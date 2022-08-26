PREP FOOTBALL=

Allen Park 55, Wyandotte Roosevelt 22

Armada 28, Marine City 27, 2OT

Bangor 34, Twin Cities 30

Beal City 22, Ravenna 21

Belding 46, Ionia 14

Belleville 41, Novi 10

Berrien Springs 56, Kalamazoo Hackett 28

Berrien Springs 56, Kalamazoo United 28

Blanchard Montabella 46, Coleman 8

Boyne City 51, Benzie Central 35

Breckenridge 40, Fulton-Middleton 36

Bronson 20, Prairie Hts., Ind. 7

Brownstown Woodhaven 37, Taylor 12

Burton Atherton 18, Merritt Academy 8

Byron Center 34, Battle Creek Central 27, OT

Camden-Frontier 36, Tekonsha 6

Carsonville-Port Sanilac def. Flint International, forfeit

Cass City 50, Reese 0

Charlevoix 24, East Jordan 15

Charlotte 29, Olivet 22

Cheboygan 52, Lake City 26

Clinton 30, Notre Dame Prep 27

Constantine 44, Parchment 0

Corunna 36, Fowlerville 13

Crystal Falls Forest Park 8, Stephenson 6

Dansville 26, Leslie 7

Detroit Country Day 29, Detroit Loyola 14

Detroit East English 46, Detroit University Science 6

Detroit Old Redford 20, Pontiac A&T 6

Detroit Pershing 26, Detroit Community 0

Detroit Voyageur 40, Center Line 26

Ecorse 16, Romulus 12

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 47, Sandusky 6

Erie-Mason 50, Saranac 14

Evart 34, Beaverton 20

Farwell 66, Wyoming Lee 6

Fowler 29, Carson City-Crystal 0

Frankfort 33, Mason County Central 16

Fremont 22, Hart 8

Gaylord 15, Lake Fenton 14

Gladstone 42, Calumet 13

Gladwin 62, Remus Chippewa Hills 0

Grand Ledge 34, Coldwater 7

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 52, Port Huron 0

Grand Rapids South Christian 42, Grand Rapids Christian 7

Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Edwardsburg 20

Grass Lake 35, Royal Oak Shrine 6

Grosse Ile 20, Gabriel Richard Catholic 7

Gwinn 46, Bark River-Harris 16

Harbor Beach 34, Unionville-Sebewaing 0

Harper Woods def. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, forfeit

Harrison 38, St. Charles 6

Hillman 40, Whittemore-Prescott 0

Hillsdale 35, Jonesville 12

Houghton 13, Westwood 10

Howard City Tri-County 50, Lakeview 19

Indian River-Inland Lakes 52, Onaway 0

Ishpeming 34, Manistique 0

Ithaca 60, Homer 39

Jackson Northwest 28, Eaton Rapids 6

Kingsford 56, Green Bay East, Wis. 0

Kingston 54, Akron-Fairgrove 12

Lansing Sexton 28, Lansing Everett 13

Lapeer 32, Ann Arbor Huron 2

Lenawee Christian 51, Genesee 0

Litchfield 34, Bellevue 24

Livonia Churchill 32, Plymouth 14

Livonia Franklin 29, Canton 14

Lutheran Westland 35, New Haven 6

Mancelona 44, Johannesburg-Lewiston 22

Manistee 54, Holton 6

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 42, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 13

Marshall 14, Richland Gull Lake 0

Martin 30, Mendon 28

Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 32, Burton Madison 6

Menominee 40, Marinette, Wis. 6

Merrill 56, Webberville 0

Midland 27, Cadillac 21

Midland Bullock Creek 24, Sanford-Meridian 20

Mount Pleasant 42, Kalamazoo Central 7

Muskegon 20, East Kentwood 14

Muskegon Catholic Central 24, North Muskegon 22

Muskegon Mona Shores 48, Manitowoc Lincoln, Wis. 20

Northland Pines, Wis. 19, West Iron County 0

Parma Western 27, St. Johns 22

Pellston 60, Fife Lake Forest Area 0

Portland St. Patrick 50, Vestaburg 0

Posen 52, Hale 0

Redford Union 26, Pewamo-Westphalia 6

Rogers City 78, Charlton Heston 22

Saginaw Nouvel 47, Flint Beecher 26

Sand Creek 8, Quincy 0

St. Ignace 26, Tawas 6

Stockbridge 38, Springport 6

Summerfield 40, Waterford Our Lady 12

Swartz Creek 62, Flint Southwestern 0

Tol. Christian, Ohio 35, Morenci 20

Traverse City Central 49, St. Joseph 28

Traverse City St. Francis 42, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 19

Trenton 6, Chelsea 3

Ubly 41, Bad Axe 7

Warren Central, Ind. 44, Detroit King 26

Warren Lincoln 36, Mount Clemens 6

Warren Michigan Collegiate 28, Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 3

Wayland Union 42, Hopkins 25

White Cloud 40, Shelby 20

Whiteford 36, Blissfield 20

Wyoming Godwin Heights 44, Muskegon Heights 6

