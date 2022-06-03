Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
State Semifinal
Division III

Massillon Tuslaw 6, Casstown Miami East 1

Wheelersburg 5, Cardinton-Lincoln 2

Division IV

Strasburg-Franklin 10, Bradford 1

Van Wert Lincolnview 5, Jeromesville Hillsdale 2

