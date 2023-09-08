PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Christian 40, Brookhaven Academy 8
Amory 24, Caledonia 17
Baldwyn 28, Water Valley 20
Bay 60, Long Beach 41
Bay Springs 30, Heidelberg 8
Biloxi 34, George County 14
Brandon 31, Clinton 10
Calhoun City 44, Aberdeen 8
Centreville Aca. 35, Amite School 0
Charleston 20, Clarksdale 17
Christian Collegiate 40, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 6
Cleveland Central 35, Amanda Elzy 14
Collins 40, Mount Olive 0
Columbia 42, Petal 21
Copiah Aca. 7, Northpoint Christian 3
Corinth 38, North Pontotoc 13
East Central 42, Lawrence County 35
East Webster 47, Noxapater 0
Eupora 41, Okolona 16
Florence 40, Magee 12
Forest 26, Clarkdale 7
Forrest Co. AHS 18, Vancleave 6
Franklin Co. 12, Amite County 8
Greenville Christian 42, Central Holmes 7
Grenada 31, Oxford 28
Hancock 42, St. Martin 7
Harrison Central 14, Quitman 13, OT
Hartfield Academy 42, Presbyterian Christian 6
Hatley 41, Mantachie 28
Hazlehurst 22, Lanier 8
Houston High School 34, North Side 0
J. Z. George 37, Coffeeville 12
Jackson Prep 17, Jackson Aca. 10
Jefferson County 55, Crystal Springs 13
Jefferson Davis County 26, Laurel 23
Kossuth 45, Tishomingo County 28
Lafayette 48, Itawamba AHS 27
Lake 40, Pelahatchie 0
Lake Cormorant 43, North Panola 22
Lewisburg 33, Center Hill 0
Louisville 45, Columbus 20
Madison Central 23, Gulfport 21
McComb 56, Mendenhall 13
Mize 21, Enterprise Clarke 0
Mooreville 28, South Pontotoc 3
Morton 34, Leake Central 0
Moss Point 22, St. Stanislaus 20
Newton County Academy 56, Ben's Ford, La. 14
North Delta 10, Strayhorn 6
Northeast Lauderdale 20, Southeast Lauderdale 6
O'Bannon 32, West Bolivar 0
Oak Grove 32, Hattiesburg 14
Ocean Springs 27, Northwest Rankin 24
Olive Branch 35, Horn Lake 32
Pascagoula 28, Gautier 27
Pass Christian 42, Pearl River Central 0
Pearl 27, Brookhaven 20
Philadelphia 70, Choctaw Central 39
Picayune 42, D'Iberville 7
Pillow Aca. 28, Heritage Academy 20
Poplarville 16, Newton County 0
Potts Camp 41, Thrasher 16
Provine 26, Canton 20
Puckett 43, West Lincoln 7
Raleigh 18, Taylorsville 7
Resurrection Catholic 27, Richton 13
Richland 54, McLaurin 13
Ridgeland 31, North Pike 13
Ripley 17, Choctaw County 16
Sacred Heart 34, St Andrew's Episcopal High School 10
Scott Central 41, Leake County 12
Seminary 51, Sumrall 42
Senatobia 34, Independence 14
Shannon 21, Pontotoc 0
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 70, Kemper Aca. 0
Simpson Aca. 41, East Rankin Aca. 11
Smithville 26, Walnut 24
South Panola 21, Southaven 12
South Pike 40, Raymond 20
St. Patrick 35, Sylva-Bay Aca. 13
Starkville 42, Meridian 21
Starkville Aca. 27, Bayou Aca. 6
Terry 34, Callaway 18
Tri-County Aca. 40, St. Aloysius 6
Tunica Academy 44, Deer Creek School 38
Tupelo 40, Hernando 0
Tylertown 42, Jim Hill 14
Union 49, Leake Aca. 21
Warren Central 21, Germantown 3
Wayne Aca. 28, Columbia Academy 19
Wayne County 51, Greene County 19
Wesson 42, Perry Central 7
West Harrison 28, East Marion 12
West Jones 38, South Jones 0
West Lauderdale 27, Neshoba Central 23
West Point 50, Noxubee County 40, OT
Winona 37, Kosciusko 17
Winona Christian 17, Indianola Aca. 0
Winston Aca. 32, Carroll Aca. 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bogue Chitto vs. Ethel, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
