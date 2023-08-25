PREP FOOTBALL=
Allen Co.-Scottsville 42, Monroe Co. 7
Beechwood 50, Campbell Co. 7
Bell Co. 60, Boyd Co. 41
Bethel-Tate, Ohio 18, Bishop Brossart 14
Campbellsville 35, Casey Co. 6
Cooper 42, Lex. Henry Clay 2
Cov. Catholic 35, Highlands 21
Cov. Holy Cross 32, Cin. Dohn High School, Ohio 14
Dayton 48, Pendleton Co. 17
Dixie Heights 33, Cin. Hughes, Ohio 8
East Carter 35, Rowan Co. 6
Fleming Co. 54, Nicholas Co. 12
Franklin-Simpson 42, Warren Central 12
Glasgow 42, Russellville 6
Grant Co. 34, Fort Knox 0
Greenwood 38, Warren East 6
Lloyd Memorial 47, Boone Co. 14
Lou. Seneca def. Lou. Western, forfeit
Mason Co. 24, Montgomery Co. 14
Mayfield 59, Hopkinsville 6
McLean Co. 48, Muhlenberg County 0
Newport 48, Holmes 6
Newport Central Catholic 42, Walton-Verona 7
North Bullitt 56, Scott 25
Owensboro Catholic 50, Daviess Co. 0
Pike Co. Central 9, Martin County 6
Raceland 40, Letcher County Central 20
Rockcastle Co. 56, Pineville 14
Ryle 28, Conner 7
Shelby Valley 14, Lawrence Co. 0
Somerset 28, Russell Co. 24
South Fulton, Tenn. 40, Fulton Co. 12
Switzerland Co., Ind. 24, Gallatin Co. 7
Taylor Co. 34, Bardstown 3
Trimble Co. 8, Bellevue 6
Twin Valley, Va. 28, Phelps 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greenup Co. vs. Russell, ppd. to Aug 26th.
John Hardin vs. Green Co., ppd. to Aug 26th.
Lou. DeSales vs. North Oldham, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Lou. Male vs. Lou. Ballard, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.