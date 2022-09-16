PREP FOOTBALL=
Andrews 62, North Georgia , Ga. 0
Apex 24, Cary Panther Creek 7
Asheville 29, North Davidson 15
Asheville Erwin 20, Enka 14
Asheville Reynolds 48, North Buncombe 0
Asheville Roberson 48, McDowell County 28
Asheville School 54, Greenville Hurricanes, S.C. 8
Avery County 51, Rosman 13
Bear Grass 36, Jones County 30
Belmont South Point 47, Belmont Cramer 14
Bessemer City 47, Mooresboro Jefferson 24
Brevard 40, East Rutherford 6
Buford, S.C. 49, Carolina Pride 8
Bunn 13, Rocky Mount 7
Burlington Williams 57, Pittsboro Northwood 7
Camden County 49, Pasquotank County 12
Cape Fear 37, Lumberton 0
Central Davidson 69, South Stanly 0
Chambers 27, West Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Catholic 49, Charlotte Providence 14
Charlotte Latin 21, Legion Collegiate, S.C. 14
Charlotte Mallard Creek 35, West Charlotte 6
Charlotte Myers Park 50, Charlotte Berry Tech 0
Charlotte Olympic 48, Charlotte Harding 6
Christ the King High School 27, Winston-Salem Carver 6
Claremont Bunker Hill 7, Lincolnton 6
Clinton 68, West Bladen 0
Concord 35, East Rowan 14
Cornelius Hough 52, North Mecklenburg 0
Covenant Day School 36, Asheville Christian 20
Dade County, Ga. 14, Swain County 0
Davidson Community School 68, Kernersville McGuinness 21
Davie County 37, Winston-Salem Reynolds 13
Durham Hillside 43, South Granville 0
Durham Riverside 2, Granville Central 0
East Columbus 55, Lejeune 14
East Davidson 35, Lexington 0
East Duplin 21, Warsaw Kenan 14
East Forsyth 37, Pfafftown Reagan 3
East Gaston 13, Cherokee 7
East Lincoln 28, Hickory 12
East Surry 55, North Wilkes 17
East Wake 23, Southern Wayne 6
Eastern Wayne 21, Washington 6
Eden Morehead 21, North Forsyth 14
Edenton Holmes 56, Manteo 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 49, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 13
Erwin Triton 26, Fayetteville Smith 14
Fannin County, Ga. 56, Murphy 30
Farmville Central 30, SouthWest Edgecombe 14
Fayetteville Britt 56, Fayetteville Byrd 12
Fayetteville Pine Forest 14, Fayetteville Westover 13
Fayetteville Sanford 55, Spring Lake Overhills 12
Fayetteville Seventy-First 41, Hope Mills South View 9
Franklin 41, East Henderson 13
Franklinton 20, Roanoke Rapids 14
Friendship 35, Morrisville Green Hope 2
Fuquay-Varina 20, Clayton 14
Gastonia Forestview 20, North Gaston 0
Gray's Creek 22, Pembroke Swett 13
Green Level 37, Cary 36
Greene Central 48, North Pitt 6
Greensboro Dudley 49, High Point Central 0
Greensboro Grimsley 35, Southeast Guilford 7
Greensboro Page 10, Southwest Guilford 7
Greensboro Smith 20, Winston-Salem Atkins 13
Greenville Rose 34, Jacksonville 26
Harnett Central 35, Western Harnett 26
Harrells Christian def. Raleigh Wake Christian, forfeit
Hendersonville 35, R-S Central 8
Hertford County 35, Currituck County 21
Hickory Grove Christian 35, Northside Christian, S.C. 20
Hickory Home 50, Great Falls, S.C. 0
Hickory Home School 20, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0
Hickory Ridge 45, Kannapolis Brown 24
Hickory St. Stephens 49, West Iredell 20
Hoke County 52, Scotland 35
Holly Springs 35, Apex Middle Creek 30
Jacksonville Northside 49, South Central Pitt 12
Jacksonville White Oak 20, Rocky Point Trask 6
Jamestown Ragsdale 38, Northern Guilford 37
John Paul II Catholic 48, Rocky Mount Academy 24
Kings Mountain 44, Gastonia Huss 14
Kinston Parrott Academy 64, Cary Christian 26
Kinston 36, South Lenoir 3
Lake Norman Charter 32, Monroe Union Academy 0
Lawndale Burns 74, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Lee County 59, Cameron Union Pines 0
Maiden 47, East Burke 27
Marshville Forest Hills 58, Montgomery Central 0
Matthews Butler 68, Charlotte Garinger 0
Metrolina Christian Academy 48, Southlake Christian 0
Mitchell County 63, Madison County 20
Monroe 55, Monroe Sun Valley 14
Monroe Parkwood 27, Monroe Piedmont 7
Mooresville 44, Concord Cox Mill 30
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 30, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 0
Morganton Freedom 46, Central Cabarrus 29
Mount Airy 62, East Wilkes 7
Mount Pleasant 30, Anson County 9
Mullins, S.C. 36, Red Springs 28
Nash Central 21, Southern Nash 19
New Bern 27, Havelock 0
New Hanover County 37, North Brunswick 17
Newton Grove Midway 23, East Bladen 22
Newton-Conover 64, West Caldwell 6
North Duplin 36, Pamlico County 28
North Edgecombe 33, Wilson Prep 13
North Iredell 28, Newton Foard 7
North Rowan 40, South Davidson 6
North Stanly 40, Randleman 34
Northampton County 72, Rocky Mount Prep 0
Northwest Cabarrus 67, South Rowan 6
Northwest Guilford 69, Western Guilford 6
Oak Grove 24, West Stanly 12
Pender County 53, Holly Ridge Dixon 6
Person 76, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 8
Pikeville Aycock 10, Wilson Hunt 7
Pinetown Northside 34, Goldsboro Rosewood 24
Polk County 41, Morganton Patton 20
Princeton 43, Richlands 23
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 21, Arden Christ School 14
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 24, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3
Raleigh Millbrook 59, Raleigh Sanderson 10
Raleigh Ravenscroft 36, Trinity Christian 6
Raleigh Wakefield 24, Northern Durham 0
Reidsville 48, High Point Andrews 0
Richmond County 38, Southern Lee 10
Riverside Martin 68, Gates County 44
Robert B. Glenn 38, Winston-Salem Parkland 8
Rolesville 55, Raleigh Broughton 10
Salisbury 35, Thomasville 12
Seven Springs Spring Creek 52, Rose Hill Union 50
Shelby 70, Cherryville 0
Shelby Crest 33, Gastonia Ashbrook 17
Smithfield-Selma 21, South Johnston 7
South Caldwell 35, Lenoir Hibriten 34
South Garner 20, Garner 14
South Iredell 34, West Cabarrus 13
South Mecklenburg 14, Palisades 6
Southeast Halifax 62, Gaston KIPP Pride 22
Southeast Raleigh 29, Willow Spring 0
Southern Guilford 33, Rockingham County 25
Southwestern Randolph 20, Albemarle 7
St. Pauls 52, Fairmont 6
Statesville 15, North Lincoln 9
Surry Central 10, West Wilkes 7
Sylva Smoky Mountain 43, Canton Pisgah 40
Tarboro 48, Perquimans 20
Thomasville Ledford 42, Providence Grove 21
Topsail 36, South Brunswick 34
Trinity 18, Carrboro 13
Valdese Draughn 55, Swannanoa Owen 12
Vance County 28, Durham Jordan 27
Wake Forest 49, Raleigh Leesville Road 7
Wake Forest Heritage 42, Raleigh Athens Drive 28
Wake Prep 14, South Wake 12
Wallace-Rose Hill 37, Southwest Onslow 7
Washington County 27, Robersonville South Creek 6
Watauga County 55, Ashe County 21
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 29, Concord Robinson 28
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 41, Alexander Central 3
Waynesville Tuscola 42, Hayesville 14
West Carteret 14, East Carteret 13
West Columbus 33, Salemburg Lakewood 22
West Craven 37, Ayden-Grifton 2
West Henderson 44, North Henderson 14
West Lincoln 35, Catawba Bandys 28
West Rowan 34, China Grove Carson 31
Western Alamance 38, Orange 3
Whiteville 56, Goldsboro 0
Wilmington Hoggard 49, West Brunswick 7
Wilmington Laney 56, Wilmington Ashley 21
Wilson Beddingfield 26, Croatan 14
Wilson Fike 35, West Johnston 14
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 29, West Forsyth 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
