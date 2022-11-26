BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 56, Rock Island Alleman 23
Algonquin (Jacobs) 57, Buffalo Grove 48
Amundsen 39, Northridge Prep 28
Arthur Christian 56, Normal University 39
Auburn 62, Mt. Pulaski 36
Augusta Southeastern 63, Hartsburg-Emden 25
Barrington 53, Hononegah 36
Batavia 64, Chicago CICS-Longwood 43
Belleville West 53, Champaign Centennial 45
Bloomington 62, Normal West 57
Bloomington Central Catholic 71, Normal University 70
Blytheville, Ark. 69, Urbana 37
Bogan 61, Rockford East 60
Bolingbrook 75, Harvey Thornton 51
Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, Minooka 44
Breese Central 48, Robinson 45
Brimfield 57, Midwest Central 54
Brooks Academy 73, Jacksonville 52
Brother Rice 61, Thornwood 28
Brownstown - St. Elmo 69, Mulberry Grove 23
Buffalo Tri-City 58, Delavan 55
Calvary Christian Academy 47, First Baptist Academy 30
Carbondale 80, East Alton-Wood River 51
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 71, St. Rita 66
Centralia 60, Alton Marquette 49
Chatham Glenwood 38, Peoria Notre Dame 33
Chicago (Christ the King) 56, Julian 15
Chicago (Clark) 71, Machesney Park Harlem 32
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 89, Richards 74
Chicago (Lane) 73, Francis Parker 38
Chicago (Ogden International) 53, Canton 39
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 63, Machesney Park Harlem 58
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 64, Blue Island Eisenhower 51
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 75, Homewood-Flossmoor 51
Chicago King 65, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 59
Cisne 81, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 61
Collinsville 65, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 31
Columbia 58, Trenton Wesclin 46
Covington, Ind. 65, Milford 43
Crystal Lake South 53, Huntley 49
Curie 67, Riverside-Brookfield 57
Danville 70, Mahomet-Seymour 51
Decatur MacArthur 61, Peoria (H.S.) 48
Decatur St. Teresa 42, Riverton 39
Downers North 61, Metea Valley 48
Dyett 54, Waukegan 43
East St. Louis 80, Rockford Jefferson 31
East St. Louis 88, Rockford Guilford 51
Effingham St. Anthony 55, Effingham 48
El Paso-Gridley 53, Roanoke-Benson 21
Elgin Academy 63, Horizon Science-Southwest 27
Elmwood 50, Wethersfield 48
Eureka 78, Quest Academy 36
Evanston Township 59, Prospect 46
Evergreen Park 60, Lisle 58
Fairbury Prairie Central 84, Armstrong 19
Farmington 71, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 36
Fenwick 58, Naperville North 46
Fithian Oakwood 48, Champaign Judah Christian 30
Franklin (South County) 62, Springfield Lutheran 35
Freeport 60, St. Charles North 57
Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, Mo. 67, Freeburg 49
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 63, Indian Creek 38
Gilman Iroquois West 68, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60
Glenbrook South 59, York 29
Grayslake Central 61, Crystal Lake Central 29
Hall 70, Somonauk 57
Hampshire 60, Belvidere North 32
Harlan 50, Montini 49
Harvard 48, North Boone 33
Heritage 53, Argenta-Oreana 50
Hersey 78, Round Lake 24
Highland 52, Rantoul 45
Hinsdale Central 68, Naperville Neuqua Valley 51
Hinsdale South 71, Chicago-University 59
Hoopeston Area High School 97, Cullom Tri-Point 28
IC Catholic 78, Beecher 70
Illinois Valley Central 63, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41
Kewanee 62, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 27
LaMoille 49, Leland 23
Lake Park 64, St. Francis 51
Lanier, Ga. 82, Joliet West 74
Lawrenceville 55, Salem 45
Lawrenceville 59, Mt. Carmel 45
LeRoy 50, Champaign St. Thomas More 45
Lemont 85, Joliet Central 41
Lexington 75, Fisher 28
Libertyville 53, St. Viator 40
Lincoln 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 40
Lincoln Park 64, Moss Point, Miss. 45
Lincoln Way Central 62, St. Francis de Sales 46
Litchfield 78, Calvary 76
Lowpoint-Washburn 61, Blue Ridge 38
Macomb 69, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 35
Madison 62, Dunlap 51
Manteno 47, Peotone 46
Martinsville 49, Chrisman 40
Mascoutah 57, Marion 47
Massac County 101, Carrier Mills 27
McGivney Catholic High School 62, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 45
Midland 66, Peoria Heights (Quest) 35
Monmouth United 69, Galva 26
Monmouth-Roseville 51, Abingdon 45
Morris 55, Coal City 50
Morrison 51, Milledgeville 24
Morton 79, North Chicago 41
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 53, Beardstown 52
Mt. Zion 68, Cahokia 46
Nashville 60, SIUE Charter 12
Nazareth 45, Plainfield South 43
Neoga 46, Georgetown La Salette 39
New Athens 75, Zeigler-Royalton 46
New Berlin 40, North-Mac 20
Newark 64, St. Anne 42
Newton 81, Marshall 56
Niles Notre Dame 63, Chicago (Jones) 46
North Clay 57, Cumberland 50
OPRF 83, Bartlett 62
Oak Forest 64, Streator 38
Oak Lawn Community 76, Chicago Mt. Carmel 68
Olney (Richland County) 55, Red Hill 19
Olney (Richland County) 57, Fairfield 45
Orion 58, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 41
Oswego 70, Downers South 57
Oswego East 69, Aurora (West Aurora) 51
Payson Seymour 67, Barry (Western) 42
Payton 63, Prosser 60
Pearl City 61, Pecatonica 43
Peoria Christian 63, Bloomington Christian 60
Petersburg PORTA 38, Pittsfield 34
Piasa Southwestern 47, Maryville Christian 41
Pittsfield 50, Barry (Western) 37
Plainfield Central 47, Providence 45
Plainfield North 55, Wheaton Academy 44
Pontiac 62, Ottawa 60
Pontiac 73, Thornridge 45
Princeton 53, LaSalle-Peru 46
Princeton 69, Oak Forest 58
Proviso East 66, St. Charles East 62
Putnam County 70, Annawan 48
Quincy 57, Miller Career, Mo. 56
Quincy Notre Dame 59, McCluer, Mo. 39
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 47, Biggsville West Central 26
Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 64, Patoka 53
Raymond Lincolnwood 44, Macon Meridian 41
Rich Township 85, Thornton Fractional South 73
Riverdale 61, Henry 47
Rock Falls 70, Geneseo 39
Rock Island 56, Dyett 22
Rock Island 83, Chicago (Carver Military) 39
Rockford Boylan 74, Rockford Lutheran 70
Rockford Christian Life 52, Plano 49
Rockford East 77, Larkin 56
Rockridge 63, Rock Falls 37
Romeoville 52, Lockport 37
Sandburg 59, Lincoln Way West 50
Seneca 70, Mendota 42
Serena 63, Herscher 31
Shepard 64, Southland 35
Sherrard 42, Fulton 36
South Beloit 73, Freeport (Aquin) 39
Springfield 50, Granite City 41
Springfield Lanphier 67, Dixon 41
St. Laurence 80, Kennedy 34
Stagg 71, Argo 58
Stevenson 57, Palatine 43
Sycamore 56, Belvidere 48
Teutopolis 63, Mattoon 55
Thornridge 62, Marengo 43
Tinley Park 57, Waukegan 53
Tinley Park 67, Chicago (Carver Military) 52
Tri-County 59, Chrisman 35
Tri-Valley 57, Shelbyville 51
Triad 69, Taylorville 27
United Township High School 77, Erie/Prophetstown 28
United Township High School 94, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 27
Vernon Hills 53, Bowen 30
Vienna 69, Mounds Meridian 27
Waubonsie Valley 61, Marmion 56
Wayne City 59, Bluford Webber 40
Wells 69, Dunlap 55
Wells 78, Galesburg 60
West Hancock 69, Illini West (Carthage) 53
Westinghouse 84, Aurora (East) 55
Westmont 53, West Chicago 48
Winter Haven, Fla. 90, Yorkville Christian 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
