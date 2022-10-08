PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll 30, Somerset South Homestead 0
Astronaut 21, Winter Springs 7
Aucilla Christian 35, Rocky Bayou Christian 28
Baker 28, Jay 0
Baldwin 20, Yulee 17
Bartram Trail 17, Fleming Island 0
Bay 14, Marianna 0
Bayside 21, Viera 14
Benjamin 48, South Fork 10
Berkeley Prep 44, IMG Academy White 7
Bishop Moore 50, Braden River 27
Boca Ciega 33, Countryside 13
Bolles School 42, TRU Prep 12
Boynton Beach 10, Seminole Ridge 7
Bozeman School 20, Destin 14
Branford 46, Trenton 0
Bronson 28, Trinity Christian-Deltona 6
Cambridge Christian 43, Bradenton Christian 0
Cardinal Newman 45, Glades Central 0
Cedar Creek Christian 34, Eagle's View 20
Central Florida Christian 44, St. Edward's 7
Chiefland 28, Wildwood 20, OT
Chipley 33, Maclay 28
Choctawhatchee 63, South Walton 27
Christopher Columbus Catholic 21, Homestead 6
Clearwater 9, Pinellas Park 6
Clearwater Academy 39, Madison County 20
Cocoa Beach 35, Cornerstone Charter 0
Columbia 26, Orange Park 7
Cooper City 15, Archbishop McCarthy 13
Coral Shores 33, Marathon 6
Coral Springs Charter 60, Oakland Park Northeast 27
Cottondale 44, Franklin County 18
Countryside Christian 53, Ocala Christian Academy 26
Crescent City 38, Keystone Heights 18
Crestview 23, Chiles 17
Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 33, Hollins 8
DeLand 58, Deltona 42
Deerfield Beach 35, Boyd Anderson 0
Donahue Academy 48, Merritt Island Christian 7
Douglas 32, Jupiter 0
Dunnellon 18, Belleview 0
Durant 24, Sickles 7
Dwyer 12, Forest Hill 6
East Bay 72, Chamberlain 0
Eastside 35, Ridgeview 10
Eau Gallie 32, Flagler Palm Coast 20
Episcopal 36, Englewood 29
Father Lopez Catholic 28, Faith Christian 7
Fernandina Beach 39, Paxon 8
Fivay 14, Weeki Wachee 7, OT
Fletcher 22, Ed White 8
Florida 42, Munroe Day 7
Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 47, Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 21
Fort Lauderdale University 52, BridgePrep Village Green 0
Fort Meade 54, Ambassadors Christian 0
Fort Pierce Westwood 27, Spanish River 7
Fort White 23, Lafayette 21
Foundation Academy 23, Orangewood Christian 7
Four Corners 32, Foundation Christian 10
Frostproof 16, George Jenkins 7
Gadsden County 35, Rickards 24
Gainesville Christian 47, Geneva Classical Academy 7
Gaither 25, Bloomingdale 21
George Steinbrenner 22, Armwood 14
Goleman 42, Hialeah Gardens 7
Gulf 40, Tarpon Springs 21
Gulf Coast 42, Palmetto Ridge 0
Hagerty 24, Harmony 3
Halifax Academy 42, Bishop McLaughlin 6
Hernando Christian 56, Hope Christian 14
Hilliard 46, Providence 14
Immaculata-La Salle 28, Somerset-Canyons 18
Immokalee 35, Okeechobee 21
Indian Rocks 56, Keswick Christian 6
Inlet Grove 40, Suncoast 0
Interlachen 44, Taylor 0
Jupiter Christian 38, Gateway Charter 14
King's Academy 44, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 0
Lake Highland 31, Windermere Prep 12
Lake Mary 36, North Miami Beach 16
Lake Wales 34, Lake Gibson 14
Lakeland 38, Bartow 0
Lakeside Christian 47, Sarasota Christian 42
Land O'Lakes 17, Nature Coast Tech 14
Lecanto 28, Crystal River 7
Liberty County 34, Wewahitchka 0
Lincoln 48, Leon 21
Mainland 37, University (Orange City) 0
Manatee 35, Lakewood Ranch 23
Mandarin 28, Westside 0
Martin County 21, Stranahan 11
Melbourne 24, Palm Bay 0
Miami 26, Coral Gables 22
Miami Central 42, Miami Northwestern 7
Miami Country Day 14, SLAM Palm Beach 8
Miami Southridge 62, Lakewood 21
Middleburg 41, Clay 12
Middleton 12, Strawberry Crest 8
Mitchell 30, The Villages 20
Monarch 42, McArthur 13
Mount Dora 42, Pine Ridge 0
Naples 41, Barron Collier 23
New Smyrna Beach 20, Sunlake 9
North Florida Christian 55, FAMU 0
North Marion 18, Ocala Vanguard 17
Northside Christian 28, Seffner Christian 21
Northview 49, Blountstown 0
Oak Hall 41, Harvest Community School 3
Oasis Christian 40, Eastland Christian School 0
Ocala Forest 34, Leesburg 22
Ocala Trinity Catholic 49, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 46
Old Plank Christian 44, Real Life Christian 6
Out-of-Door Academy 29, Bell Creek Academy 16
Oviedo Master's Academy 32, Legacy Charter 0
Pace 44, Pensacola 7
Pahokee 27, Atlantic Community 14
Palatka 61, Space Coast 8
Palm Beach Central 34, Boca Raton Community 13
Palm Glades Prep 40, Palmer Trinity 12
Pasco 19, Auburndale 9
Pensacola Washington 66, Godby 34
Pine Forest 28, Niceville 7
Plant 31, Jefferson 6
Plantation 51, Nova 32
Poinciana 32, Davenport 21
Ponte Vedra 32, Bishop Kenny 31
Port St. Joe 48, Vernon 0
Port St. Lucie 68, Tradition Prep 0
Ridge Community 55, Haines City 26
Riverview 41, Alonso 14
Robinson 64, Tampa Freedom 19
Royal Palm Beach 17, Lake Worth 14
Sandalwood 20, Terry Parker 19
Sanford Seminole 35, Cocoa 29, OT
Seven Rivers Christian 51, First Academy-Leesburg 0
Shorecrest Prep 46, St. Petersburg Canterbury 6
South Dade 42, Southwest Miami 0
South Sumter 23, Zephyrhills 20
Southeast 14, Parrish Community 9
Spoto 47, Leto 8
Springstead 24, Hernando 10
St. Augustine 58, Nease 41
St. Brendan 35, Dade Christian 0
St. Cloud 44, Gateway 6
St. John Neumann 45, Somerset Academy Key 0
St. Petersburg 31, Seminole 6
St. Petersburg Catholic 14, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 8
St. Petersburg Northeast 21, Seminole Osceola 20
St. Thomas Aquinas 24, Dillard 6
Sumner 41, Lennard 5
Suwannee 40, Santa Fe 0
Tampa Bay Tech 28, Hillsborough 0
Tampa Catholic 37, Winter Haven 0
Taylor County 48, Lighthouse Christian 0
Titusville 32, Port Orange Atlantic 7
Tocoi Creek 20, Menendez 6
Tohopekaliga 53, Wesley Chapel 14
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 30, Riverside 14
Umatilla 36, Anclote 0
Union County 42, Dixie County 6
University Christian 42, North Florida Educational Instutitute 6
Vero Beach 41, Wellington 14
Wakulla 39, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 36
West Florida 41, Tate 7
West Oaks 24, American Collegiate 13
West Port 49, Citrus 0
Westminster Academy 35, Bishop Snyder 6
Westminster Christian 68, Florida Christian 0
Wharton 42, Newsome 21
Williston 63, Lake Weir 6
Wolfson 35, Stanton College Prep 7
Zephyrhills Christian 53, Discovery 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carrollwood Day vs. Lemon Bay, ppd.
Charlotte vs. North Fort Myers, ppd.
Manatee vs. Rockledge, ccd.
Riverdale vs. Port Charlotte, ppd.
Sarasota Riverview vs. Kissimmee Osceola, ccd.
Venice vs. Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, ccd.
