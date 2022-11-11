PREP FOOTBALL=

CHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class AAA=

Frederick 35, Summit 14

Green Mountain 58, Resurrection Christian 0

Lutheran 49, Pueblo East 6

Roosevelt 41, Discovery Canyon 0

Quarterfinal=

Class A=

Colo. Springs Christian 24, Yuma 23

Class A 6-Man=

Fleming 66, Genoa-Hugo 30

Second Round=

Class AAAAA=

Cherry Creek 42, Fountain-Fort Carson 6

Columbine 24, Rock Canyon 17

Grandview 20, Rocky Mountain 0

Pine Creek 30, Legacy 24

Ralston Valley 22, Chatfield 7

Regis Jesuit 63, Fossil Ridge 28

ThunderRidge 23, Arapahoe 17

Valor Christian 42, Legend 14

Class AAAA=

Erie 35, Denver South 10

Heritage 21, Mesa Ridge 10

Loveland 35, Dakota Ridge 21

Montrose High School 47, Golden 43

Palmer Ridge 44, Skyline High School 7

Ponderosa 33, Pueblo West 14

