BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Phil-Montgomery Christian 43

Imani Christian Academy 80, Farrell 50

Linville Hill 63, Chester Charter 58

Union Area 75, Carlynton 55

PIAA Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Allentown Central Catholic 60, Eastern York 44

Lincoln Park Charter 69, Laurel Highlands 66

Neumann-Goretti 74, Bishop Shanahan 64

Uniontown 55, Pittsburgh North Catholic 54

PIAA Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Archbishop Ryan 69, Radnor 65

Erie Cathedral Prep 68, Penn Hills 54

Exeter 75, Peters Township 72

Imhotep Charter 65, Abington Heights 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

