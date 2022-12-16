GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackford 64, Elwood 6
Brown Co. 50, Cloverdale 16
Brownsburg 60, Avon 49
Carroll (Flora) 63, Rossville 33
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Ft. Wayne Wayne 50
Central Noble 61, W. Noble 20
Churubusco 46, Prairie Hts. 28
Clinton Central 43, Tri-Central 40
Crawfordsville 52, N. Montgomery 45
Culver 63, S. Bend Career Academy 24
Danville 47, Lebanon 30
Delphi 68, Taylor 22
Eastern Hancock 65, Knightstown 11
Fountain Central 36, Attica 27
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 20
Ft. Wayne Concordia 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 36
Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Luers 53
Indian Creek 62, Edgewood 18
Indpls Chatard 62, Covenant Christian 32
Kokomo 72, Marion 36
Lafayette Harrison 49, McCutcheon 16
Logansport 47, Lafayette Jeff 27
Mooresville 57, Decatur Central 44
N. Decatur 40, Waldron 39
Northview 48, N. Putnam 13
Pioneer 53, LaVille 38
Plainfield 52, Martinsville 29
S. Bend St. Joseph's 55, S. Bend Riley 26
S. Putnam 51, W. Vigo 40
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown, Ohio 54, Culver Academy 32
Sheridan 54, Eastern (Greentown) 21
Southwestern (Shelby) 45, Indpls Lutheran 36
Southwood 61, Manchester 57
Sullivan 65, Greencastle 64, OT
Tipton 38, Cass 21
Tri 60, Cowan 22
Tri-Township 38, Boone Grove 24
Union (Modoc) 59, Christel House Manual 35
Western Boone 37, Southmont 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, ppd.
