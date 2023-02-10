BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 82, Crofton 76

Bethesda 62, Wheaton 48

Blake 64, Clarksburg 46

Boonsboro 64, South Hagerstown 53

C. Milton Wright 48, Patterson Mill 36

Carroll Christian 75, Loyola 55

Century 76, Liberty 72

Damascus 75, Paint Branch 41

Dulaney 74, Patapsco 45

Edgewood 76, Havre de Grace 52

Elkton 77, Bel Air 66

Fort Hill 76, Allegany 47

Frederick 64, Middletown 30

Glen Burnie 94, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 45

Great Mills 73, North Point 55

Hereford 71, Carver Arts & Tech 51

Huntingtown 68, Lackey 44

Independent Baptist Academy 76, Woodlawn Baptist 41

Joppatowne 53, Harford Tech 48

La Plata 78, Northern - Cal 56

Lanham Christian 62, Kings Christian 61

Leonardtown 65, Calvert 25

Manchester Valley 76, Linganore 37

Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 61, Calvary Baptist 26

Milford Mill 69, Dundalk 65

Mt. St. Joseph's 69, Pallotti 46

New Town 72, Kenwood 59

North East 69, Bohemia Manor 41

Northeast - AA 78, North County 53

Northwest - Mtg 77, Rockville 61

Old Mill 102, Pasadena Chesapeake 66

Overlea 93, Towson 33

Parkville 85, Woodlawn 56

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 77, Good Counsel 47

Perry Hall 71, Eastern Tech 46

Pikesville 57, Loch Raven 29

Poolesville 66, Northwood 37

Randallstown 69, Lansdowne 51

Richard Montgomery 62, Walter Johnson 61

Seneca Valley 63, Magruder 61

Severna Park 56, Arundel 43

Sherwood 66, John F. Kennedy 58

South River 63, Meade 52

St. John's Catholic Prep 86, Bishop Ireton, Va. 60

Thomas Stone 80, Chopticon 60

Tuscarora 59, Smithsburg 50

Walkersville 67, Urbana 46

Walt Whitman 85, Montgomery Blair 58

Western STES 72, Baltimore Chesapeake 59

Westlake 83, Patuxent 49

Winston Churchill 72, Albert Einstein 62

Wootton 60, Watkins Mill 19

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

