|Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
|Regional Final
|Division I
|Region 4
West Chester Lakota West 3, Cin. Oak Hills 2
|Division III
|Region 10
Cardinton-Lincoln 14, Van Buren 4
Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 27, 2022 @ 9:28 pm
|Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
|Regional Final
|Division I
|Region 4
West Chester Lakota West 3, Cin. Oak Hills 2
|Division III
|Region 10
Cardinton-Lincoln 14, Van Buren 4
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.