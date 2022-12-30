BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 63, William Byrd 53

Alexandria City 75, Anacostia, D.C. 66

Alleghany 44, Fort Defiance 36

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 66, Virginia Academy 57

Bishop Ireton 61, Iowa, La. 45

Blue Ridge School 81, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 66

C.D. Hylton 49, Huntington, W.Va. 36

Carmel 54, Perry Co. Central, Ky. 53

Catholic High School of Va Beach 52, Carmel Christian, N.C. 49

Cave Spring 66, Jefferson Forest 39

Chilhowie 55, Union 48

Colonial Forge 56, Falls Church 43

Dinwiddie 68, Mills Godwin 61

Eastern Mennonite 57, Walsingham Academy 49

Fairfax 59, Douglas Freeman 45

Floyd County 50, Broadway 44

Gainesville 73, Jefferson, W.Va. 72

Glenvar 70, Hidden Valley 49

Highland-Warrenton 69, Maret, D.C. 39

Jenkins, Ky. 73, Twin Valley 32

John Marshall 68, Wheeler, Ga. 55

Langley 52, Christ Chapel Academy 44

Lebanon 69, Virginia High 63

Letcher County Central, Ky. 87, Lee High 51

Lightridge 53, Martinsburg, W.Va. 45

Martinsburg, W.Va. 59, Millbrook 58

Martinsville 64, Graham 48

Matoaca 83, Henrico 72

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 52, Bath County 46

Middle Township, N.J. 58, South Lakes 48

Mount Lebanon, Pa. 88, Nansemond-Suffolk 50

Mount Vernon 56, Seton School 54

Oak Hill Academy 52, Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 40

Page County 54, Stuarts Draft 49

Peninsula Catholic 62, Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 52

Petersburg 64, Hanover 61

Radford 56, George Wythe-Wytheville 42

Riverheads 47, Parry McCluer 36

Rockbridge County 57, Salem 52

Shelby Valley, Ky. 70, Marion 53

South Lakes 61, Middle Township, N.J. 58

Steward School 60, Collegiate-Richmond 35

TJHS 87, Prince George 48

Taylor Allderdice, Pa. 64, Va. Episcopal 59

Veritas Collegiate Academy 63, Northwood Academy, S.C. 53

Westmoreland County 59, Rappahannock 42

Windsor 60, Amelia County 49

Woodstock Central 45, Buffalo Gap 43

