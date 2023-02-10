BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonnabel 63, Chalmette 37

Booker T. Washington 64, Kenner Discovery 19

Ehret 59, West Jefferson 47

Lakeshore 75, Pearl River 48

Livonia 57, Southern Lab 49

Northwest 69, Pine Prairie 42

Rapides 76, Grace Christian 9

Saint Paul's 67, Fontainebleau 40

Vandebilt Catholic 76, Ellender 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

DeRidder vs. Washington-Marion, ccd.

LaGrange vs. Eunice, ccd.

Richwood vs. General Trass (Lake Providence), ccd.

Sarah T. Reed vs. Cohen, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

