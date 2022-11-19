PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 6A Division I=
Region I Area=
Lewisville 10, Arlington Martin 0
North Crowley 49, EP Pebble Hills 42
Prosper 38, South Grand Prairie 26
Region II Area=
Duncanville 41, Wylie 0
Spring Westfield 41, Klein Collins 38
The Woodlands 62, Klein Cain 21
Waxahachie 31, Rockwall 25
Region III Area=
Fort Bend Ridge Point 14, Houston Lamar 10
Houston North Shore Mustangs 43, Dickinson 34
Humble Atascocita 35, League City Clear Springs 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 13, Cypress Fairbanks 10
Region IV Area=
Austin Westlake 45, New Braunfels 14
Lake Travis 24, Cibolo Steele 21
Class 6A Division II=
Region I Area=
Byron Nelson 35, EP Eastwood 28
Denton Guyer 63, Dallas Highland Park 42
McKinney 42, Dallas Jesuit 7
Southlake Carroll 69, Wolfforth Frenship 14
Region II Area=
Killeen Harker Heights 38, Royse City 17
Spring Dekaney 32, Cypress Falls 17
Tomball 16, New Caney 15
Region III Area=
Houston King 30, Clear Falls 7
Humble Summer Creek 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 20
Katy 62, Houston Memorial 21
Region IV Area=
Austin Vandegrift 37, Converse Judson 7
Harlingen 39, SA Northside Warren 21
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Area=
Abilene 35, Red Oak 0
Aledo 45, Lubbock Cooper 21
Burleson Centennial 31, Amarillo Tascosa 7
Midlothian 56, Amarillo 28
Region II Area=
Frisco Reedy 30, Lancaster 27, OT
Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17
Mansfield Timberview 35, Barbers Hill 17
Port Arthur Memorial 52, Frisco Wakeland 50, 2OT
Region III Area=
College Station 27, Angleton 20
Fulshear 50, A&M Consolidated 38
Georgetown 55, Magnolia West 22
Smithson Valley 38, Manvel 28
Region IV Area=
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14, Edinburg Vela 7
McAllen 21, SA Southside 0
PSJA North 35, CC Miller 14
Class 5A Division II=
Region I Area=
Abilene Wylie 50, Colleyville Heritage 40
Argyle 7, WF Rider 0
Canutillo 21, FW Arlington Heights 14
Grapevine 38, Abilene Cooper 21
Region II Area=
Melissa 42, Ennis 38
Midlothian Heritage 45, Crandall 37
Terrell 49, Everman 16
Region III Area=
Brenham 31, Belton 10
Fort Bend Marshall 49, Waco University 7
Montgomery Lake Creek 78, Leander Rouse 19
Port Neches-Groves 24, Austin LBJ 19
Region IV Area=
CC Flour Bluff 49, Lockhart 42
Liberty Hill 63, Mercedes 14
SA Veterans Memorial 35, Mission Sharyland 23
Class 4A Division I=
Region I Area=
Brownwood 31, Canyon 10
Canyon Randall 27, Lubbock Estacado 14
Decatur 42, Andrews 15
Wichita Falls 31, Big Spring 7
Region II Area=
Anna 33, Stephenville 32
Celina 34, Kennedale 28
China Spring 41, Kaufman 7
Lake Worth 7, Dallas Carter 2
Region III Area=
Kilgore 34, El Campo 20
Lindale 42, Freeport Brazosport 28
Lumberton 23, Stafford 8
Tyler Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24
Region IV Area=
Boerne 50, Pleasanton 21
CC Calallen 22, Davenport 14
Somerset 23, La Vernia 13
Class 4A Division II=
Region I Area=
Monahans 35, Ferris 21
Region II Area=
Carthage 61, Van Alstyne 30
Gilmer 60, Gainesville 20
Region III Area=
Cuero 41, Sealy 18
Hamshire-Fannett 33, Waco Connally 30
Madisonville 9, Bellville 3
Silsbee 34, Smithville 0
Region IV Area=
Jarrell 35, Port Isabel 21
Lago Vista 42, Sinton 7
Wimberley 48, Orange Grove 0
Class 3A Division I=
Region I Area=
Bushland 28, Tuscola Jim Ned 10
Paradise 17, Shallowater 14
Whitesboro 65, Dalhart 15
Region II Area=
Grandview 48, Mineola 14
Malakoff 55, Winnsboro 10
West 27, Mount Vernon 14
Region III Area=
Cameron Yoe 42, Orangefield 19
Columbus 35, Diboll 14
Hitchcock 36, Woodville 31
Region IV Area=
Blanco 40, CC London 13
Llano 21, Goliad 0
Vanderbilt Industrial 19, Jourdanton 8
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Area=
Canadian 42, Early 14
Idalou 28, Crane 0
Spearman 49, Alpine 0
Wall 44, Childress 10
Region III Area=
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 37, Hooks 23
Daingerfield 29, De Kalb 22
Newton 65, New Boston 8
Region IV Area=
El Maton Tidehaven 56, Nixon-Smiley 8
Poth 42, Boling 34
Taft 31, Rogers 21
Wallis Brazos 42, Hebbronville 15
Class 2A Division I=
Region I Area=
Cisco 14, Stratford 8
Hawley 72, Panhandle 26
Sonora 18, Farwell 7
Region II Area=
Crawford 34, Coleman 13
Hamilton 35, Axtell 21
Riesel 38, Bangs 14
Region III Area=
Centerville 54, Honey Grove 13
Cooper 40, Corrigan-Camden 14
Joaquin 35, Beckville 14
Timpson 49, Frankston 7
Region IV Area=
Shiner 47, Mason 21
Class 2A Division II=
Region I Area=
Clarendon 48, Ralls 14
New Home 22, Sunray 21
Vega 48, Seagraves 7
Wellington 48, Sudan 0
Region II Area=
Collinsville 51, McCamey 14
Region III Area=
Lovelady 56, Maud 0
Mart 77, Cushing 7
Price Carlisle 40, Wortham 36
Region IV Area=
Burton 55, Rocksprings 0
Chilton 48, Brackett 7
Falls City 29, Sabinal 20
Granger 41, D’Hanis 6
Class 1A Division I=
Region I Area=
Happy 50, Knox City 0
Nazareth 62, Springlake-Earth 28
Region II Area=
Rankin 70, Whiteface 24
Westbrook 48, Imperial Buena Vista 0
Region III Area=
Abbott 58, Gilmer Union Hill 0
Gordon 52, Blum 48
Region IV Area=
Jonesboro 62, Medina 56
Class 1A Division II=
Region I Area=
Balmorhea 60, Groom 14
Whitharral 64, Lamesa Klondike 20
Region II Area=
Benjamin 56, Newcastle 0
Throckmorton 30, Jayton 24
Region III Area=
Bluff Dale 81, Morgan 35
Oakwood 38, Oglesby 32
Region IV Area=
Cherokee 36, Blackwell 30
Loraine 52, Richland Springs 0
TAIAO Div I=
Quarterfinal=
Austin SPC 42, Lubbock Home School Titans 18
TAIAO Div II=
Quarterfinal=
Bryan Christian Homeschool 57, CenTex Homeschool 8
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 45, Joshua Johnson County 0
TAIAO Div III=
Quarterfinal=
Fort Bend Chargers 68, Melissa CHANT 13
SA Winston 61, Amarillo PCHEA 13
TAPPS 6-Man Div I=
Regional=
Austin Hill Country 58, Austin TSD 0
TAPPS 6-Man Div II=
Regional=
Abilene Christian 68, Lucas Christian 44
Conroe Covenant 46, San Marcos 0
FW Covenant Classical 46, Plano Coram Deo 0
Pasadena First Baptist 78, Waco Live Oak Classical 28
TAPPS 6-Man Div III=
Regional=
Baytown Christian 52, Fredericksburg Heritage 44
Bulverde Bracken 70, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 47, Azle Christian School 26
TAPPS 11-Man Div I=
Regional=
Houston St. Thomas 27, Addison Trinity 21
Plano Prestonwood 48, Houston St. Pius X 0
TAPPS 11-Man Div II=
Regional=
FW All Saints 37, Argyle Liberty Christian 20
Fort Bend Christian 27, Austin Regents 24
TAPPS 11-Man Div III=
Regional=
Cypress Community Christian 44, Boerne Geneva 14
Dallas Christian 61, Bullard Brook Hill 7
SA Holy Cross 28, Bay Area Christian 7
TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=
Regional=
Bryan Brazos Christian 45, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30
Lubbock Christian 52, Temple Central Texas 0
Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Houston Northland Christian 0
TCSAAL 11-Man Div I=
Semifinal=
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 66, Founders Classical Academy 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
