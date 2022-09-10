PREP FOOTBALL=
Alberton-Superior 78, Troy 26
Arlee 22, Darby 20
Belt 42, Fort Benton 8
Bigfork 55, Conrad 6
Billings Senior 30, Billings Skyview 0
Bozeman 24, Great Falls 14
Broadview-Lavina 37, Bridger 34
Cascade 52, Deer Lodge 14
Chinook 48, Shelby 18
Dillon 45, Corvallis 6
Ennis 52, Sheridan 0
Eureka 34, Fairfield/ Augusta 16
Fairview 64, Circle 30
Geraldine/Highwood 35, Harlowton 26
Glasgow 18, Baker 6
Great Falls Russell 63, Belgrade 6
Helena 41, Butte 35
Helena Capital 55, Kalispell Flathead 14
Hot Springs 40, Twin Bridges 6
Laurel 31, Sidney 6
Lewistown (Fergus) 63, Livingston 6
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 20, Red Lodge/Roberts 0
Miles City 54, Lockwood 13
Missoula Sentinel 45, Missoula Hellgate 0
Park City 58, St. Labre 0
Polson 36, East Helena 13
Savage 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 0
Scobey-Opheim 46, Mon-Dak, N.D. 0
Shepherd 20, Thompson Falls 0
Shields Valley 46, Fromberg 8
St. Ignatius 70, Valley Christian 12
Stevensville 50, Browning 0
Townsend 35, Three Forks/Willow Creek 6
Whitefish 34, Butte Central 20
Wolf Point 48, Roundup 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.