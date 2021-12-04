GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 49, Tempe Prep 18

Ash Fork 29, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 12

Bagdad 21, Phoenix School-Deaf 8

Bagdad 22, Ash Fork 10

Boulder Creek 60, Mesa Skyline 30

Bradshaw Mountain 53, Prescott 27

Camp Verde 52, Anthem Prep 7

Canyon View 60, Desert Edge 31

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 62, Glendale Independence 3

Chandler Hamilton 76, Phoenix South Mountain 16

Chandler Prep 57, Mountainside 34

Combs 48, Cactus 33

Coolidge 53, Ben Franklin 25

Dixie, Utah 111, Scottsdale Saguaro 75

Douglas 78, Tucson Cholla 11

Eastmark 51, San Tan Foothills 16

Ft. Thomas 56, Duncan 17

Gallup, N.M. 67, Fort Defiance Window Rock 52

Gila Ridge 51, Yuma Kofa 34

Gilbert 55, Sierra Vista Buena 37

Gilbert Leading Edge 47, Sells Baboquivari 31

Glendale Apollo 49, Phoenix Moon Valley 39

Glendale Copper Canyon 57, Phoenix Browne 7

Glendale Deer Valley 68, Tempe 32

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 59, Scottsdale Coronado 31

Highland Prep 22, Heritage Academy - Laveen 18

Higley 48, Phoenix Camelback 21

Kingman 45, Glendale North Pointe 17

Laveen Chavez 44, Avondale Westview 26

Marana 46, Tucson Rincon 36

Maricopa 67, Phoenix Maryvale 6

Pahrump Valley, Nev. 54, Mohave Valley River Valley 12

Peoria 42, Raymond S. Kellis 32

Perry 62, Mesa Desert Ridge 29

Phoenix Arcadia 68, Phoenix Central 32

Phoenix Christian 45, Gilbert Classical Academy 24

Phoenix North Canyon 46, Paradise Valley 35

Phoenix Pinnacle 55, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 21

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 44, Camp Verde 17

Phoenix Valley Lutheran 72, Anthem Prep 9

Phoenix Xavier 53, Phoenix Sunnyslope 34

Poston Butte 55, American Leadership-Queen Creek 39

Safford 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 34

Scottsdale Prep 36, Anthem Prep 16

Show Low 40, Eagar Round Valley 30

Tucson Arizona IRHS 64, Casteel High School 62

Tucson Flowing Wells 58, Gilbert Mesquite 54

Tucson Palo Verde 36, Tucson Desert View 16

Tucson Pueblo 47, Rio Rico 36

Tucson Sabino 55, Sahuarita 36

Tucson Sahuaro 66, Walden Grove 7

Tucson Sunnyside 52, Campo Verde 47

Verrado 64, Glendale Arizona IHS 15

West Point 33, Sierra Linda 29

Whiteriver Alchesay 67, San Carlos 47

Williams 46, St. David 43

Winslow 60, Chinle 43

Youngker High School 40, Phoenix Goldwater 35

Yuma Catholic 50, Phoenix Central 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Scottsdale Chaparral vs. Scottsdale Desert Mountain, ccd.

Vail Cienega vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.

Valley Vista vs. Phoenix Mountain Pointe, ccd.

Wellton Antelope vs. Chandler Prep, ccd.

Williams Field vs. Raymond S. Kellis, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you