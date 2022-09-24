PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 40, East Jackson 22
Akron-Fairgrove 58, Caseville 20
Allegan 29, South Haven 28, OT
Ann Arbor Huron 40, Monroe 0
Armada 14, Almont 10
Atlanta 40, Whittemore-Prescott 20
AuGres-Sims 50, Hillman 6
Auburn Hills Avondale 54, Pontiac 8
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 52, Deckerville 44
Bad Axe def. Unionville-Sebewaing, forfeit
Battle Creek Central 20, Mattawan 17
Bay City John Glenn 2, Bridgeport 0
Beal City 26, Evart 21
Beaverton 49, Pinconning 0
Bedford 36, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28
Belding 40, Sparta 35
Belleville 56, Dearborn Fordson 7
Berrien Springs 20, Benton Harbor 14
Big Rapids 41, Remus Chippewa Hills 8
Birmingham Seaholm 29, North Farmington 22
Bloomfield Hills 25, Oak Park 21
Boyne City def. Kalkaska, forfeit
Bridgman 69, Eau Claire 22
Brighton 17, Northville 14
Brownstown Woodhaven 35, Allen Park 0
Buchanan 34, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 12
Burton Atherton 62, Genesee 14
Burton Bendle 13, Flint Southwestern 8
Burton Madison 16, Burton Bentley 8
Byron Center 45, Greenville 7
Cadillac 19, Gaylord 9
Caledonia 50, Grandville 40
Calumet 55, Gwinn 0
Carson City-Crystal 48, St. Charles 6
Cass City 20, Sandusky 14
Cedar Springs 51, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 6
Cedarville 64, Brimley 24
Center Line 29, Warren Lincoln 0
Central Lake def. Bellaire, forfeit
Centreville 40, White Pigeon 28
Charlevoix 45, Tawas 0
Charlotte 36, Ionia 20
Cheboygan 60, Dansville 8
Chelsea 31, Adrian 7
Clare 49, Harrison 10
Clarkston 14, Oxford 3
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 43, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 13
Clawson 17, Hazel Park 14
Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 21, River Rouge 14
Climax-Scotts 43, Athens 0
Clinton 65, Blissfield 7
Colon 52, Pittsford 0
Constantine 60, Watervliet 21
Croswell-Lexington 32, Yale 29, OT
Crystal Falls Forest Park def. Carney-Nadeau, forfeit
Davison 56, Saginaw Arthur Hill 0
DeWitt 38, Holt 8
Dearborn 38, Livonia Churchill 19
Dearborn Divine Child 15, Livonia Clarenceville 8
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 24, Romulus 6
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 18, Melvindale 12
Decatur 49, Cassopolis 6
Detroit Cass Tech 69, Detroit Western Intl 0
Detroit Catholic Central 21, Birmingham Brother Rice 19
Detroit Douglass 22, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 2
Detroit King 56, Detroit Ford 0
Detroit Leadership 8, Summit Academy North 7
Detroit Southeastern 19, Detroit Central 14
Detroit U-D Jesuit 37, Detroit Loyola 8
Detroit University Science 52, Dearborn Advanced Technology 34
Dexter 51, Ann Arbor Pioneer 7
Dundee 9, Brooklyn Columbia Central 7
Durand 51, Mount Morris 6
East Grand Rapids 42, Grand Rapids Christian 14
East Jordan 35, Maple City Glen Lake 9
Edwardsburg 25, Plainwell 21
Elk Rapids 42, Mancelona 12
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 61, Caro 15
Erie-Mason 20, Sand Creek 14
Farwell 70, Baldwin 30
Fennville 74, Bangor 28
Fenton 36, Holly 7
Flat Rock 55, Milan 28
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 61, Bay City Central 21
Flint International def. Kingston, forfeit
Fowler 20, Pewamo-Westphalia 16
Frankenmuth 21, Freeland 0
Frankfort 27, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0
Fruitport 37, Coopersville 20
Fulton-Middleton 78, Blanchard Montabella 60
Garber 38, Birch Run 13
Garden City 22, Redford Thurston 21
Gaylord St. Mary 48, Onaway 0
Gibraltar Carlson 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 7
Gladstone 48, Marquette 21
Gladwin 58, Sanford-Meridian 7
Goodrich 42, Corunna 7
Grand Blanc 28, East Lansing 21
Grand Ledge 34, Lansing Everett 6
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49, Forest Hills Eastern 21
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 38, Grand Rapids Northview 3
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 53, Vermontville Maple Valley 6
Grand Rapids South Christian 43, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 2
Grand Rapids West Catholic 39, Allendale 6
Grass Lake 36, Michigan Center 29
Grosse Ile 29, Monroe Jefferson 12
Grosse Pointe North 52, Warren Woods Tower 0
Grosse Pointe South 21, Roseville 14
Hamtramck 74, North Branch 6
Harbor Beach 56, Marlette 16
Hartland 48, Plymouth 20
Hastings 52, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6
Holland Christian 21, Spring Lake 20
Hopkins 56, Comstock Park 21
Houghton 42, Hancock 0
Howard City Tri-County 42, Morley-Stanwood 0
Howell 43, Salem 10
Hudson 56, Onsted 18
Hudsonville 35, Holland West Ottawa 14
Hudsonville Unity Christian 55, Hamilton 37
Ida 27, Hillsdale 14
Iron Mountain 45, Bark River-Harris 8
Ithaca 59, Hemlock 9
Jackson 40, Pinckney 14
Jackson Lumen Christi 41, Coldwater 0
Jenison 31, Grand Haven 6
Jonesville 67, Springport 8
Kelloggsville 45, Grandville Calvin Christian 21
Kent City 34, Lakeview 0
Kingsford 49, Escanaba 8
Kingsley 41, Benzie Central 21
L'Anse Creuse 28, Utica 14
L'Anse def. West Iron County, forfeit
Laingsburg 33, Bath 20
Lake City 36, McBain 30, OT
Lake Fenton 51, Clio 0
Lake Odessa Lakewood 47, Harbor Springs 0
Lake Orion 24, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 14
Lansing Catholic 47, Eaton Rapids 0
Lansing Waverly 41, Okemos 6
Lapeer 41, Saginaw Heritage 34
Lawrence 66, Wyoming Lee 40
Lawton 53, Delton Kellogg 0
Lenawee Christian 69, Camden-Frontier 8
Leslie 7, Stockbridge 6
Lincoln-Alcona 72, Charlton Heston 14
Linden 28, Flushing 14
Litchfield 56, Waldron 50
Livonia Franklin 51, Westland John Glenn 32
Livonia Stevenson 41, Wayne Memorial 0
Lowell 35, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 7
Ludington 34, Montague 14
Macomb Dakota 28, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 17
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 28, Macomb Lutheran North 21
Madison Heights Lamphere 42, St. Clair 0
Manchester 40, Quincy 12
Marcellus 66, Bloomingdale 0
Marine City 48, Marysville 20
Marshall 56, Battle Creek Pennfield 22
Mason 28, Haslett 13
Mayville 42, Capac 6
Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 50, Southfield Bradford Academy 0
Mendon 36, Gobles 6
Merritt Academy 58, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 14
Midland 21, Traverse City Central 17
Midland Dow 27, Traverse City West 20
Montrose 43, Chesaning 31
Morrice 42, Breckenridge 20
Mount Clemens def. Detroit Public Safety, forfeit
Mount Pleasant 46, Bay City Western 18
Muskegon Catholic Central 34, Muskegon Orchard View 12
Muskegon Mona Shores 64, Grand Rapids Union 14
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 55, Wyoming 7
Napoleon 35, Hanover-Horton 7
Negaunee 45, Ishpeming 14
New Boston Huron 48, Airport 6
New Haven 36, Madison Heights 16
New Lothrop 61, Byron 0
Newaygo 25, Grant 12
Niles Brandywine 14, Dowagiac Union 12
North Adams-Jerome 38, Burr Oak 0
North Muskegon 55, Hart 14
Notre Dame Prep 53, Flint Powers 7
Novi 35, Canton 0
Oakridge High School 36, Fremont 8
Olivet 50, Perry 0
Ontonagon 42, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 36
Ortonville Brandon 49, Owosso 8
Parma Western 27, Jackson Northwest 7
Peck 46, Bay City All Saints 18
Petoskey 24, Alpena 20
Pickford 58, Rapid River 28
Port Huron Northern 14, Port Huron 7
Portage Northern 49, Battle Creek Lakeview 41
Portland 21, Lansing Sexton 20
Posen 56, Mio-Au Sable 48
Ravenna 19, Mason County Central 14
Reed City 52, Stanton Central Montcalm 14
Reese 16, Vassar 13
Richland Gull Lake 38, Three Rivers 26
Richmond 20, Imlay City 0
Riverview 35, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 14
Rochester 18, Harper Woods 12
Rochester Adams 35, West Bloomfield 18
Rockford 41, East Kentwood 20
Rogers City def. Hale, forfeit
Romeo 30, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21
Roscommon 62, Houghton Lake 6
Royal Oak Shrine 23, Allen Park Cabrini 9
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0
Saginaw Nouvel 41, St. Louis 6
Saginaw Swan Valley 47, Alma 14
Saline 49, Ann Arbor Skyline 6
Saranac 43, Potterville 0
Saugatuck 48, Comstock 14
Schoolcraft 26, Galesburg-Augusta 19
Shelby 22, Hesperia 16
South Lyon 52, White Lake Lakeland 0
Southfield 42, Birmingham Groves 7
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 36, Utica Ford 0
St. Clair Shores South Lake 22, Clinton Township Clintondale 20
St. Ignace 33, Oscoda 6
St. Johns 43, Lansing Eastern 32
St. Joseph 13, Portage Central 12
Standish-Sterling Central 28, Millington 24
Sterling Heights 21, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 16
Stevensville Lakeshore 42, Kalamazoo Central 14
Sturgis 42, Otsego 6
Swartz Creek 58, Flint Kearsley 26
Tecumseh 52, Ypsilanti 0
Tekonsha 64, Bellevue 20
Tol. Ottawa Hills, Ohio 35, Adrian Madison 7
Traverse City St. Francis 42, Grayling 13
Trenton 28, Lincoln Park 0
Troy 16, Farmington 14
Troy Athens 30, Royal Oak 13
Ubly 66, Memphis 0
Union City 20, Homer 14
Utica Eisenhower 15, Sterling Heights Stevenson 11
Vicksburg 31, Niles 14
Walled Lake Central 14, Waterford Kettering 7
Walled Lake Western 49, Milford 35
Warren Cousino HS 23, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 20
Warren De La Salle 56, St. Mary's Prep 14
Warren Fitzgerald 53, Eastpointe East Detroit 20
Warren Michigan Collegiate 30, Edison PSA 20
Warren Mott 40, Fraser 14
Waterford Mott 26, Walled Lake Northern 15
White Cloud 60, Holton 0
Whiteford 54, Summerfield 6
Whitehall 56, Manistee 0
Whitmore Lake 34, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 14
Williamston 28, Fowlerville 7
Zeeland East def. Holland, forfeit
Zeeland West 38, Muskegon 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Engadine vs. Rudyard, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
