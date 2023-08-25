PREP FOOTBALL=

Bauxite 17, Star City 14

Bentonville 41, Broken Arrow, Okla. 0

Bentonville West 35, Booker T. Washington, Okla. 24

Conway Christian 20, Quitman 13

Cross County 42, Harrisburg 12

Dover def. Westside-Johnson Co., forfeit

Drew Central 28, Bearden 14

Dumas 20, Rison 14

Fayetteville 43, Cabot 21

Fordyce 35, Monticello 12

Greenwood 49, Stillwater, Okla. 21

Grenada, Miss. 30, Pine Bluff 7

Hackett 53, Centerpoint 6

Harmony Grove 42, Riverview 19

Harrison 24, Springdale 20

Kemper Aca., Miss. 46, Marvell Academy 0

LR Catholic 17, North Little Rock 7

LR Parkview 52, Har-Ber 21

Lamar 35, Huntsville 0

Magnet Cove 42, Poyen 8

Mansfield 56, Magazine 0

Maumelle 20, Sylvan Hills 0

Mena 39, De Queen 7

Mountain Home 29, Nettleton 19

Ozark 35, Clarksville 7

Paris 32, Waldron 14

Perryville 41, Cedarville 0

Prescott 56, Bismarck 20

Rector 20, Corning 0

Rivercrest 46, Manila 6

Rogers 63, LR Southwest 12

Subiaco Academy 28, Spring Hill 16

Warren 42, Stuttgart 7

West Fork 36, Green Forest 6

White Hall 43, Sheridan 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Broken Bow, Okla. vs. Bentonville, ccd.

