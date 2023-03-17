BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Phil-Montgomery Christian 43
Imani Christian Academy 80, Farrell 50
Linville Hill 63, Chester Charter 58
Union Area 75, Carlynton 55
PIAA Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Allentown Central Catholic 60, Eastern York 44
Lincoln Park Charter 69, Laurel Highlands 66
Neumann-Goretti 74, Bishop Shanahan 64
Uniontown 55, Pittsburgh North Catholic 54
PIAA Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Archbishop Ryan 69, Radnor 65
Erie Cathedral Prep 68, Penn Hills 54
Exeter 75, Peters Township 72
Imhotep Charter 65, Abington Heights 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
