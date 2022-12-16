GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackford 64, Elwood 6

Brown Co. 50, Cloverdale 16

Brownsburg 60, Avon 49

Carroll (Flora) 63, Rossville 33

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Ft. Wayne Wayne 50

Central Noble 61, W. Noble 20

Churubusco 46, Prairie Hts. 28

Clinton Central 43, Tri-Central 40

Crawfordsville 52, N. Montgomery 45

Culver 63, S. Bend Career Academy 24

Danville 47, Lebanon 30

Delphi 68, Taylor 22

Eastern Hancock 65, Knightstown 11

Fountain Central 36, Attica 27

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 64, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 20

Ft. Wayne Concordia 54, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 36

Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Luers 53

Indian Creek 62, Edgewood 18

Indpls Chatard 62, Covenant Christian 32

Kokomo 72, Marion 36

Lafayette Harrison 49, McCutcheon 16

Logansport 47, Lafayette Jeff 27

Mooresville 57, Decatur Central 44

N. Decatur 40, Waldron 39

Northview 48, N. Putnam 13

Pioneer 53, LaVille 38

Plainfield 52, Martinsville 29

S. Bend St. Joseph's 55, S. Bend Riley 26

S. Putnam 51, W. Vigo 40

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown, Ohio 54, Culver Academy 32

Sheridan 54, Eastern (Greentown) 21

Southwestern (Shelby) 45, Indpls Lutheran 36

Southwood 61, Manchester 57

Sullivan 65, Greencastle 64, OT

Tipton 38, Cass 21

Tri 60, Cowan 22

Tri-Township 38, Boone Grove 24

Union (Modoc) 59, Christel House Manual 35

Western Boone 37, Southmont 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alexandria vs. Eastbrook, ppd.

