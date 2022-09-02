PREP FOOTBALL=
Bonny Eagle 33, Merrimack, N.H. 27
Brewer 35, Bangor 6
Cape Elizabeth 49, Gorham 26
Edward Little 28, Messalonskee 26
Falmouth 26, Cheverus 20
Freeport 35, Lisbon 22
Gardiner Area 28, Biddeford 24
Hermon 48, Maine Central Institute 13
Leavitt Area 50, York 0
Madison Area Memorial 16, Hampden Academy 14
Maranacook Community 34, Dirigo 28
Mattanawcook Academy 58, St John Valley Tech Center 8
Medomak Valley 42, Belfast Area 6
Morse 8, Mt. Ararat 6
Mount Desert Island 28, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 26
Mt. Blue 50, Brunswick 8
Old Orchard Beach 53, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 6
Orono 53, Houlton 8
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 42, Cony 6
Sanford 34, Lewiston 6
Skowhegan Area 41, Lawrence 21
South Portland 35, Marshwood 26
Stearns 28, Bucksport 14
Thornton Academy 35, Scarborough 0
Wells 35, Westbrook 13
Winthrop/Monmouth Co-op 27, Foxcroft Academy 21
Yarmouth 45, Lake Region 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
