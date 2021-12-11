BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baptist Hill 76, R.B. Stall 67

Batesburg-Leesville 46, Gilbert 40

Beaufort 74, Battery Creek 36

Blue Ridge 51, Greer 44

Boiling Springs 57, Chesnee 28

Brookland-Cayce 52, Airport 33

Broome 77, Blacksburg 43

Cambridge Academy 67, The Alleluia, Ga. 57

Cane Bay 71, West Ashley 70

Catawba Ridge 41, Fort Mill 37

Cathedral Academy 74, Newberry Academy 38

Chapman 57, Shannon Forest Christian 55

Clinton 45, Laurens 42

Clover 64, York Comprehensive 41

Coastal Home School, Ga. 46, Holy Trinity Classical Christian 41

Denmark-Olar 93, North 32

Dorman 53, Mauldin 45

Dreher 53, Lower Richland 40

East Clarendon 42, Latta 37

Fairfield Central 45, Eau Claire 36

Georgetown 50, Andrews 44

Goose Creek 63, Carvers Bay 55

Greer Middle College 60, Oakbrook Prep 54

Hartsville 55, North Myrtle Beach 31

Indian Land 83, Buford 69

Irmo 72, Chapin 43

James Island 61, Ashley Ridge 52

John Paul II 58, Patrick Henry Academy 47

Lake Pointe Academy 60, Richard Winn Academy 46

Lancaster 70, Blythewood 63

Loris 64, Green Sea Floyds 14

May River 63, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 34

Military Magnet Academy 70, White Knoll 65

Newberry 51, Mid-Carolina 38

North Central 75, Lewisville 50

North Mecklenburg, N.C. 88, Dutch Fork 43

Pendleton 75, Walhalla 68

Pinewood Prep 86, Orangeburg Prep 75

Rock Hill 59, South Pointe 32

Scott's Branch 69, Lakewood 54

Seneca 63, Franklin County, Ga. 39

St. John's 55, Hanahan 45

St. Joseph 55, Southside Christian 33

Union County 48, Gaffney 41

W. Wyman King Academy 55, Anderson Christian 46

W.J. Keenan 50, First Baptist 42

Wagener-Salley 68, Blackville-Hilda 57

Ware Shoals 52, Whitmire 51

Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 58, Comenius 50

West Oak 43, Crescent 36

Wilson 60, West Florence 55, OT

Woodland 68, Colleton County 51

Woodmont 45, Easley 33

