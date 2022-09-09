PREP FOOTBALL=

Burley 42, Shelley 38

Butte County 66, Watersprings 26

Highland 28, Century 0

Jackson Hole, Wyo. 55, Wood River 12

Madison 45, Idaho Falls 14

Notus 62, Clearwater Valley 22

Nyssa, Ore. 28, Caldwell 20

Pocatello 27, Twin Falls 7

Preston 44, Jerome 8

Rigby 49, Bonneville 14

Snake River 42, Soda Springs 21

South Fremont 21, Aberdeen 14

Sugar-Salem 34, Star Valley, Wyo. 7

Teton 56, W. Jefferson 14

Wendell 14, Ririe 6

West Side 46, Marsh Valley 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Meridian vs. Middleton, ppd.

Owyhee vs. Mountain View, ppd.

Rocky Mountain vs. Eagle, ppd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

