PREP FOOTBALL=

Bear Lake 48, Wendell 0

Bonners Ferry 14, Connell, Wash. 6

Burley 82, Preston 44

Camas County 54, Horseshoe Bend 6

Carey 36, Lighthouse Christian 6

Castleford 26, Rockland 14

Clark County 80, N. Gem 8

Clearwater Valley 34, Lapwai 22

Coeur d'Alene 14, Lakeland 10

Eagle 27, Owyhee 7

Emmett 34, Skyview 24

Firth 39, Declo 13

Fruitland 28, Nampa Christian 12

Grace 58, Watersprings 8

Grangeville 28, New Plymouth 21

Highland 14, Pocatello 7

Idaho Falls 22, Bonneville 21, OT

Kamiah 54, Council 18

Kellogg 44, St. Maries 21

Lewis County 36, Meadows Valley 0

Lewiston 49, Pendleton, Ore. 14

Madison 42, Thunder Ridge 7

Marsh Valley 53, Kimberly 40

Marsing 19, Parma 14

Melba 66, Nyssa, Ore. 14

Minico 35, Century 0

Mountain Home 26, Gooding 8

Mountain View 37, Borah 7

Murtaugh 58, Valley 20

Nampa 45, Kuna 23

Notus 61, Salmon River 14

Oakley 34, Raft River 30

Post Falls 41, University, Wash. 0

Ririe 25, American Falls 21

Sandpoint 28, Homedale 21

Shelley 35, Blackfoot 28

Skyline 43, Hillcrest 24

South Fremont 34, Jackson Hole, Wyo. 14

Teton 55, Salmon 0

Timberlake 58, Moscow 28

Tri-Valley 40, Cascade 28

Twin Falls 33, Jerome 0

Vallivue 38, Columbia 6

W. Jefferson 21, Malad 14

Weiser 49, Cole Valley 0

Wood River 26, Filer 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

