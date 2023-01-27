GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 47, Riverside 35

Campbell County 68, Thunder Basin 62

Cody 65, Powell 28

Douglas 53, Wheatland 25

Kaycee 35, Arvada-Clearmont 27

Kemmerer 52, Cokeville 42

Moorcroft 42, Sundance 36

Mountain View 59, Lyman 56, OT

Newcastle 59, Glenrock 32

Pinedale 53, Lander 32

Rich County, Utah 54, Big Piney 29

Rocky Mountain 59, Wind River 25

Shoshoni 58, Greybull 32

Upton 65, Hulett 20

Worland 45, Thermopolis 31

Wyoming Indian 75, St. Stephens 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Banner County, Neb. vs. Guernsey-Sunrise, ccd.

Burns vs. Lingle-Fort Laramie, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Encampment vs. Southeast, ccd.

Lusk vs. Pine Bluffs, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Rock Springs vs. Casper Kelly Walsh, ppd. to Feb 9th.

Sheridan vs. Casper Natrona, ppd. to Feb 13th.

Torrington vs. Rawlins, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Wright vs. Big Horn, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

