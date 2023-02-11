BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 53, Gothenburg 42
Amherst 53, Elm Creek 35
Ansley-Litchfield 67, Anselmo-Merna 45
Archbishop Bergan 56, Bishop Neumann 40
Arlington 37, Louisville 27
Axtell 61, Southwest 31
Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53
Beatrice 46, Grand Island Northwest 23
Bellevue East 65, Bellevue West 51
Bertrand 38, Arapahoe 33
Boyd County 71, Niobrara-Verdigre 42
Bridgeport 81, Morrill 30
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32, High Plains Community 31
Cambridge 55, Alma 45
Central City 79, Fullerton 36
Centura 49, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Conestoga 40, Syracuse 35
Cozad 54, Broken Bow 35
Creighton 70, Plainview 60
Crofton 61, Wausa 53
Cross County 72, Exeter/Milligan 45
David City 60, Wilber-Clatonia 49
Deshler 62, Blue Hill 47
Doniphan-Trumbull 82, Wood River 39
Dundy County-Stratton 67, Chase County 56
Elkhorn South 74, Millard West 66, OT
Fairbury 62, Schuyler 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 82, Sidney, Iowa 47
Fillmore Central 44, Sutton 37
Fort Calhoun 66, Raymond Central 51
Friend 57, Diller-Odell 45
Gering 75, Leyton 49
Hay Springs 69, Garden County 65
Hemingford 78, Kimball 55
Johnson-Brock 78, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43
Kearney 70, Lincoln Southeast 66
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Superior 34
Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 48
Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Pius X 53
Lincoln North Star 64, Grand Island 45
Lincoln Southwest 69, Norfolk 56
Loomis 63, Pleasanton 53
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Summerland 32
Maywood-Hayes Center 71, Wauneta-Palisade 13
McCool Junction 63, Dorchester 23
Medicine Valley 66, Brady 57
Milford 29, Sandy Creek 24
Millard North 59, Gretna 58
Millard South 67, Columbus 46
Nebraska Christian 74, Palmer 14
Neligh-Oakdale 53, CWC 40
Norfolk Catholic 56, Boys Town 50
Norris 49, Elkhorn North 45
O'Neill 71, Ord 38
Oakland-Craig 59, West Point-Beemer 55
Ogallala 77, Mitchell 33
Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Omaha Benson 40
Omaha North 94, Buena Vista 20
Omaha Westside 74, Omaha Bryan 57
Osceola 61, Shelby/Rising City 38
Papillion-LaVista 60, Westview 51
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha Burke 32
Ponca 60, Homer 43
Potter-Dix 64, Arthur County 30
Sandhills/Thedford 40, Cody-Kilgore 34
Scottsbluff 75, McCook 70
Shelton 71, Harvard 28
Sidney 72, Chadron 60
Silver Lake 62, Meridian 36
South Loup 57, Hi-Line 41
South Platte 71, Creek Valley 64
South Sioux City 69, Omaha Gross Catholic 67
Southern 50, Thayer Central 40
St. Paul 48, Holdrege 36
Stuart 63, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 36
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 66, Overton 61
Tri County 66, Sterling 38
Wallace 38, Hitchcock County 36
Wynot 44, Hartington-Newcastle 41
York 76, Seward 52
Yutan 50, Wakefield 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crazy Horse, S.D. vs. Alliance, ccd.
Santee vs. Marty Indian, S.D., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
