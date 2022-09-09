PREP FOOTBALL=
Alma 36, Pryor, Okla. 27
Arkadelphia 49, Texarkana 6
Ashdown 41, Hope 7
Barton 52, Marianna Lee 6
Batesville 25, Harrison 24, OT
Bauxite 37, Cent Ark Christian 14
Benton 58, Sylvan Hills 24
Bentonville West 45, LR Central 0
Bigelow 41, Perryville 19
Bismarck 45, Poyen 0
Bryant 20, LR Parkview 10
Camden Fairview 48, Dollarway 0
Cedarville 36, Mountainburg 6
Charleston 34, Ozark 20
Conway 51, Springdale 14
Conway Christian 55, Atkins 20
Drew Central 34, D'Arbonne Woods, La. 20
E. Poinsett Co. 46, Walnut Ridge 36
Elkins 62, Clarksville 20
Fayetteville 42, FS Northside 21
Fountain Lake 49, Rose Bud 18
Gentry 63, Quitman 41
Greenbrier 48, Siloam Springs 18
Greenland 41, Berryville 7
Greenwood 49, Mountain Home 0
Hackett 40, Panama, Okla. 16
Hampton 46, Foreman 0
Harmony Grove 22, Pottsville 21
Haynesville, La. 33, Camden Harmony Grove 26
Hector 21, McCrory 8
Helena-West Helena 26, Dumas 8
Highland 39, Piggott 0
Hoxie 38, Paragould 0
LR Catholic 38, Greene Co. Tech 16
LR Southwest 30, Rogers Heritage 29
Lake Hamilton 34, LR Christian 19
Magazine 28, Danville 14
Magnet Cove 38, Baptist Prep 7
Marion 27, El Dorado 23
Marked Tree 41, Jackson Central-Merry, Tenn. 7
Marshall 32, Cutter-Morning Star 16
Marvell 50, Augusta 28
Melbourne 44, Cave City 18
Mena 31, Lincoln 28
Mineral Springs 64, Smackover 26
Monticello 42, DeWitt 23
Morrilton 42, Vilonia 27
Mount Ida 35, Jessieville 0
Mountain Pine 36, Rector 16
Mountain View 36, Subiaco Academy 6
Nashville 50, De Queen 21
Nettleton 30, Blytheville 25
Pea Ridge 35, Huntsville 6
Prairie Grove 50, Gravette 28
Prescott 42, Fordyce 14
Pulaski Academy 35, Russellville 17
Rison 44, Dardanelle 28
Rogers 52, Farmington 39
Shiloh Christian 72, Victory Christian, Okla. 33
Southside Batesville 44, Heber Springs 6
Stuttgart 38, Newport 28
Trumann 42, Manila 7
Tunica Academy, Miss. 58, DeSoto 14
Two Rivers 39, Westside-Johnson Co. 14
Valley View 37, Rivercrest 34
Waldron 45, Fouke 30
West Fork 13, Paris 0
West Memphis 46, Jacksonville 8
White Hall 44, Maumelle 24
Woodlawn 20, Brinkley 12
Wynne 72, FS Southside 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hazen vs. Clarendon, ccd.
LV Lakeside vs. Junction City, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
