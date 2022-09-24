PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 40, East Jackson 22

Akron-Fairgrove 58, Caseville 20

Allegan 29, South Haven 28, OT

Ann Arbor Huron 40, Monroe 0

Armada 14, Almont 10

Atlanta 40, Whittemore-Prescott 20

AuGres-Sims 50, Hillman 6

Auburn Hills Avondale 54, Pontiac 8

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 52, Deckerville 44

Bad Axe def. Unionville-Sebewaing, forfeit

Battle Creek Central 20, Mattawan 17

Bay City John Glenn 2, Bridgeport 0

Beal City 26, Evart 21

Beaverton 49, Pinconning 0

Bedford 36, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28

Belding 40, Sparta 35

Belleville 56, Dearborn Fordson 7

Berrien Springs 20, Benton Harbor 14

Big Rapids 41, Remus Chippewa Hills 8

Birmingham Seaholm 29, North Farmington 22

Bloomfield Hills 25, Oak Park 21

Boyne City def. Kalkaska, forfeit

Bridgman 69, Eau Claire 22

Brighton 17, Northville 14

Brownstown Woodhaven 35, Allen Park 0

Buchanan 34, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 12

Burton Atherton 62, Genesee 14

Burton Bendle 13, Flint Southwestern 8

Burton Madison 16, Burton Bentley 8

Byron Center 45, Greenville 7

Cadillac 19, Gaylord 9

Caledonia 50, Grandville 40

Calumet 55, Gwinn 0

Carson City-Crystal 48, St. Charles 6

Cass City 20, Sandusky 14

Cedar Springs 51, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 6

Cedarville 64, Brimley 24

Center Line 29, Warren Lincoln 0

Central Lake def. Bellaire, forfeit

Centreville 40, White Pigeon 28

Charlevoix 45, Tawas 0

Charlotte 36, Ionia 20

Cheboygan 60, Dansville 8

Chelsea 31, Adrian 7

Clare 49, Harrison 10

Clarkston 14, Oxford 3

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 43, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 13

Clawson 17, Hazel Park 14

Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 21, River Rouge 14

Climax-Scotts 43, Athens 0

Clinton 65, Blissfield 7

Colon 52, Pittsford 0

Constantine 60, Watervliet 21

Croswell-Lexington 32, Yale 29, OT

Crystal Falls Forest Park def. Carney-Nadeau, forfeit

Davison 56, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0

DeWitt 38, Holt 8

Dearborn 38, Livonia Churchill 19

Dearborn Divine Child 15, Livonia Clarenceville 8

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 24, Romulus 6

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 18, Melvindale 12

Decatur 49, Cassopolis 6

Detroit Cass Tech 69, Detroit Western Intl 0

Detroit Catholic Central 21, Birmingham Brother Rice 19

Detroit Douglass 22, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 2

Detroit King 56, Detroit Ford 0

Detroit Leadership 8, Summit Academy North 7

Detroit Southeastern 19, Detroit Central 14

Detroit U-D Jesuit 37, Detroit Loyola 8

Detroit University Science 52, Dearborn Advanced Technology 34

Dexter 51, Ann Arbor Pioneer 7

Dundee 9, Brooklyn Columbia Central 7

Durand 51, Mount Morris 6

East Grand Rapids 42, Grand Rapids Christian 14

East Jordan 35, Maple City Glen Lake 9

Edwardsburg 25, Plainwell 21

Elk Rapids 42, Mancelona 12

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 61, Caro 15

Erie-Mason 20, Sand Creek 14

Farwell 70, Baldwin 30

Fennville 74, Bangor 28

Fenton 36, Holly 7

Flat Rock 55, Milan 28

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 61, Bay City Central 21

Flint International def. Kingston, forfeit

Fowler 20, Pewamo-Westphalia 16

Frankenmuth 21, Freeland 0

Frankfort 27, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0

Fruitport 37, Coopersville 20

Fulton-Middleton 78, Blanchard Montabella 60

Garber 38, Birch Run 13

Garden City 22, Redford Thurston 21

Gaylord St. Mary 48, Onaway 0

Gibraltar Carlson 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7

Gladstone 48, Marquette 21

Gladwin 58, Sanford-Meridian 7

Goodrich 42, Corunna 7

Grand Blanc 28, East Lansing 21

Grand Ledge 34, Lansing Everett 6

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Forest Hills Eastern 21

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 38, Grand Rapids Northview 3

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 53, Vermontville Maple Valley 6

Grand Rapids South Christian 43, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 2

Grand Rapids West Catholic 39, Allendale 6

Grass Lake 36, Michigan Center 29

Grosse Ile 29, Monroe Jefferson 12

Grosse Pointe North 52, Warren Woods Tower 0

Grosse Pointe South 21, Roseville 14

Hamtramck 74, North Branch 6

Harbor Beach 56, Marlette 16

Hartland 48, Plymouth 20

Hastings 52, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6

Holland Christian 21, Spring Lake 20

Hopkins 56, Comstock Park 21

Houghton 42, Hancock 0

Howard City Tri-County 42, Morley-Stanwood 0

Howell 43, Salem 10

Hudson 56, Onsted 18

Hudsonville 35, Holland West Ottawa 14

Hudsonville Unity Christian 55, Hamilton 37

Ida 27, Hillsdale 14

Iron Mountain 45, Bark River-Harris 8

Ithaca 59, Hemlock 9

Jackson 40, Pinckney 14

Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Coldwater 0

Jenison 31, Grand Haven 6

Jonesville 67, Springport 8

Kelloggsville 45, Grandville Calvin Christian 21

Kent City 34, Lakeview 0

Kingsford 49, Escanaba 8

Kingsley 41, Benzie Central 21

L'Anse Creuse 28, Utica 14

L'Anse def. West Iron County, forfeit

Laingsburg 33, Bath 20

Lake City 36, McBain 30, OT

Lake Fenton 51, Clio 0

Lake Odessa Lakewood 47, Harbor Springs 0

Lake Orion 24, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 14

Lansing Catholic 47, Eaton Rapids 0

Lansing Waverly 41, Okemos 6

Lapeer 41, Saginaw Heritage 34

Lawrence 66, Wyoming Lee 40

Lawton 53, Delton Kellogg 0

Lenawee Christian 69, Camden-Frontier 8

Leslie 7, Stockbridge 6

Lincoln-Alcona 72, Charlton Heston 14

Linden 28, Flushing 14

Litchfield 56, Waldron 50

Livonia Franklin 51, Westland John Glenn 32

Livonia Stevenson 41, Wayne Memorial 0

Lowell 35, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7

Ludington 34, Montague 14

Macomb Dakota 28, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 17

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 28, Macomb Lutheran North 21

Madison Heights Lamphere 42, St. Clair 0

Manchester 40, Quincy 12

Marcellus 66, Bloomingdale 0

Marine City 48, Marysville 20

Marshall 56, Battle Creek Pennfield 22

Mason 28, Haslett 13

Mayville 42, Capac 6

Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 50, Southfield Bradford Academy 0

Mendon 36, Gobles 6

Merritt Academy 58, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 14

Midland 21, Traverse City Central 17

Midland Dow 27, Traverse City West 20

Montrose 43, Chesaning 31

Morrice 42, Breckenridge 20

Mount Clemens def. Detroit Public Safety, forfeit

Mount Pleasant 46, Bay City Western 18

Muskegon Catholic Central 34, Muskegon Orchard View 12

Muskegon Mona Shores 64, Grand Rapids Union 14

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 55, Wyoming 7

Napoleon 35, Hanover-Horton 7

Negaunee 45, Ishpeming 14

New Boston Huron 48, Airport 6

New Haven 36, Madison Heights 16

New Lothrop 61, Byron 0

Newaygo 25, Grant 12

Niles Brandywine 14, Dowagiac Union 12

North Adams-Jerome 38, Burr Oak 0

North Muskegon 55, Hart 14

Notre Dame Prep 53, Flint Powers 7

Novi 35, Canton 0

Oakridge High School 36, Fremont 8

Olivet 50, Perry 0

Ontonagon 42, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 36

Ortonville Brandon 49, Owosso 8

Parma Western 27, Jackson Northwest 7

Peck 46, Bay City All Saints 18

Petoskey 24, Alpena 20

Pickford 58, Rapid River 28

Port Huron Northern 14, Port Huron 7

Portage Northern 49, Battle Creek Lakeview 41

Portland 21, Lansing Sexton 20

Posen 56, Mio-Au Sable 48

Ravenna 19, Mason County Central 14

Reed City 52, Stanton Central Montcalm 14

Reese 16, Vassar 13

Richland Gull Lake 38, Three Rivers 26

Richmond 20, Imlay City 0

Riverview 35, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 14

Rochester 18, Harper Woods 12

Rochester Adams 35, West Bloomfield 18

Rockford 41, East Kentwood 20

Rogers City def. Hale, forfeit

Romeo 30, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21

Roscommon 62, Houghton Lake 6

Royal Oak Shrine 23, Allen Park Cabrini 9

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0

Saginaw Nouvel 41, St. Louis 6

Saginaw Swan Valley 47, Alma 14

Saline 49, Ann Arbor Skyline 6

Saranac 43, Potterville 0

Saugatuck 48, Comstock 14

Schoolcraft 26, Galesburg-Augusta 19

Shelby 22, Hesperia 16

South Lyon 52, White Lake Lakeland 0

Southfield 42, Birmingham Groves 7

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 36, Utica Ford 0

St. Clair Shores South Lake 22, Clinton Township Clintondale 20

St. Ignace 33, Oscoda 6

St. Johns 43, Lansing Eastern 32

St. Joseph 13, Portage Central 12

Standish-Sterling Central 28, Millington 24

Sterling Heights 21, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 16

Stevensville Lakeshore 42, Kalamazoo Central 14

Sturgis 42, Otsego 6

Swartz Creek 58, Flint Kearsley 26

Tecumseh 52, Ypsilanti 0

Tekonsha 64, Bellevue 20

Tol. Ottawa Hills, Ohio 35, Adrian Madison 7

Traverse City St. Francis 42, Grayling 13

Trenton 28, Lincoln Park 0

Troy 16, Farmington 14

Troy Athens 30, Royal Oak 13

Ubly 66, Memphis 0

Union City 20, Homer 14

Utica Eisenhower 15, Sterling Heights Stevenson 11

Vicksburg 31, Niles 14

Walled Lake Central 14, Waterford Kettering 7

Walled Lake Western 49, Milford 35

Warren Cousino HS 23, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 20

Warren De La Salle 56, St. Mary's Prep 14

Warren Fitzgerald 53, Eastpointe East Detroit 20

Warren Michigan Collegiate 30, Edison PSA 20

Warren Mott 40, Fraser 14

Waterford Mott 26, Walled Lake Northern 15

White Cloud 60, Holton 0

Whiteford 54, Summerfield 6

Whitehall 56, Manistee 0

Whitmore Lake 34, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 14

Williamston 28, Fowlerville 7

Zeeland East def. Holland, forfeit

Zeeland West 38, Muskegon 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Engadine vs. Rudyard, ccd.

