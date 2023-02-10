BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonnabel 63, Chalmette 37
Booker T. Washington 64, Kenner Discovery 19
Ehret 59, West Jefferson 47
Lakeshore 75, Pearl River 48
Livonia 57, Southern Lab 49
Northwest 69, Pine Prairie 42
Rapides 76, Grace Christian 9
Saint Paul's 67, Fontainebleau 40
Vandebilt Catholic 76, Ellender 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
DeRidder vs. Washington-Marion, ccd.
LaGrange vs. Eunice, ccd.
Richwood vs. General Trass (Lake Providence), ccd.
Sarah T. Reed vs. Cohen, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
