BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 51, Wheatland 39

Burlington 76, Ten Sleep 51

Casper Natrona 62, Evanston 57, OT

Cheyenne Central 53, Sheridan 45

Cheyenne East 56, Casper Kelly Walsh 45

Cheyenne South 68, Campbell County 58

Douglas 65, Rawlins 40

Encampment 52, Hanna-Elk Mountain 36

Guernsey-Sunrise 41, Rock River 37

Hulett 59, Midwest 34

Lingle-Fort Laramie 41, Lusk 37

Little Snake River 46, Farson-Eden 40

Lyman 51, Lander 45

Mountain View 63, Big Piney 36

Newcastle 31, Big Horn 29

Powell 43, Kemmerer 36

Riverton 30, Jackson Hole 24

Rocky Mountain 64, Tongue River 50

Southeast 39, Glenrock 32

Star Valley 62, Cody 42

Thunder Basin 82, Laramie 53

Upton 73, Kaycee 24

Worland 66, Thermopolis 44

Wright 44, Sundance 43

Wyoming Indian 60, Greybull 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

