BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 63, William Byrd 53
Alexandria City 75, Anacostia, D.C. 66
Alleghany 44, Fort Defiance 36
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 66, Virginia Academy 57
Bishop Ireton 61, Iowa, La. 45
Blue Ridge School 81, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 66
C.D. Hylton 49, Huntington, W.Va. 36
Carmel 54, Perry Co. Central, Ky. 53
Catholic High School of Va Beach 52, Carmel Christian, N.C. 49
Cave Spring 66, Jefferson Forest 39
Chilhowie 55, Union 48
Colonial Forge 56, Falls Church 43
Dinwiddie 68, Mills Godwin 61
Eastern Mennonite 57, Walsingham Academy 49
Fairfax 59, Douglas Freeman 45
Floyd County 50, Broadway 44
Gainesville 73, Jefferson, W.Va. 72
Glenvar 70, Hidden Valley 49
Highland-Warrenton 69, Maret, D.C. 39
Jenkins, Ky. 73, Twin Valley 32
John Marshall 68, Wheeler, Ga. 55
Langley 52, Christ Chapel Academy 44
Lebanon 69, Virginia High 63
Letcher County Central, Ky. 87, Lee High 51
Lightridge 53, Martinsburg, W.Va. 45
Martinsburg, W.Va. 59, Millbrook 58
Martinsville 64, Graham 48
Matoaca 83, Henrico 72
Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 52, Bath County 46
Middle Township, N.J. 58, South Lakes 48
Mount Lebanon, Pa. 88, Nansemond-Suffolk 50
Mount Vernon 56, Seton School 54
Oak Hill Academy 52, Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 40
Page County 54, Stuarts Draft 49
Peninsula Catholic 62, Forsyth Country Day, N.C. 52
Petersburg 64, Hanover 61
Radford 56, George Wythe-Wytheville 42
Riverheads 47, Parry McCluer 36
Rockbridge County 57, Salem 52
Shelby Valley, Ky. 70, Marion 53
South Lakes 61, Middle Township, N.J. 58
Steward School 60, Collegiate-Richmond 35
TJHS 87, Prince George 48
Taylor Allderdice, Pa. 64, Va. Episcopal 59
Veritas Collegiate Academy 63, Northwood Academy, S.C. 53
Westmoreland County 59, Rappahannock 42
Windsor 60, Amelia County 49
Woodstock Central 45, Buffalo Gap 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
