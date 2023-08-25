PREP FOOTBALL=
Bauxite 17, Star City 14
Bentonville 41, Broken Arrow, Okla. 0
Bentonville West 35, Booker T. Washington, Okla. 24
Conway Christian 20, Quitman 13
Cross County 42, Harrisburg 12
Dover def. Westside-Johnson Co., forfeit
Drew Central 28, Bearden 14
Dumas 20, Rison 14
Fayetteville 43, Cabot 21
Fordyce 35, Monticello 12
Greenwood 49, Stillwater, Okla. 21
Grenada, Miss. 30, Pine Bluff 7
Hackett 53, Centerpoint 6
Harmony Grove 42, Riverview 19
Harrison 24, Springdale 20
Kemper Aca., Miss. 46, Marvell Academy 0
LR Catholic 17, North Little Rock 7
LR Parkview 52, Har-Ber 21
Lamar 35, Huntsville 0
Magnet Cove 42, Poyen 8
Mansfield 56, Magazine 0
Maumelle 20, Sylvan Hills 0
Mena 39, De Queen 7
Mountain Home 29, Nettleton 19
Ozark 35, Clarksville 7
Paris 32, Waldron 14
Perryville 41, Cedarville 0
Prescott 56, Bismarck 20
Rector 20, Corning 0
Rivercrest 46, Manila 6
Rogers 63, LR Southwest 12
Subiaco Academy 28, Spring Hill 16
Warren 42, Stuttgart 7
West Fork 36, Green Forest 6
White Hall 43, Sheridan 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Broken Bow, Okla. vs. Bentonville, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
