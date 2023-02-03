BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 69, Union 52

Albemarle 68, Western Albemarle 62

Alexandria City 57, West Potomac 48

Alleghany 54, James River-Buchanan 49

Annandale 49, TJ-Alexandria 42

Appomattox 59, Nelson County 55

Battlefield 47, Patriot 44

Booker T. Washington 85, Granby 57

Brentsville 78, Warren County 66

Broad Run 40, Loudoun Valley 39

Broadway 66, Harrisonburg 48

Brooke Point 62, Mountain View 40

Brookville 56, Amherst County 53

Brunswick 65, Surry County 30

Bruton 44, Tabb 36

Buckingham County 75, Central of Lunenburg 31

Buffalo Gap 61, Waynesboro 36

C.D. Hylton 69, Freedom (W) 67

Carroll County 83, Stuarts Draft 49

Carver Academy 89, K&Q Central 75

Catholic 65, Cristo Rey Richmond 26

Chancellor 62, Caroline 58

Charles City County High School 59, King William 56

Charlottesville 62, Monticello 47

Chilhowie 52, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 43

Churchland 58, Norview 54

Clarke County 66, Mountain View 38

Colgan 67, Woodbridge 55

Courtland 74, Culpeper 42

Denbigh 74, Gloucester 64

Douglas Freeman 68, J.R. Tucker 56

East Rockingham 59, Luray 46

Eastside 86, Castlewood 48

Essex 64, Rappahannock 38

Fairfax 53, James Robinson 44

Fairfax Christian 54, Seton School 36

First Colonial 71, Ocean Lakes 30

Floyd County 76, Carroll County 68

Fluvanna 72, Louisa 52

Franklin 75, Sussex Central 46

GW-Danville 77, Patrick County 54

Galax 83, Giles 79

Gate City 55, John Battle 48

George Marshall 57, Herndon 37

George Wythe-Richmond 52, Midlothian 48

George Wythe-Wytheville 71, Grayson County 38

Glen Allen 51, Hermitage 46

Glenvar 50, Salem 41

Grafton 65, York 52

Graham 67, Marion 53

Grassfield 58, Great Bridge 57

Greensville County 56, Windsor 46

Gretna 56, Dan River 48

Halifax County 51, Bassett 50

Hanover 66, Mechanicsville High School 38

Hayfield 77, Mount Vernon 45

Hidden Valley 60, Christiansburg 46

Highland Springs 77, Armstrong 53

Highland-Monterey 56, Bath County 39

Honaker 53, Hurley 34

Hopewell 65, Thomas Dale 31

Indian River 67, Western Branch 58

John Handley 51, Sherando 47

Kecoughtan 50, Bethel 41

King's Fork High School 90, Deep Creek 37

Lake Taylor 68, Manor High School 42

Lancaster 76, Northumberland 35

Lebanon 90, Holston 46

Lloyd Bird 69, James River 62

Lord Botetourt 65, Franklin County 53

Loudoun County 83, Dominion 57

Manchester 75, Huguenot 40

Maret, D.C. 59, Flint Hill 55

Massaponax 43, Stafford 41

Matoaca 76, Prince George 41

Maury 40, Norcom 39

Menchville 81, Heritage (Newport News) 68

Meridian High School 70, Manassas Park 28

Middlesex 98, West Point 33

Millbrook 68, James Wood 60

Mills Godwin 51, Deep Run 29

Narrows 74, Craig County 48

New Covenant 52, Timberlake Christian 32

New Kent 87, Warhill 48

Norfolk Collegiate 60, Kempsville 53

Northside 67, William Byrd 51

Northwood 59, Rural Retreat 55

Nottoway 64, Randolph-Henry 48

Orange County 70, Goochland 42

Oscar Smith 100, Hickory 32

Paul VI Catholic High School 97, Heights, Md. 45

Peninsula Catholic 89, TEACH Homeschool 53

Petersburg 108, Dinwiddie 106

Potomac 60, Gar-Field 57

Potomac Falls 62, Woodgrove 44

Potomac School 95, Saint James, Md. 70

Powhatan 75, Clover Hill 66

Prince Edward County 70, Amelia County 58

Princess Anne 59, Kellam 44

Rockbridge County 62, Turner Ashby 51

Smithfield 85, Poquoson 52

South County 80, West Springfield 54

Spotsylvania 64, James Monroe 46

St. Annes-Belfield 70, Woodberry Forest 39

St. Christopher's 67, Va. Episcopal 50

Staunton 83, Stuarts Draft 49

Steward School 60, Nansemond-Suffolk 34

Strasburg 45, Rappahannock County 42

Tallwood 67, Frank Cox 64

Trinity Episcopal 71, Collegiate-Richmond 66

Tunstall 75, Mecklenburg County 50

Varina 74, Henrico 62

W.T. Woodson 43, Lake Braddock 35

Wakefield School 54, Trinity at Meadowview 34

Walsingham Academy 45, St. Michael Catholic 35

Westmoreland County 59, Colonial Beach 28

Williamsburg Christian Academy 74, Grove Avenue Baptist 33

Wilson Memorial 56, Fort Defiance 35

Woodside 71, Warwick 15

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

