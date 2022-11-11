PREP FOOTBALL=
CHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class AAA=
Frederick 35, Summit 14
Green Mountain 58, Resurrection Christian 0
Lutheran 49, Pueblo East 6
Roosevelt 41, Discovery Canyon 0
Quarterfinal=
Class A=
Colo. Springs Christian 24, Yuma 23
Class A 6-Man=
Fleming 66, Genoa-Hugo 30
Second Round=
Class AAAAA=
Cherry Creek 42, Fountain-Fort Carson 6
Columbine 24, Rock Canyon 17
Grandview 20, Rocky Mountain 0
Pine Creek 30, Legacy 24
Ralston Valley 22, Chatfield 7
Regis Jesuit 63, Fossil Ridge 28
ThunderRidge 23, Arapahoe 17
Valor Christian 42, Legend 14
Class AAAA=
Erie 35, Denver South 10
Heritage 21, Mesa Ridge 10
Loveland 35, Dakota Ridge 21
Montrose High School 47, Golden 43
Palmer Ridge 44, Skyline High School 7
Ponderosa 33, Pueblo West 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
