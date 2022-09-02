PREP FOOTBALL=

Bonny Eagle 33, Merrimack, N.H. 27

Brewer 35, Bangor 6

Cape Elizabeth 49, Gorham 26

Edward Little 28, Messalonskee 26

Falmouth 26, Cheverus 20

Freeport 35, Lisbon 22

Gardiner Area 28, Biddeford 24

Hermon 48, Maine Central Institute 13

Leavitt Area 50, York 0

Madison Area Memorial 16, Hampden Academy 14

Maranacook Community 34, Dirigo 28

Mattanawcook Academy 58, St John Valley Tech Center 8

Medomak Valley 42, Belfast Area 6

Morse 8, Mt. Ararat 6

Mount Desert Island 28, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 26

Mt. Blue 50, Brunswick 8

Old Orchard Beach 53, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 6

Orono 53, Houlton 8

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 42, Cony 6

Sanford 34, Lewiston 6

Skowhegan Area 41, Lawrence 21

South Portland 35, Marshwood 26

Stearns 28, Bucksport 14

Thornton Academy 35, Scarborough 0

Wells 35, Westbrook 13

Winthrop/Monmouth Co-op 27, Foxcroft Academy 21

Yarmouth 45, Lake Region 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

