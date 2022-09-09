PREP FOOTBALL=
Burley 42, Shelley 38
Butte County 66, Watersprings 26
Highland 28, Century 0
Jackson Hole, Wyo. 55, Wood River 12
Madison 45, Idaho Falls 14
Notus 62, Clearwater Valley 22
Nyssa, Ore. 28, Caldwell 20
Pocatello 27, Twin Falls 7
Preston 44, Jerome 8
Rigby 49, Bonneville 14
Snake River 42, Soda Springs 21
South Fremont 21, Aberdeen 14
Sugar-Salem 34, Star Valley, Wyo. 7
Teton 56, W. Jefferson 14
Wendell 14, Ririe 6
West Side 46, Marsh Valley 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Meridian vs. Middleton, ppd.
Owyhee vs. Mountain View, ppd.
Rocky Mountain vs. Eagle, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.