PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma 36, Pryor, Okla. 27

Arkadelphia 49, Texarkana 6

Ashdown 41, Hope 7

Barton 52, Marianna Lee 6

Batesville 25, Harrison 24, OT

Bauxite 37, Cent Ark Christian 14

Benton 58, Sylvan Hills 24

Bentonville West 45, LR Central 0

Bigelow 41, Perryville 19

Bismarck 45, Poyen 0

Bryant 20, LR Parkview 10

Camden Fairview 48, Dollarway 0

Cedarville 36, Mountainburg 6

Charleston 34, Ozark 20

Conway 51, Springdale 14

Conway Christian 55, Atkins 20

Drew Central 34, D'Arbonne Woods, La. 20

E. Poinsett Co. 46, Walnut Ridge 36

Elkins 62, Clarksville 20

Fayetteville 42, FS Northside 21

Fountain Lake 49, Rose Bud 18

Gentry 63, Quitman 41

Greenbrier 48, Siloam Springs 18

Greenland 41, Berryville 7

Greenwood 49, Mountain Home 0

Hackett 40, Panama, Okla. 16

Hampton 46, Foreman 0

Harmony Grove 22, Pottsville 21

Haynesville, La. 33, Camden Harmony Grove 26

Hector 21, McCrory 8

Helena-West Helena 26, Dumas 8

Highland 39, Piggott 0

Hoxie 38, Paragould 0

LR Catholic 38, Greene Co. Tech 16

LR Southwest 30, Rogers Heritage 29

Lake Hamilton 34, LR Christian 19

Magazine 28, Danville 14

Magnet Cove 38, Baptist Prep 7

Marion 27, El Dorado 23

Marked Tree 41, Jackson Central-Merry, Tenn. 7

Marshall 32, Cutter-Morning Star 16

Marvell 50, Augusta 28

Melbourne 44, Cave City 18

Mena 31, Lincoln 28

Mineral Springs 64, Smackover 26

Monticello 42, DeWitt 23

Morrilton 42, Vilonia 27

Mount Ida 35, Jessieville 0

Mountain Pine 36, Rector 16

Mountain View 36, Subiaco Academy 6

Nashville 50, De Queen 21

Nettleton 30, Blytheville 25

Pea Ridge 35, Huntsville 6

Prairie Grove 50, Gravette 28

Prescott 42, Fordyce 14

Pulaski Academy 35, Russellville 17

Rison 44, Dardanelle 28

Rogers 52, Farmington 39

Shiloh Christian 72, Victory Christian, Okla. 33

Southside Batesville 44, Heber Springs 6

Stuttgart 38, Newport 28

Trumann 42, Manila 7

Tunica Academy, Miss. 58, DeSoto 14

Two Rivers 39, Westside-Johnson Co. 14

Valley View 37, Rivercrest 34

Waldron 45, Fouke 30

West Fork 13, Paris 0

West Memphis 46, Jacksonville 8

White Hall 44, Maumelle 24

Woodlawn 20, Brinkley 12

Wynne 72, FS Southside 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hazen vs. Clarendon, ccd.

LV Lakeside vs. Junction City, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

