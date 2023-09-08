PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Christian 40, Brookhaven Academy 8

Amory 24, Caledonia 17

Baldwyn 28, Water Valley 20

Bay 60, Long Beach 41

Bay Springs 30, Heidelberg 8

Biloxi 34, George County 14

Brandon 31, Clinton 10

Calhoun City 44, Aberdeen 8

Centreville Aca. 35, Amite School 0

Charleston 20, Clarksdale 17

Christian Collegiate 40, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 6

Cleveland Central 35, Amanda Elzy 14

Collins 40, Mount Olive 0

Columbia 42, Petal 21

Copiah Aca. 7, Northpoint Christian 3

Corinth 38, North Pontotoc 13

East Central 42, Lawrence County 35

East Webster 47, Noxapater 0

Eupora 41, Okolona 16

Florence 40, Magee 12

Forest 26, Clarkdale 7

Forrest Co. AHS 18, Vancleave 6

Franklin Co. 12, Amite County 8

Greenville Christian 42, Central Holmes 7

Grenada 31, Oxford 28

Hancock 42, St. Martin 7

Harrison Central 14, Quitman 13, OT

Hartfield Academy 42, Presbyterian Christian 6

Hatley 41, Mantachie 28

Hazlehurst 22, Lanier 8

Houston High School 34, North Side 0

J. Z. George 37, Coffeeville 12

Jackson Prep 17, Jackson Aca. 10

Jefferson County 55, Crystal Springs 13

Jefferson Davis County 26, Laurel 23

Kossuth 45, Tishomingo County 28

Lafayette 48, Itawamba AHS 27

Lake 40, Pelahatchie 0

Lake Cormorant 43, North Panola 22

Lewisburg 33, Center Hill 0

Louisville 45, Columbus 20

Madison Central 23, Gulfport 21

McComb 56, Mendenhall 13

Mize 21, Enterprise Clarke 0

Mooreville 28, South Pontotoc 3

Morton 34, Leake Central 0

Moss Point 22, St. Stanislaus 20

Newton County Academy 56, Ben's Ford, La. 14

North Delta 10, Strayhorn 6

Northeast Lauderdale 20, Southeast Lauderdale 6

O'Bannon 32, West Bolivar 0

Oak Grove 32, Hattiesburg 14

Ocean Springs 27, Northwest Rankin 24

Olive Branch 35, Horn Lake 32

Pascagoula 28, Gautier 27

Pass Christian 42, Pearl River Central 0

Pearl 27, Brookhaven 20

Philadelphia 70, Choctaw Central 39

Picayune 42, D'Iberville 7

Pillow Aca. 28, Heritage Academy 20

Poplarville 16, Newton County 0

Potts Camp 41, Thrasher 16

Provine 26, Canton 20

Puckett 43, West Lincoln 7

Raleigh 18, Taylorsville 7

Resurrection Catholic 27, Richton 13

Richland 54, McLaurin 13

Ridgeland 31, North Pike 13

Ripley 17, Choctaw County 16

Sacred Heart 34, St Andrew's Episcopal High School 10

Scott Central 41, Leake County 12

Seminary 51, Sumrall 42

Senatobia 34, Independence 14

Shannon 21, Pontotoc 0

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 70, Kemper Aca. 0

Simpson Aca. 41, East Rankin Aca. 11

Smithville 26, Walnut 24

South Panola 21, Southaven 12

South Pike 40, Raymond 20

St. Patrick 35, Sylva-Bay Aca. 13

Starkville 42, Meridian 21

Starkville Aca. 27, Bayou Aca. 6

Terry 34, Callaway 18

Tri-County Aca. 40, St. Aloysius 6

Tunica Academy 44, Deer Creek School 38

Tupelo 40, Hernando 0

Tylertown 42, Jim Hill 14

Union 49, Leake Aca. 21

Warren Central 21, Germantown 3

Wayne Aca. 28, Columbia Academy 19

Wayne County 51, Greene County 19

Wesson 42, Perry Central 7

West Harrison 28, East Marion 12

West Jones 38, South Jones 0

West Lauderdale 27, Neshoba Central 23

West Point 50, Noxubee County 40, OT

Winona 37, Kosciusko 17

Winona Christian 17, Indianola Aca. 0

Winston Aca. 32, Carroll Aca. 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bogue Chitto vs. Ethel, ccd.

