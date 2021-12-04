GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arete-Mesa Prep 49, Tempe Prep 18
Ash Fork 29, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 12
Bagdad 21, Phoenix School-Deaf 8
Bagdad 22, Ash Fork 10
Boulder Creek 60, Mesa Skyline 30
Bradshaw Mountain 53, Prescott 27
Camp Verde 52, Anthem Prep 7
Canyon View 60, Desert Edge 31
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 62, Glendale Independence 3
Chandler Hamilton 76, Phoenix South Mountain 16
Chandler Prep 57, Mountainside 34
Combs 48, Cactus 33
Coolidge 53, Ben Franklin 25
Dixie, Utah 111, Scottsdale Saguaro 75
Douglas 78, Tucson Cholla 11
Eastmark 51, San Tan Foothills 16
Ft. Thomas 56, Duncan 17
Gallup, N.M. 67, Fort Defiance Window Rock 52
Gila Ridge 51, Yuma Kofa 34
Gilbert 55, Sierra Vista Buena 37
Gilbert Leading Edge 47, Sells Baboquivari 31
Glendale Apollo 49, Phoenix Moon Valley 39
Glendale Copper Canyon 57, Phoenix Browne 7
Glendale Deer Valley 68, Tempe 32
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 59, Scottsdale Coronado 31
Highland Prep 22, Heritage Academy - Laveen 18
Higley 48, Phoenix Camelback 21
Kingman 45, Glendale North Pointe 17
Laveen Chavez 44, Avondale Westview 26
Marana 46, Tucson Rincon 36
Maricopa 67, Phoenix Maryvale 6
Pahrump Valley, Nev. 54, Mohave Valley River Valley 12
Peoria 42, Raymond S. Kellis 32
Perry 62, Mesa Desert Ridge 29
Phoenix Arcadia 68, Phoenix Central 32
Phoenix Christian 45, Gilbert Classical Academy 24
Phoenix North Canyon 46, Paradise Valley 35
Phoenix Pinnacle 55, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 21
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 44, Camp Verde 17
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 72, Anthem Prep 9
Phoenix Xavier 53, Phoenix Sunnyslope 34
Poston Butte 55, American Leadership-Queen Creek 39
Safford 66, Tucson Catalina Magnet 34
Scottsdale Prep 36, Anthem Prep 16
Show Low 40, Eagar Round Valley 30
Tucson Arizona IRHS 64, Casteel High School 62
Tucson Flowing Wells 58, Gilbert Mesquite 54
Tucson Palo Verde 36, Tucson Desert View 16
Tucson Pueblo 47, Rio Rico 36
Tucson Sabino 55, Sahuarita 36
Tucson Sahuaro 66, Walden Grove 7
Tucson Sunnyside 52, Campo Verde 47
Verrado 64, Glendale Arizona IHS 15
West Point 33, Sierra Linda 29
Whiteriver Alchesay 67, San Carlos 47
Williams 46, St. David 43
Winslow 60, Chinle 43
Youngker High School 40, Phoenix Goldwater 35
Yuma Catholic 50, Phoenix Central 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Scottsdale Chaparral vs. Scottsdale Desert Mountain, ccd.
Vail Cienega vs. Betty Fairfax High School, ccd.
Valley Vista vs. Phoenix Mountain Pointe, ccd.
Wellton Antelope vs. Chandler Prep, ccd.
Williams Field vs. Raymond S. Kellis, ccd.
