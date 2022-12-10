GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonneville 63, Tooele 22
Box Elder 47, Weber 41
Crimson Cliffs 53, Logan 20
De Soto, Texas 67, Lehi 14
Duchesne 51, North Sanpete 41
Enterprise 26, Bryce Valley 23
Escalante 54, Rockwell Charter 40
Grand County 48, Providence Hall 34
Grand Junction Central, Colo. 45, Carbon 36
Grand Junction, Colo. 45, Carbon 36
Granger 52, Alta 47
Green Canyon 74, Snow Canyon 61
Judge Memorial 62, Maple Mountain 43
Kearns 43, Park City 6
Manila 43, Rowland Hall 27
North Summit 66, Real Salt Lake 47
Northridge 61, Manti 44
Orem 44, Spanish Fork 39
Pleasant Grove 48, Farmington 41
Provo 62, Payson 50
Riverton 45, West 31
Skyridge 70, Herriman 64
Springville 65, Brighton 48
Taylorsville 64, Murray 58
Uintah 58, Salem Hills 50
Wendover 59, Pinnacle 24
Woods Cross 61, Stansbury 31
Bridger Valley Tournament=
Rich County 49, Wind River, Wyo. 33
Buffalo Shootout=
Kanab 61, Monument Valley 47
Parowan 56, Valley 53
Lehi Holiday Hoopfest=
Sierra Canyon, Calif. 68, Fremont 36
NORTH VS. SOUTH CHALLENGE=
Mountain Crest 58, Desert Hills 50
Pine View 64, Bear River 56
Ridgeline 80, Hurricane 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
