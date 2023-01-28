GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 34, Gering 29

Arcadia-Loup City 33, Burwell 30

Battle Creek 41, Boone Central 20

Bridgeport 80, Hershey 38

Centennial 36, Thayer Central 31

Fillmore Central 56, Gibbon 28

Fremont 54, Lincoln Southeast 46

Garden County 60, Creek Valley 21

Gretna 67, Omaha Northwest 27

Johnson-Brock 51, Southern 25

Lincoln East 49, Lincoln Southwest 37

Lincoln North Star 55, Kearney 52

Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 15

Millard North 66, Elkhorn South 36

Norfolk 56, Grand Island 40

Omaha Gross Catholic 34, Omaha Roncalli 29

Omaha Marian 64, Omaha North 51

Omaha Nation 65, Marty Indian, S.D. 50

Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Omaha Central 51

Overton 72, Elm Creek 17

Papillion-LaVista 43, Omaha South 33

Pawnee City 47, Friend 25

Pleasanton 53, Fullerton 37

Ravenna 53, Centura 40

Scottsbluff 49, Hastings 40

Shelton 56, Blue Hill 25

Sidney 53, Chadron 31

Silver Lake 37, Lawrence-Nelson 27

South Sioux City 47, Omaha Mercy 33

Sterling 54, Lewiston 37

Superior 46, Diller-Odell 32

Weeping Water 49, Falls City 38

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Franklin 11

CRC Tournament=

Championship=

McCool Junction 35, Meridian 34

Third Place=

Cross County 42, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39

McCool Junction 35, Meridian 34

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Clarkson/Leigh 65, Madison 21

Howells/Dodge 47, Twin River 27

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 57, Tekamah-Herman 36

Pender 80, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 28

West Point-Beemer 55, Bancroft-Rosalie 48

Wisner-Pilger 55, Stanton 35

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Elkhorn North 63, Norris 41

MNAC Tournament=

Consolation=

Anselmo-Merna 54, Arthur County 37

Hyannis 51, Mullen 47, OT

NCC Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Ashland-Greenwood 41, Douglas County West 22

Third Place=

Raymond Central 49, Conestoga 23

NCC Tournament=

Consolation=

Ashland-Greenwood 41, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22

Fort Calhoun 42, Louisville 39

Raymond Central 49, Conestoga 23

Yutan 47, Arlington 18

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Gothenburg 59, Ogallala 37

Minden 53, Broken Bow 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Banner County vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you