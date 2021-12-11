BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baptist Hill 76, R.B. Stall 67
Batesburg-Leesville 46, Gilbert 40
Beaufort 74, Battery Creek 36
Blue Ridge 51, Greer 44
Boiling Springs 57, Chesnee 28
Brookland-Cayce 52, Airport 33
Broome 77, Blacksburg 43
Cambridge Academy 67, The Alleluia, Ga. 57
Cane Bay 71, West Ashley 70
Catawba Ridge 41, Fort Mill 37
Cathedral Academy 74, Newberry Academy 38
Chapman 57, Shannon Forest Christian 55
Clinton 45, Laurens 42
Clover 64, York Comprehensive 41
Coastal Home School, Ga. 46, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 41
Denmark-Olar 93, North 32
Dorman 53, Mauldin 45
Dreher 53, Lower Richland 40
East Clarendon 42, Latta 37
Fairfield Central 45, Eau Claire 36
Georgetown 50, Andrews 44
Goose Creek 63, Carvers Bay 55
Greer Middle College 60, Oakbrook Prep 54
Hartsville 55, North Myrtle Beach 31
Indian Land 83, Buford 69
Irmo 72, Chapin 43
James Island 61, Ashley Ridge 52
John Paul II 58, Patrick Henry Academy 47
Lake Pointe Academy 60, Richard Winn Academy 46
Lancaster 70, Blythewood 63
Loris 64, Green Sea Floyds 14
May River 63, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 34
Military Magnet Academy 70, White Knoll 65
Newberry 51, Mid-Carolina 38
North Central 75, Lewisville 50
North Mecklenburg, N.C. 88, Dutch Fork 43
Pendleton 75, Walhalla 68
Pinewood Prep 86, Orangeburg Prep 75
Rock Hill 59, South Pointe 32
Scott's Branch 69, Lakewood 54
Seneca 63, Franklin County, Ga. 39
St. John's 55, Hanahan 45
St. Joseph 55, Southside Christian 33
Union County 48, Gaffney 41
W. Wyman King Academy 55, Anderson Christian 46
W.J. Keenan 50, First Baptist 42
Wagener-Salley 68, Blackville-Hilda 57
Ware Shoals 52, Whitmire 51
Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 58, Comenius 50
West Oak 43, Crescent 36
Wilson 60, West Florence 55, OT
Woodland 68, Colleton County 51
Woodmont 45, Easley 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/