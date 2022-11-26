BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 56, Rock Island Alleman 23

Algonquin (Jacobs) 57, Buffalo Grove 48

Amundsen 39, Northridge Prep 28

Arthur Christian 56, Normal University 39

Auburn 62, Mt. Pulaski 36

Augusta Southeastern 63, Hartsburg-Emden 25

Barrington 53, Hononegah 36

Batavia 64, Chicago CICS-Longwood 43

Belleville West 53, Champaign Centennial 45

Bloomington 62, Normal West 57

Bloomington Central Catholic 71, Normal University 70

Blytheville, Ark. 69, Urbana 37

Bogan 61, Rockford East 60

Bolingbrook 75, Harvey Thornton 51

Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, Minooka 44

Breese Central 48, Robinson 45

Brimfield 57, Midwest Central 54

Brooks Academy 73, Jacksonville 52

Brother Rice 61, Thornwood 28

Brownstown - St. Elmo 69, Mulberry Grove 23

Buffalo Tri-City 58, Delavan 55

Calvary Christian Academy 47, First Baptist Academy 30

Carbondale 80, East Alton-Wood River 51

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 71, St. Rita 66

Centralia 60, Alton Marquette 49

Chatham Glenwood 38, Peoria Notre Dame 33

Chicago (Christ the King) 56, Julian 15

Chicago (Clark) 71, Machesney Park Harlem 32

Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 89, Richards 74

Chicago (Lane) 73, Francis Parker 38

Chicago (Ogden International) 53, Canton 39

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 63, Machesney Park Harlem 58

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 64, Blue Island Eisenhower 51

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 75, Homewood-Flossmoor 51

Chicago King 65, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 59

Cisne 81, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 61

Collinsville 65, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 31

Columbia 58, Trenton Wesclin 46

Covington, Ind. 65, Milford 43

Crystal Lake South 53, Huntley 49

Curie 67, Riverside-Brookfield 57

Danville 70, Mahomet-Seymour 51

Decatur MacArthur 61, Peoria (H.S.) 48

Decatur St. Teresa 42, Riverton 39

Downers North 61, Metea Valley 48

Dyett 54, Waukegan 43

East St. Louis 80, Rockford Jefferson 31

East St. Louis 88, Rockford Guilford 51

Effingham St. Anthony 55, Effingham 48

El Paso-Gridley 53, Roanoke-Benson 21

Elgin Academy 63, Horizon Science-Southwest 27

Elmwood 50, Wethersfield 48

Eureka 78, Quest Academy 36

Evanston Township 59, Prospect 46

Evergreen Park 60, Lisle 58

Fairbury Prairie Central 84, Armstrong 19

Farmington 71, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 36

Fenwick 58, Naperville North 46

Fithian Oakwood 48, Champaign Judah Christian 30

Franklin (South County) 62, Springfield Lutheran 35

Freeport 60, St. Charles North 57

Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, Mo. 67, Freeburg 49

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 63, Indian Creek 38

Gilman Iroquois West 68, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60

Glenbrook South 59, York 29

Grayslake Central 61, Crystal Lake Central 29

Hall 70, Somonauk 57

Hampshire 60, Belvidere North 32

Harlan 50, Montini 49

Harvard 48, North Boone 33

Heritage 53, Argenta-Oreana 50

Hersey 78, Round Lake 24

Highland 52, Rantoul 45

Hinsdale Central 68, Naperville Neuqua Valley 51

Hinsdale South 71, Chicago-University 59

Hoopeston Area High School 97, Cullom Tri-Point 28

IC Catholic 78, Beecher 70

Illinois Valley Central 63, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41

Kewanee 62, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 27

LaMoille 49, Leland 23

Lake Park 64, St. Francis 51

Lanier, Ga. 82, Joliet West 74

Lawrenceville 55, Salem 45

Lawrenceville 59, Mt. Carmel 45

LeRoy 50, Champaign St. Thomas More 45

Lemont 85, Joliet Central 41

Lexington 75, Fisher 28

Libertyville 53, St. Viator 40

Lincoln 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 40

Lincoln Park 64, Moss Point, Miss. 45

Lincoln Way Central 62, St. Francis de Sales 46

Litchfield 78, Calvary 76

Lowpoint-Washburn 61, Blue Ridge 38

Macomb 69, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 35

Madison 62, Dunlap 51

Manteno 47, Peotone 46

Martinsville 49, Chrisman 40

Mascoutah 57, Marion 47

Massac County 101, Carrier Mills 27

McGivney Catholic High School 62, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 45

Midland 66, Peoria Heights (Quest) 35

Monmouth United 69, Galva 26

Monmouth-Roseville 51, Abingdon 45

Morris 55, Coal City 50

Morrison 51, Milledgeville 24

Morton 79, North Chicago 41

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 53, Beardstown 52

Mt. Zion 68, Cahokia 46

Nashville 60, SIUE Charter 12

Nazareth 45, Plainfield South 43

Neoga 46, Georgetown La Salette 39

New Athens 75, Zeigler-Royalton 46

New Berlin 40, North-Mac 20

Newark 64, St. Anne 42

Newton 81, Marshall 56

Niles Notre Dame 63, Chicago (Jones) 46

North Clay 57, Cumberland 50

OPRF 83, Bartlett 62

Oak Forest 64, Streator 38

Oak Lawn Community 76, Chicago Mt. Carmel 68

Olney (Richland County) 55, Red Hill 19

Olney (Richland County) 57, Fairfield 45

Orion 58, Cambridge-Ridgewood Coop 41

Oswego 70, Downers South 57

Oswego East 69, Aurora (West Aurora) 51

Payson Seymour 67, Barry (Western) 42

Payton 63, Prosser 60

Pearl City 61, Pecatonica 43

Peoria Christian 63, Bloomington Christian 60

Petersburg PORTA 38, Pittsfield 34

Piasa Southwestern 47, Maryville Christian 41

Pittsfield 50, Barry (Western) 37

Plainfield Central 47, Providence 45

Plainfield North 55, Wheaton Academy 44

Pontiac 62, Ottawa 60

Pontiac 73, Thornridge 45

Princeton 53, LaSalle-Peru 46

Princeton 69, Oak Forest 58

Proviso East 66, St. Charles East 62

Putnam County 70, Annawan 48

Quincy 57, Miller Career, Mo. 56

Quincy Notre Dame 59, McCluer, Mo. 39

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 47, Biggsville West Central 26

Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 64, Patoka 53

Raymond Lincolnwood 44, Macon Meridian 41

Rich Township 85, Thornton Fractional South 73

Riverdale 61, Henry 47

Rock Falls 70, Geneseo 39

Rock Island 56, Dyett 22

Rock Island 83, Chicago (Carver Military) 39

Rockford Boylan 74, Rockford Lutheran 70

Rockford Christian Life 52, Plano 49

Rockford East 77, Larkin 56

Rockridge 63, Rock Falls 37

Romeoville 52, Lockport 37

Sandburg 59, Lincoln Way West 50

Seneca 70, Mendota 42

Serena 63, Herscher 31

Shepard 64, Southland 35

Sherrard 42, Fulton 36

South Beloit 73, Freeport (Aquin) 39

Springfield 50, Granite City 41

Springfield Lanphier 67, Dixon 41

St. Laurence 80, Kennedy 34

Stagg 71, Argo 58

Stevenson 57, Palatine 43

Sycamore 56, Belvidere 48

Teutopolis 63, Mattoon 55

Thornridge 62, Marengo 43

Tinley Park 57, Waukegan 53

Tinley Park 67, Chicago (Carver Military) 52

Tri-County 59, Chrisman 35

Tri-Valley 57, Shelbyville 51

Triad 69, Taylorville 27

United Township High School 77, Erie/Prophetstown 28

United Township High School 94, Chicago (Intrinsic-Downtown) 27

Vernon Hills 53, Bowen 30

Vienna 69, Mounds Meridian 27

Waubonsie Valley 61, Marmion 56

Wayne City 59, Bluford Webber 40

Wells 69, Dunlap 55

Wells 78, Galesburg 60

West Hancock 69, Illini West (Carthage) 53

Westinghouse 84, Aurora (East) 55

Westmont 53, West Chicago 48

Winter Haven, Fla. 90, Yorkville Christian 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

