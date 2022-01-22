BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 61, John Champe 48
Bishop McNamara, Md. 62, Bishop O'Connell 55
Broadway 68, Rockbridge County 28
Buffalo Gap 43, Riverheads 35
C.D. Hylton 67, Gar-Field 51
Chancellor 69, James Monroe 60
Clarke County 51, Luray 34
Courtland 57, King George 51
Dematha, Md. 89, Bishop Ireton 56
Douglas Freeman 61, Glen Allen 49
Eastern View 94, Culpeper 68
Eastside 56, Thomas Walker 47
Fluvanna 68, Goochland 49
Freedom (W) 56, Forest Park 49
Gate City 67, Abingdon 61
Hayfield 49, Justice High School 39
Henrico 67, Armstrong 54
Hermitage 69, Maggie L. Walker GS 32
Holston 65, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 52
John R. Lewis 61, Annandale 57
Lancaster 66, Washington & Lee 63
Langley 67, Wakefield 62
Liberty Heights, N.C. 62, Miller School 47
Lightridge 57, Park View-Sterling 40
Loudoun County 60, Broad Run 42
Loudoun Valley 55, Heritage (Leesburg) 32
Manassas Park 70, Skyline 69
Manchester 47, Midlothian 35
Marion 80, Richlands 58
Massaponax 61, Mountain View 33
Millbrook 65, Fauquier 51
National Christian Academy, Md. 61, Highland-Warrenton 57
New Covenant 50, Veritas Classic Christian School 38
North Cross 89, Lynchburg Home School 36
Orange County 55, Louisa 41
Osbourn Park 49, Freedom (South Riding) 33
Page County 69, Strasburg 47
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 91, Hidden Valley 54
Poca, W.Va. 57, Graham 27
Potomac Falls 60, Independence 59
R.E. Lee-Staunton 56, Waynesboro 37
Radford 61, Virginia High 41
Ridgeview 67, Central - Wise 62
Roanoke Valley Christian 65, King’s Christian 38
Rye Cove 66, Twin Springs 53
Spotswood 56, Turner Ashby 47
St. Christopher's 51, Woodberry Forest 46
Stafford 61, Colonial Forge 48
Staunton River 54, Franklin County 37
Stone Bridge 67, Briar Woods 61
Tuscarora 61, Dominion 48
Union 92, Lee High 31
Varina 77, Highland Springs 54
West Potomac 97, Lake Braddock 95
Western Albemarle 49, Charlottesville 37
William Monroe 64, Warren County 34
Wilson Memorial 64, Stuarts Draft 42
Woodbridge 69, Potomac 62
Woodgrove 46, Riverside 34
Woodstock Central 51, Rappahannock County 49
