Pleasanton 53

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Summerland 32

Maywood-Hayes Center 71, Wauneta-Palisade 13

McCool Junction 63, Dorchester 23

Medicine Valley 66, Brady 57

Milford 29, Sandy Creek 24

Millard North 59, Gretna 58

Millard South 67, Columbus 46

Nebraska Christian 74, Palmer 14

Neligh-Oakdale 53, CWC 40

Norfolk Catholic 56, Boys Town 50

Norris 49, Elkhorn North 45

O'Neill 71, Ord 38

Oakland-Craig 59, West Point-Beemer 55

Ogallala 77, Mitchell 33

Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Omaha Benson 40

Omaha North 94, Buena Vista 20

Omaha Westside 74, Omaha Bryan 57

Osceola 61, Shelby/Rising City 38

Papillion-LaVista 60, Westview 51

Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha Burke 32

Ponca 60, Homer 43

Potter-Dix 64, Arthur County 30

Sandhills/Thedford 40, Cody-Kilgore 34

Scottsbluff 75, McCook 70

Shelton 71, Harvard 28

Sidney 72, Chadron 60

Silver Lake 62, Meridian 36

South Loup 57, Hi-Line 41

South Platte 71, Creek Valley 64

South Sioux City 69, Omaha Gross Catholic 67

Southern 50, Thayer Central 40

St. Paul 48, Holdrege 36

Stuart 63, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 36

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Overton 61

Tri County 66, Sterling 38

Wallace 38, Hitchcock County 36

Wynot 44, Hartington-Newcastle 41

York 76, Seward 52

Yutan 50, Wakefield 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crazy Horse, S.D. vs. Alliance, ccd.

Santee vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ccd.

