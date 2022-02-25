GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 44, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 22

Allen Park Cabrini 65, Garden City 36

Allendale 60, Fruitport 24

Alma 65, Frankenmuth 31

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 49, St. Mary's Prep 35

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46, Flint Beecher 34

Baraga 73, Watersmeet 29

Bay City Central 43, Midland 40

Bay City John Glenn 39, Bridgeport 23

Bear Lake 34, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 29, OT

Belding 43, Hopkins 36

Big Rapids 45, Howard City Tri-County 35

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 31, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 22

Bridgman 54, Lawrence 19

Brooklyn Columbia Central 54, Hudson 12

Brownstown Woodhaven 52, Allen Park 40

Buckley 45, Suttons Bay 42

Burton Bendle 45, Burton Atherton 23

Burton Genesee Christian 58, Burton Bentley 21

Byron Center 74, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 30

Cadillac 46, Traverse City West 41, OT

Caledonia 59, Grandville 54

Cass City 39, Vassar 15

Charlotte 51, Lansing Sexton 28

Chesaning 62, Mount Morris 32

Coldwater 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 40

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 39

Corunna 67, Owosso 40

Dearborn Divine Child 58, Detroit Mumford 39

Dearborn Heights Star International def. Detroit Jalen Rose, forfeit

Dexter 52, Chelsea 36

Durand 46, Montrose 32

East Grand Rapids 68, Grand Rapids Northview 46

East Lansing 58, Flint Hamady 19

Elk Rapids 57, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 39

Essexville Garber 57, Birch Run 25

Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 24

Ferndale University 57, Melvindale 22

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59, Mount Pleasant 24

Flushing 40, Fenton 28

Fowlerville 58, Lansing Eastern 30

Freeland 45, Saginaw Swan Valley 25

Fremont 44, Reed City 34

Gladwin 44, Beaverton 36

Goodrich 54, Clio 35

Grand Rapids Christian 43, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 33

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 67, West Michigan Aviation 21

Grand Rapids West Catholic 76, Spring Lake 29

Grand Traverse Academy 58, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 39

Grandville Calvin Christian 57, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 36

Grant 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 36

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 30, Ann Arbor Greenhills 28

Hale 39, Atlanta 25

Haslett 58, Mason 18

Hastings 51, Battle Creek Pennfield 47

Hemlock 62, Millington 37

Holland 44, Zeeland West 43

Holton 42, Hesperia 31

Hudsonville 57, Holland West Ottawa 42

Hudsonville Unity Christian 60, Coopersville 33

Ishpeming 42, Manistique 28

Ithaca 49, Carrollton 24

Jenison 40, Grand Haven 31

Kent City 50, White Cloud 24

Lansing Catholic 64, Ionia 39

Lansing Christian 50, Vermontville Maple Valley 17

Leroy Pine River 40, Beal City 39

Linden 63, Flint Kearsley 27

Ludington 62, Muskegon Heights 26

Lutheran Westland 36, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 22

Mancelona 66, Pellston 4

Manchester 42, Napoleon 32

Marshall 52, Jackson Northwest 43

Mason County Central 61, Fruitport Calvary Christian 37

Midland Bullock Creek 58, Standish-Sterling 56

Midland Dow 71, Sanford-Meridian 37

Morley-Stanwood 67, Lakeview 23

Muskegon Mona Shores 65, Wyoming 32

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56, Grand Rapids Union 49

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 59, Muskegon Catholic Central 24

Newaygo 63, Remus Chippewa Hills 39

Norway 55, Rapid River 25

Otisville Lakeville 37, Byron 31

Parma Western 66, Jackson Lumen Christi 14

Pinckney 40, Waterford Our Lady 14

Plymouth Christian 55, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 39

Portland 63, Eaton Rapids 12

Rockford 53, East Kentwood 39

Saginaw Nouvel 57, St. Louis 31

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 40, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 25

South Lyon East 52, White Lake Lakeland 36

Sparta 47, Comstock Park 34

St. Charles 69, Ashley 10

St. Clair Shores South Lake 58, Hazel Park 24

Taylor 37, Southgate Anderson 30

Trenton 41, Dearborn Edsel Ford 32

Warren Regina 42, Utica Eisenhower 41

Waterford Kettering 42, Walled Lake Central 35

Williamston 47, St. Johns 27

Wolverine 30, Fairview 25

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 61, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 29

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 66, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 61

Ypsilanti Lincoln 60, Summit Academy North 44

Zeeland East 42, Muskegon 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Holland Black River vs. Grand Rapids Wellspring, ccd.

Saginaw Arts and Science vs. AuGres-Sims, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you