PREP FOOTBALL=

Alberton-Superior 78, Troy 26

Arlee 22, Darby 20

Belt 42, Fort Benton 8

Bigfork 55, Conrad 6

Billings Senior 30, Billings Skyview 0

Bozeman 24, Great Falls 14

Broadview-Lavina 37, Bridger 34

Cascade 52, Deer Lodge 14

Chinook 48, Shelby 18

Dillon 45, Corvallis 6

Ennis 52, Sheridan 0

Eureka 34, Fairfield/ Augusta 16

Fairview 64, Circle 30

Geraldine/Highwood 35, Harlowton 26

Glasgow 18, Baker 6

Great Falls Russell 63, Belgrade 6

Helena 41, Butte 35

Helena Capital 55, Kalispell Flathead 14

Hot Springs 40, Twin Bridges 6

Laurel 31, Sidney 6

Lewistown (Fergus) 63, Livingston 6

Malta-Whitewater-Saco 20, Red Lodge/Roberts 0

Miles City 54, Lockwood 13

Missoula Sentinel 45, Missoula Hellgate 0

Park City 58, St. Labre 0

Polson 36, East Helena 13

Savage 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Scobey-Opheim 46, Mon-Dak, N.D. 0

Shepherd 20, Thompson Falls 0

Shields Valley 46, Fromberg 8

St. Ignatius 70, Valley Christian 12

Stevensville 50, Browning 0

Townsend 35, Three Forks/Willow Creek 6

Whitefish 34, Butte Central 20

Wolf Point 48, Roundup 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

