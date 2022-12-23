BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burton Genesee Christian 72, Linden 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Big Rapids vs. Grand Rapids Union, ccd.
Detroit Public Safety vs. Detroit University Prep, ccd.
Detroit Western Intl vs. Berwyn-Cicero Morton, Ill., ccd.
Fennville vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian, ccd.
Holton vs. Ravenna, ccd.
Kent City vs. Benzie Central, ccd.
Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.
Portage Central vs. Portage Northern, ccd.
Royal Oak vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, ccd.
Schoolcraft vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, ppd.
Wyoming Potter's House Christian vs. Plymouth Christian, ccd.
Wyoming vs. Rockford, ppd. to Dec 28th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
