BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 51, Wheatland 39
Burlington 76, Ten Sleep 51
Casper Natrona 62, Evanston 57, OT
Cheyenne Central 53, Sheridan 45
Cheyenne East 56, Casper Kelly Walsh 45
Cheyenne South 68, Campbell County 58
Douglas 65, Rawlins 40
Encampment 52, Hanna-Elk Mountain 36
Guernsey-Sunrise 41, Rock River 37
Hulett 59, Midwest 34
Lingle-Fort Laramie 41, Lusk 37
Little Snake River 46, Farson-Eden 40
Lyman 51, Lander 45
Mountain View 63, Big Piney 36
Newcastle 31, Big Horn 29
Powell 43, Kemmerer 36
Riverton 30, Jackson Hole 24
Rocky Mountain 64, Tongue River 50
Southeast 39, Glenrock 32
Star Valley 62, Cody 42
Thunder Basin 82, Laramie 53
Upton 73, Kaycee 24
Worland 66, Thermopolis 44
Wright 44, Sundance 43
Wyoming Indian 60, Greybull 50
