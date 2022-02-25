GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 44, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 22
Allen Park Cabrini 65, Garden City 36
Allendale 60, Fruitport 24
Alma 65, Frankenmuth 31
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 49, St. Mary's Prep 35
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46, Flint Beecher 34
Baraga 73, Watersmeet 29
Bay City Central 43, Midland 40
Bay City John Glenn 39, Bridgeport 23
Bear Lake 34, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 29, OT
Belding 43, Hopkins 36
Big Rapids 45, Howard City Tri-County 35
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 31, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 22
Bridgman 54, Lawrence 19
Brooklyn Columbia Central 54, Hudson 12
Brownstown Woodhaven 52, Allen Park 40
Buckley 45, Suttons Bay 42
Burton Bendle 45, Burton Atherton 23
Burton Genesee Christian 58, Burton Bentley 21
Byron Center 74, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 30
Cadillac 46, Traverse City West 41, OT
Caledonia 59, Grandville 54
Cass City 39, Vassar 15
Charlotte 51, Lansing Sexton 28
Chesaning 62, Mount Morris 32
Coldwater 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 40
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 42, Rock Mid Peninsula 39
Corunna 67, Owosso 40
Dearborn Divine Child 58, Detroit Mumford 39
Dearborn Heights Star International def. Detroit Jalen Rose, forfeit
Dexter 52, Chelsea 36
Durand 46, Montrose 32
East Grand Rapids 68, Grand Rapids Northview 46
East Lansing 58, Flint Hamady 19
Elk Rapids 57, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 39
Essexville Garber 57, Birch Run 25
Farmington Hills Mercy 50, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 24
Ferndale University 57, Melvindale 22
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59, Mount Pleasant 24
Flushing 40, Fenton 28
Fowlerville 58, Lansing Eastern 30
Freeland 45, Saginaw Swan Valley 25
Fremont 44, Reed City 34
Gladwin 44, Beaverton 36
Goodrich 54, Clio 35
Grand Rapids Christian 43, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 33
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 67, West Michigan Aviation 21
Grand Rapids West Catholic 76, Spring Lake 29
Grand Traverse Academy 58, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 39
Grandville Calvin Christian 57, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 36
Grant 49, Stanton Central Montcalm 36
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 30, Ann Arbor Greenhills 28
Hale 39, Atlanta 25
Haslett 58, Mason 18
Hastings 51, Battle Creek Pennfield 47
Hemlock 62, Millington 37
Holland 44, Zeeland West 43
Holton 42, Hesperia 31
Hudsonville 57, Holland West Ottawa 42
Hudsonville Unity Christian 60, Coopersville 33
Ishpeming 42, Manistique 28
Ithaca 49, Carrollton 24
Jenison 40, Grand Haven 31
Kent City 50, White Cloud 24
Lansing Catholic 64, Ionia 39
Lansing Christian 50, Vermontville Maple Valley 17
Leroy Pine River 40, Beal City 39
Linden 63, Flint Kearsley 27
Ludington 62, Muskegon Heights 26
Lutheran Westland 36, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 22
Mancelona 66, Pellston 4
Manchester 42, Napoleon 32
Marshall 52, Jackson Northwest 43
Mason County Central 61, Fruitport Calvary Christian 37
Midland Bullock Creek 58, Standish-Sterling 56
Midland Dow 71, Sanford-Meridian 37
Morley-Stanwood 67, Lakeview 23
Muskegon Mona Shores 65, Wyoming 32
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 56, Grand Rapids Union 49
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 59, Muskegon Catholic Central 24
Newaygo 63, Remus Chippewa Hills 39
Norway 55, Rapid River 25
Otisville Lakeville 37, Byron 31
Parma Western 66, Jackson Lumen Christi 14
Pinckney 40, Waterford Our Lady 14
Plymouth Christian 55, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 39
Portland 63, Eaton Rapids 12
Rockford 53, East Kentwood 39
Saginaw Nouvel 57, St. Louis 31
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 40, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 25
South Lyon East 52, White Lake Lakeland 36
Sparta 47, Comstock Park 34
St. Charles 69, Ashley 10
St. Clair Shores South Lake 58, Hazel Park 24
Taylor 37, Southgate Anderson 30
Trenton 41, Dearborn Edsel Ford 32
Warren Regina 42, Utica Eisenhower 41
Waterford Kettering 42, Walled Lake Central 35
Williamston 47, St. Johns 27
Wolverine 30, Fairview 25
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 61, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 29
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 66, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 61
Ypsilanti Lincoln 60, Summit Academy North 44
Zeeland East 42, Muskegon 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Holland Black River vs. Grand Rapids Wellspring, ccd.
Saginaw Arts and Science vs. AuGres-Sims, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/