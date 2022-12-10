GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonneville 63, Tooele 22

Box Elder 47, Weber 41

Crimson Cliffs 53, Logan 20

De Soto, Texas 67, Lehi 14

Duchesne 51, North Sanpete 41

Enterprise 26, Bryce Valley 23

Escalante 54, Rockwell Charter 40

Grand County 48, Providence Hall 34

Grand Junction Central, Colo. 45, Carbon 36

Grand Junction, Colo. 45, Carbon 36

Granger 52, Alta 47

Green Canyon 74, Snow Canyon 61

Judge Memorial 62, Maple Mountain 43

Kearns 43, Park City 6

Manila 43, Rowland Hall 27

North Summit 66, Real Salt Lake 47

Northridge 61, Manti 44

Orem 44, Spanish Fork 39

Pleasant Grove 48, Farmington 41

Provo 62, Payson 50

Riverton 45, West 31

Skyridge 70, Herriman 64

Springville 65, Brighton 48

Taylorsville 64, Murray 58

Uintah 58, Salem Hills 50

Wendover 59, Pinnacle 24

Woods Cross 61, Stansbury 31

Bridger Valley Tournament=

Rich County 49, Wind River, Wyo. 33

Buffalo Shootout=

Kanab 61, Monument Valley 47

Parowan 56, Valley 53

Lehi Holiday Hoopfest=

Sierra Canyon, Calif. 68, Fremont 36

NORTH VS. SOUTH CHALLENGE=

Mountain Crest 58, Desert Hills 50

Pine View 64, Bear River 56

Ridgeline 80, Hurricane 48

